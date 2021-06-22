  1. Home
  2. Karnataka CM launches financial assistance for artists as part of covid package

News Network
June 22, 2021

Bengaluru, June 22: The financial assistance of Rs 3,000 to each will be provided to more than 20,000 artists, and it will be credited through Direct Benefit Transfer (DBT), the Chief Minister's office said in a release.

The government has announced a Rs 2,050 crore package for the people of different sectors affected by Covid-19 second wave, and flower, fruit and vegetable growers, construction workers, street vendors have already received financial assistance directly to their accounts through DBT.

"People belonging to other sectors will also receive benefits soon...Artists were given help during the first wave. This time too, the government has rushed to their help. Applications were invited through the Sevasindhu app and documents were reviewed," Yediyurappa said.

The entire process was carried out transparently, and beneficiaries can get confirmation regarding the transfer of amount to their Aadhaar linked bank accounts through DBT app, he said.

Pointing out restrictions that have been relaxed in some of the districts, the Chief Minister said artists will have to follow the precautions without fail.

The CM advised artists to take care of their health and also to get vaccinated as the government has rolled out a free vaccination drive, the release said.

Outdoor film shooting is among the relaxations announced by the government.

Minister for Kannada and Culture Aravinda Limbavali said that more than 17 thousand artists were given assistance during the first wave. 

News Network
June 16,2021

New Delhi, June 16: A day after remaining unchanged following a record hike in rates, fuel prices rose again slightly on June 16, with petrol in Mumbai rising from Rs 102.58 per litre to Rs 102.82 per litre and diesel rising from Rs 94.70 per litre to Rs 94.84 per litre.

Petrol in the national capital Delhi is now priced at Rs 96.66 a litre (after a 25 paise rise) while diesel costs Rs 87.41 a litre, up by 13 paise.

Bhopal continued to shock with a further increase in petrol prices to Rs 104.85 per litre while diesel is priced at Rs 96.05 per litre.

In Bengaluru, the petrol rate was just shy of Rs 100, costing Rs 99.89 per litre and diesel costs Rs 92.66 per litre.

Fuel prices differ from state to state depending on the incidence of local taxes such as VAT and freight charges. The increase in prices is due to a combination of rising international oil prices and central and state taxes.

In the international crude market, oil prices rose on Wednesday, with Brent gaining for a fifth consecutive session, as falling stockpiles and a recovery in demand encouraged investors.

Brent crude was up 69 cents, or 0.9 per cent, at $74.68 a barrel by 0200 GMT, having risen 1.6 per cent on Tuesday.

US crude gained 66 cents, or 0.9 per cent, to $72.78 a barrel, after rising 1.7 per cent in the previous session.

Agencies
June 14,2021

The highly transmissible Delta variant of SARS-CoV-2 has mutated further to form the ‘Delta plus’ or ‘AY.1’ variant but there is no immediate cause for concern in India as its incidence in the country is still low, scientists said.

The new Delta plus variant has been formed due to a mutation in the Delta or B.1.617.2 variant, first identified in India and one of the drivers of the deadly second wave. Though there is no indication yet of the severity of the disease due to the new variant, Delta plus is resistant to the monoclonal antibody cocktail treatment for Covid-19 recently authorised in India.

“One of the emerging variants is B.1.617.2.1 also known as AY.1 characterized by the acquisition of K417N mutation,” Vinod Scaria, clinician and scientist at Delhi’s CSIR-Institute of Genomics and Integrative Biology (IGIB), tweeted on Sunday.  

The mutation, he said, is in the spike protein of SARS-COV-2, which helps the virus enter and infect the human cells.  

According to Public Health England, 63 genomes of Delta (B.1.617.2) with the new K417N mutation have been identified so far on the global science initiative GISAID.  

In its latest report on coronavirus variants, updated till last Friday, the health agency said Delta plus was present in six genomes from India as of June 7.  

“The variant frequency for K417N is not much in India at this point in time. The sequences are mostly from Europe, Asia and America,” Scaria wrote on Twitter.  

The earliest sequence of this genome was found in Europe in late March this year.  

Noting that the travel histories for the variant are not readily available to make assumptions, Scaria said an important point to consider regarding K417N is the “evidence suggesting resistance to monoclonal antibodies Casirivimab and Imdevimab”.

This cocktail recently received emergency-use authorization in the country from the Central Drugs Standard Control Organisation. Drug majors Roche India and Ciplas have priced the antibody cocktail at a steep Rs 59,750 per dose.  

Similar to antibodies which are proteins that the body naturally produces to defend itself against the disease, monoclonal antibodies are artificially created in a lab and tailor-made to fight the disease they treat.  

Casirivimab and Imdevimab are monoclonal antibodies that are specifically directed against the spike protein of SARS-CoV-2, and designed to block the virus' attachment and entry into human cells.  

Scaria also indicated the mutation may be associated with the ability to escape the immune response against the virus.

Allaying fears, immunologist Vineeta Bal noted that while there may be some setback in the use of commercial antibody cocktail due to the new variant, resistance to the therapy is not an indication of higher virulence or severity of a disease.  

“How transmissible this new variant is will be a crucial factor to determine its rapid spread or otherwise,” Bal, guest faculty at the Indian Institute of Science Education and Research, Pune, told PTI.  

She also noted that the quality and quantity of neutralising antibodies, responsible for defending cells from pathogens, generated in the individual infected with the new variant is unlikely to be affected because of the mutation.  

“Thus in individuals catching infection with the new variant, it may not be a matter worth worrying,” she added. 

Pulmonologist and medical researcher Anurag Agrawal concurred.  

“There is no cause of concern due to the new variant in India as of now,” Agrawal, the director of CSIR-IGIB, told PTI.

The scientist said the blood plasma from many fully vaccinated individuals will have to be tested against this variant to determine whether it shows any significant immune escape.  As the Delta variant continues to evolve and acquire new mutations, there is a lot of interest in understanding its evolution. He said SARS-CoV-2 has a nearly constant rate of acquiring genetic variants, and each variant has acquired additional variants in a stepwise fashion.

“Understanding this continued evolution is of great importance in mapping the evolutionary landscape of emerging variants. Largely the virus has tried to optimise for transmission and immune escape by step-wise acquisition of new mutations,” he added 

coastaldigest.com news network
June 22,2021

Fairozabanu.jpg

Riyadh/ Bengaluru, June 22: After rigorous efforts by P A Hameed Padubidri, Riyadh based pro-bono lawyer, social worker and Saleem Kodangalluru Kerala, a social worker based in AlQurayath, and Yasin Kalaburgi, social worker, based in Dammam, for more than a month, finally Fairoza Banu, who was in Sakakah and then in AlQurayat, northern parts of Saudi Arabia, touched down in Kempegowda International Airport, Bengaluru on Saturday (19/06/2021). She reached her hometown Davanagere, Karnataka safely. Her relatives warmly welcomed her in the Airport after two years. 

She, along with another woman from Tumakuru, Sabiha Khan, was brought to the KSA on visit visa by one Saad Rahil Mukhlef Al-Anazi in AlQurayat 2 and 3 years ago respectively. A Mumbai visa agent with the assistance of the duo's relatives in Davanagere arranged the visa for Sa'ad Al-Anazi. As such, Sabiha & Fairoza Banu had landed in King Abdulaziz International Airport in August 2018 and August 2019 respectively and then they reached AlQurayath on the same day.   

The problems started when the sponsor (Kafeel) tried to send Fairoza Banu and Sabiha to another family's houses and they were forced to work as housemaids for others by the Kafeel. Inevitably, they had to agree his diktat.

Fairoza Banu was initially sent to other parts of AlQurayath and finally was sent to Sakakah, around 300 Kms from AlQurayath, to work for another family. Sabiha was also sent to work for others, but after few months, she came back to her Kafeel and working as a housemaid in his house. 

Both were being maltreated and harassed by him without the salaries being paid for 8 & 9 months respectively. He neither legalized the status of the visit visa nor sent them to India despite of their cries. 

Since Sabiha was directly working at his house, she was very vulnerable to his ill-treatments. She was not even provided with food for few days as she decided not to work at his house. The duo faced a lot of problems & harassments from him. Their dire situations were telecast in Kannada TV channels and Prajavani News Paper in Karnataka. 

After reading the news in Prajavani daily and after exerting good efforts, finally Adv. P.A.Hameed found Fairoza Banu's whereabouts and through her, he also found out Sabiha from Tumakuru in AlQurayat.

Initially, Adv P A Hameed tried to sort out the issue  through amicable settlement with Saad Al-Anazi, but he seemed to be very adamant and rough. So, Adv Padubidri approached with his petitions & tweets to the Indian Embassy in RIYADH, Ministry of External Affairs, Delhi and more importantly Human Rights Commission (HRC) in the KSA at AlJouf Province. After more than a month's endeavours and with the intervention of the HRC & their directives to the local police station, he agreed to send them to India after settling their dues & flight tickets. However, he had to comply with the provisions & procedures of the Passport Directorate (Jawazaath). 

He was heavily fined to the tune of the Saudi Riyals 30k (SR.15k each) for violating the KSA's visa rule as he forced them to work as a housemaid without legalizing the visa status (from visit visa to Iqama visa), which was valid only for 90 days. Persons on visit visa are not allowed to work nor overstay in the KSA without extending the visa. Finally, he sent Mrs. Fairoza Banu to India by paying one month's salary & flight ticket via Riyadh-Qatar-Bengaluru.

However, he sent Mrs. Sabiha from AlQurayath to Jeddah Intl.Airport by bus by making her to believe that she would be flied from the Airport to Bengaluru.When she reached the Jeddah Intl. Airport, she found out that the ticket she was given by him was old expired dummy one that too without exit visa. 

When she became panic & helpless, she called Adv. Padubidri to help out her. He advised her to directly approach the Indian Consulate in Jeddah, where she was provided with the shelter until the exit process is complete by the Consulate.She is presently waiting for the green signal from the Consulate to exit from the KSA to India.

Adv.Padubidri is doing his best efforts with the coordination & cooperation of the Consulate to repatriate her soon. Besides, he again approached the HRC describing her situation & cheating by her sponsor without settlements. Besides, he forced her to sign a paper, which was said to be a settlement of all dues owed by him to her.  

Adv. P.A.Hameed extended his heartfelt thanks mainly to the head of the HRC in AlJouf, Mr. Sulaiman Al-Rasheed & his staffs, who were very responsive & cooperative  throughout his efforts. So also, he thanked the Indian Ambassador to the KSA, Indian Embassy & its officer, Mr. Rajesh Kumar as well as Ministry of External Affairs, Delhi & its Gulf Division Directors, Mr. Avtar Singh & Mr. JS Vipul. Besides, he expressed his very good appreciation & thankfulness to Mr. Saleem Kodangalluru -Kerala, a social & community worker in AlQurayat, who was very supportive & actively involved in this case even at the cost of risks.

hamedpadubidri.jpg

P A Hameed Padubidri, Riyadh based pro-bono lawyer and Saleem Kodangalluru Kerala, based in AlQurayath

THREAT TO ADV P A HAMEED & SALEEM K. BY THE SPONSOR OF THE TWO WOMEN

The sponsor reportedly called Adv Padubidri and intimidated him by saying that he would lodge a false complaint against Adv. Padubidri & teach a bitter lesson to him. He also used bad languages against Adv. Padubidri saying- "you are the one you supported these ladies & complained against me in the police station (Shurtha) & HRC; none was daring to touch me so far; you annoyed me & I will not leave you that easily...." 

Adv Padubidri already lodged complaints against him in the HRC, Indian Embassy & Ministry of External Affairs, Delhi, asking protection in case he translate his threat into action.The MEA already registered his (Adv.Padubidri)complaint on MADAD app.created by the MEA & sent it to the Mission for the necessary action. 

Besides, he scolded & threatened Saleem Kodangalluru-Kerala with dire consequences for supporting in this case. 

Sa'ad AlAnazi's job is to bringing the women from India, Bangladesh, Srilanka, Indonesia etc.on visit visa, which is costed very cheap, & forcing them to work as housemaids for other families for meagre salaries in different parts of the KSA. It's said that he neither extend such visa before they get expired nor they are legalized into residence permit visa by paying govt. prescribed fees to the Jawazaath. Not only that, if anyone raises their voice against him, he used to shout & sometimes attack on them. Both Fairoza Banu & Sabiha were out of connection and any communication for about two weeks as he forcibly took away their mobile phones and removed its sim cards. 

Also Read: Two NRI women from Karnataka being tortured by sponsor in Saudi Arabia; official intervention sought

