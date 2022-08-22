  1. Home
  2. Karnataka CM’s close aide, journalist Gurulingaswamy Holimath dies of heart attack in gym

Karnataka CM’s close aide, journalist Gurulingaswamy Holimath dies of heart attack in gym

News Network
August 22, 2022

holimath.jpg

Bengaluru, Aug 22: The Media Coordinator of Karnataka Chief Minister Basavaraj Bommai, Gurulingaswamy Holimath died due to a massive heart attack on Monday morning, official sources said. He was 47.

Holimath had gone to a gymnasium in the morning at Nagarabhavi and complained of chest pain during a workout, the sources said. He was rushed to a nearby hospital, but died on the way. The doctors declared him brought dead.

Holimath had been closely associated with Bommai. Prior to his role as Bommai's media coordinator, he had served in various media houses.

An alumnus of Karnatak University Dharwad, Gurulingaswamy started his career with an internship at Deccan Herald. He went on to work with Kannada Prabha, Vijay Karnataka, ETV and TV5. 

Gurulingaswamy was appointed as Bommai’s media coordinator in August last year. Before that, he was Bommai’s media manager during his stint as home minister. 

Chief Minister Basavaraj Bommai, former chief minister H D Kumaraswamy, several ministers, Congress Karnataka unit president D K Shivakumar and MLAs condoled the demise of Holimath.

News Network
August 11,2022

yogiaditya.jpg

Lucknow, Aug 11: Apparently stung by conviction of one of its ministers and issuance of NBW against another, the Yogi Adityanath government in Uttar Pradesh is contemplating withdrawal of criminal cases against the ministers and ruling party legislators.

According to the sources, the process of withdrawal of criminal cases could soon be initiated after consultation with the law department. ''Only politically motivated cases will be withdrawn... serious cases will not be withdrawn... many of the cases against the ministers and party legislators were lodged during the governments of the opposition parties,'' said a senior BJP leader was quoted as saying by local news papers.

The leader claimed that a majority of cases were ''politically motivated'' and there was nothing wrong in withdrawing them.

Of the 52 ministers in the UP cabinet, as many as 22 had criminal cases pending against them. A majority of them faced criminal cases in which they could get five-year prison terms if convicted. More than half of the 403 MLAs in the state assembly faced criminal cases. The ministers who faced criminal cases included deputy chief minister Keshav Prasad Maurya, Yogendra Upadhyaya, Dharmpal Singh Nand Gopal Nandy and some others.

The state government had faced attacks from the opposition parties over the conviction of minister for micro, small and medium enterprises Rakesh Sachan under Arms Act by a Kanpur court and the issuance of NBW against minister and BJP's alliance partner Nishad Party's president Sanjay Nishad.

The SP and the Congress demanded immediate sacking of the ministers. 

News Network
August 15,2022

armyman.jpg

Mangaluru, Aug 15: A retired army soldier collapsed and died during a flag hoisting ceremony marking Independence Day at a village in Karnataka's Dakshina Kannada district on Monday, police said. 

The deceased has been identified as Gangadhara Gowda.

As people across the country celebrated the 76th Independence Day, the Kutrupady gram panchayat in Kadaba taluk too organised a flag hoisting ceremony.

Gowda, who took part in the ceremony, collapsed soon after giving a call for saluting the national flag, police said.

Though he was rushed to hospital, Gowda died on the way, they said.

