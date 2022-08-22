Karnataka CM’s close aide, journalist Gurulingaswamy Holimath dies of heart attack in gym

Bengaluru, Aug 22: The Media Coordinator of Karnataka Chief Minister Basavaraj Bommai, Gurulingaswamy Holimath died due to a massive heart attack on Monday morning, official sources said. He was 47.

Holimath had gone to a gymnasium in the morning at Nagarabhavi and complained of chest pain during a workout, the sources said. He was rushed to a nearby hospital, but died on the way. The doctors declared him brought dead.

Holimath had been closely associated with Bommai. Prior to his role as Bommai's media coordinator, he had served in various media houses.

An alumnus of Karnatak University Dharwad, Gurulingaswamy started his career with an internship at Deccan Herald. He went on to work with Kannada Prabha, Vijay Karnataka, ETV and TV5.

Gurulingaswamy was appointed as Bommai’s media coordinator in August last year. Before that, he was Bommai’s media manager during his stint as home minister.

Chief Minister Basavaraj Bommai, former chief minister H D Kumaraswamy, several ministers, Congress Karnataka unit president D K Shivakumar and MLAs condoled the demise of Holimath.