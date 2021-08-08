  1. Home
  2. Karnataka CM to visit Dakshina Kannada, other border districts to review covid situation

Karnataka CM to visit Dakshina Kannada, other border districts to review covid situation

News Network
August 9, 2021

Mangaluru, Aug 9: Karnataka Chief Minister Basavaraj Bommai on Monday said he has decided to visit all the border districts of the state including Dakshina Kannada that have more Covid-19 cases and review the situation there in the days to come.

"I will be traveling in Mysuru district today. I will have a discussion with officials on the Covid situation there. In the same way I have decided to visit all the border districts, where there are more Covid cases," he said.

Speaking to reporters here ahead of his trip to Mysuru, Bommai said he will also visit Chamundeshwari temple and Suttur Mutt, a prominent Lingayat seminary in the region.

Concerned over the spread of the virus from the neighbouring Kerala and Maharashtra, the Karnataka government has announced weekend curfew in all districts bordering the two states.

Those districts that are bordering Maharashtra where weekend curfew is being imposed are- Belagavi, Bidar, Vijayapura and Kalaburagi-, similarly those districts bordering Kerala are- Dakshina Kannada, Kodagu, Mysuru and Chamarajanagara.

The Chief Minister who had reviewed the Covid situation on Friday had announced certain containment measures according to which the government had advanced the night curfew across the state by an hour, from 9 PM till 5 AM everyday, instead of 10 PM to 5 AM earlier.

He has also deputed Ministers to each district in the state, and has asked them to visit and personally monitor the situation there.

Comments

Add new comment

About text formats
  • Coastaldigest.com reserves the right to delete or block any comments.
  • Coastaldigset.com is not responsible for its readers’ comments.
  • Comments that are abusive, incendiary or irrelevant are strictly prohibited.
  • Please use a genuine email ID and provide your name to avoid reject.
News Network
July 31,2021

Bengaluru, July 31: The Karnataka government on Saturday announced that people arriving from Kerala and Maharashtra have to mandatorily have a negative RT-PCR test report not older than 72 hours if they are coming to the state.

The order is applicable to all the passengers coming to Karnataka by flight, bus, train and personal vehicles, Additional Chief Secretary Health Jawaid Akhtar said in a statement.

As per the order, airlines shall issue boarding passes only to the passengers carrying RT-PCR negative certificate not older than 72 hours. Railway authorities shall be responsible for ensuring that all passengers travelling by trains carry negative RT-PCR certificates.

For those travelling by bus, the bus conductor shall ensure that they possess RT-PCR negative certificates.

Deputy Commissioners of the districts bordering Kerala -- Dakshina Kannada, Kodagu, and Mysore -- and Maharashtra -- Belagavi, Vijayapura, Kalaburagi and Bidar -- shall establish check posts and make arrangements to deploy necessary staff to ensure that all the vehicles (driver, passengers, helper/cleaner) entering Karnataka are checked for the compliance of the above requirement.

"Also, it's mandatory for students and public visiting Karnataka daily for education, business & other reasons to undergo RT-PCR test once in 15 days & possess the negative test report," the government said in its order.

The passenger's swab shall be collected on arrival in Karnataka with necessary details like phone number, address, etc duly verified with his ID card. On receipt of the RT-PCR test report, further action will be taken as per the State protocol.

Taking to Twitter, former Health and Medical Education Minister Dr K Sudhakar welcomed the decision of Chief Minister Basavaraj Bommai to impose stricter restrictions along the Kerala border.

Kerala is recording more than 20k cases for four days in a row and its alarming. We have stop cross border transmissions at any cost, he said.

Comments

Add new comment

About text formats
  • Coastaldigest.com reserves the right to delete or block any comments.
  • Coastaldigset.com is not responsible for its readers’ comments.
  • Comments that are abusive, incendiary or irrelevant are strictly prohibited.
  • Please use a genuine email ID and provide your name to avoid reject.
News Network
July 31,2021

drmanasa.jpg

Kochi, July 31: A stalker shot dead a woman before killing himself in broad daylight here. The incident took place at Nellikuzhi, near Kothamangalam, about 35 km from Kochi on Friday.

According to police, the killer was identified as Rakhil, 24. Manasa P V, 24, the victim, was a fourth-year student pursuing dentistry at the Indira Gandhi College, Kothamangalam. Both hail from Kannur district.

The incident took place near the Indira Gandhi Institute of Dental Sciences, Kothamangalam, at around 3:30 pm. "A personal grudge between the two seems to be the reason for the murder. We are gathering more details," said a police officer with the Kothamangalam police station.

Police said the incident happened near the place where she was residing as a paying guest. He entered the house to shoot the woman, police said.

The girl's parents had earlier lodged a complaint with the police at Kannur against Rakhil for troubling and stalking their daughter.

Comments

Add new comment

About text formats
  • Coastaldigest.com reserves the right to delete or block any comments.
  • Coastaldigset.com is not responsible for its readers’ comments.
  • Comments that are abusive, incendiary or irrelevant are strictly prohibited.
  • Please use a genuine email ID and provide your name to avoid reject.
News Network
July 30,2021

New Delhi, July 30: India once again extended the ban on international flights until August 31, 2021, midnight in a circular issued by aviation regulator Directorate General of Civil Aviation (DGCA) on Friday, July 30, 2021. 

The decision comes amid the threat of a looming third wave of the Covid-19 pandemic and the emergence of the Delta variant of the virus in several countries. 

The earlier deadline of the ban on international commercial flights to and from India was July 31, 2021, which has now been further extended.   

The DGCA, in its latest circular, said the ban shall remain in place till 2359 hrs Indian Standard Time (IST) of August 31, 2021. However, it shall not apply to cargo flights and those approved by the regulatory body. 

"This restriction shall not apply to international all-cargo operations and flights specifically approved by DGCA. However. International Scheduled flights may be allowed on selected routes by the competent authority on a case to case basis" the circular noted. 

Comments

Add new comment

About text formats
  • Coastaldigest.com reserves the right to delete or block any comments.
  • Coastaldigset.com is not responsible for its readers’ comments.
  • Comments that are abusive, incendiary or irrelevant are strictly prohibited.
  • Please use a genuine email ID and provide your name to avoid reject.