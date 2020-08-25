  1. Home
  2. Karnataka CM's relief fund mops up Rs 306 crore for covid care

Karnataka CM's relief fund mops up Rs 306 crore for covid care

News Network
August 25,2020
Image
Yediyurappa

Bengaluru, Aug 25: Thousands of citizens and corporates contributed Rs 306 crore to the Karnataka Chief Minister's Relief Fund for treating Covid-hit patients across the southern state, an official said on Tuesday.

"The state government's appeal for liberal contributions to the relief fund received an overwhelming response from citizens and corporates across the state despite corona virus affecting their life and livelihood," an official at the chief minister's office said.

Of the Rs 306 crore donated to the fund from March 25 to July 23, 50 per cent of the corpus has been spent on Covid relief measures across the state as per the guidelines issued by the Union Ministry of Home Affairs and Union Health Ministry under the National Disaster Management Act.

"While contributions from individuals ranged from a modest Rs 100 to over Rs 1 lakh, corporates and cooperatives donated generously in lakhs of rupees, exemption from income tax notwithstanding," said the official.

As the state-run hospitals did not have medical equipment and installed capacity to treat Covid patients in thousands at a time, the relief fund was used to ramp-up facilities and supplies in designated hospitals and primary health centres at the local body and district levels.

"As intensive care unit (ICU) beds were not in adequate numbers for treating patients in serious condition or requiring oxygen or ventilators, substantial amount of the fund was used in creating more ICUs and oxygen flow beds in cities and towns across the state," noted the official.

Of the relief amount (Rs 153 crore) spent so far, Rs 109 crore was given to the state health department for additional facilities, capacity expansion and medical equipment supplies, Rs 44 crore to the state medical education department for resource mobilisation.

"Personal appeal by Chief Minister B.S. Yediyurappa soon after the pandemic broke in mid-March for contributions evoked good response from the people and institutions as Rs 127 crore was received by the relief fund between March 25 and April 9 during the first phase of the lockdown enforced to contain the virus spread," the official pointed out.

Besides Yediyurappa donating his 1-year salary (Rs 24.10 lakh), 30 per cent salary of all state legislators and ministers, contributed Rs 15 crore to the fund.

Comments

Add new comment

About text formats
  • Coastaldigest.com reserves the right to delete or block any comments.
  • Coastaldigset.com is not responsible for its readers’ comments.
  • Comments that are abusive, incendiary or irrelevant are strictly prohibited.
  • Please use a genuine email ID and provide your name to avoid reject.

PM Modi focuses on healthcare, self-reliance in I-Day speech

News Network
August 15,2020

Resizer_15974578908750.jpg

New Delhi, Aug 15: As India battles the Covid-19 crisis, Prime Minister Narendra Modi sought to send out a message of hope by unveiling plans to provide healthcare, link all villages by optical fibre, assuring that the country was prepared to roll out a vaccine for coronavirus after a nod from scientists and sending out a warning of a befitting reply to hostile neighbours.

The thrust of Modi’s 96-minute address on 74th Independence Day was on achieving self-reliance with a message also to ‘Make for the World’ along with ‘Make in India’ and announced a Rs 100 lakh crore National Infrastructure Pipeline Project to move India towards modernity at a fast pace.

 “I am confident that India will realise this dream. I am confident of the abilities and potential of my fellow Indians. Once we decide to do something, we do not rest till we achieve that goal,” he said, in his seventh consecutive address from the ramparts of the Red Fort.

The biggest announcement of the day was the announcement of the National Digital Health Mission that will allot to each citizen a unique health identification number.

“Every Indian will be given a health ID which will contain all your information. What disease you suffer from, which doctor has been consulted, what medicines you are on,” Modi said announcing the move which he said would revolutionise the healthcare system.

The prime minister said Indian scientists were working on three vaccine candidates for Covid-19 and the government had prepared a roadmap to make it available to every Indian as soon as possible.

“As soon as our scientists give a green signal, a Made in India Covid-19 vaccine will be made available,” the prime minister said.

On Jammu and Kashmir, Modi said the newly-created union territory was on the path of development and hoped the union territory would soon have its own chief minister and council of ministers.

“Delimitation process is underway in Jammu & Kashmir. Once that is done, we expect elections to be held in the future and MLAs, ministers and the chief minister to join the developmental journey,” the prime minister said.

Attendance at the Red Fort for the Independence Day celebrations was curtailed and ministers, diplomats and other guests were seated six feet apart, most of them covering their faces with masks because of the Covid-19 pandemic.

The Prime Minister made no direct reference to Pakistan or China, but asserted that India’s sovereignty was “supreme” and those casting an eye on it have been given a befitting response.

“From LoC to LAC, whoever has tried to challenge the sovereignty of our country got a befitting response from our soldiers in their own language,” Modi said.

“The world has seen in Ladakh what our jawans can do and what the country can do,” the prime minister said in an apparent reference to the Galwan Valley clashes.

Modi also announced connecting each of the six lakh villages across the country through optic fibre within the next 1,000 days, a special campaign to reduce pollution in 100 cities and Project Lion and Project Dolphin for protecting Asiatic Lions and riverine and oceanic dolphins, respectively.

Comments

Add new comment

About text formats
  • Coastaldigest.com reserves the right to delete or block any comments.
  • Coastaldigset.com is not responsible for its readers’ comments.
  • Comments that are abusive, incendiary or irrelevant are strictly prohibited.
  • Please use a genuine email ID and provide your name to avoid reject.

Youth kills his father in Dakshina Kannada

coastaldigest.com news network
August 24,2020

fathermurder.JPG

Mangaluru, Aug 24: In a gruesome incident, a youth from Beltangady in Dakshina Kannada district killed his own father over a trivial issue. 

The victim has been identified as Vasu Sapalya, a resident of Beltangady and a taxi driver by profession. The accused is his son Dayanand.

It is learnt that Dayananda attacked Vasu Sapalya with a lethal weapon when the latter was taking a stroll on the junior college ground road in Beltangady this morning. 

A critically injured Vasu Sapalya, was rushed to a hospital at Mangaluru, where he breathed his lost without responding to any treatment. 

The deceased is survived by a daughter and three sons including the killer. It is learnt that Dayananda often used to fight with father.

A case has been registered at Beltangady town police station and investigations are on.

Comments

Add new comment

About text formats
  • Coastaldigest.com reserves the right to delete or block any comments.
  • Coastaldigset.com is not responsible for its readers’ comments.
  • Comments that are abusive, incendiary or irrelevant are strictly prohibited.
  • Please use a genuine email ID and provide your name to avoid reject.

President Putin announces Russia's approval for world's first Covid-19 vaccine

Agencies
August 11,2020

53377983_303.jpg

Moscow, Aug 11: President Vladimir Putin said on Tuesday that Russia had become the first country in the world to grant regulatory approval to a COVID-19 vaccine after less than two months of human testing, a move hailed by Moscow as evidence of its scientific prowess.

The development paves the way for the mass inoculation of the Russian population, even as the final stage of clinical trials to test safety and efficacy continue.

The speed at which Russia is moving to roll out its vaccine highlights its determination to win the global race for an effective product, but has stirred concerns that it may be putting national prestige before sound science and safety.

Speaking at a government meeting on state television, Putin said the vaccine, developed by Moscow's Gamaleya Institute, was safe and that it had even been administered to one of his daughters.

"I know that it works quite effectively, forms strong immunity, and I repeat, it has passed all the needed checks," said Putin.

He said he hoped the country would soon start mass producing the vaccine.

Its approval by the health ministry foreshadows the start of a larger trial involving thousands of participants, commonly known as a Phase III trial.

Such trials, which require a certain rate of participants catching the virus to observe the vaccine's effect, are normally considered essential precursors for a vaccine to receive regulatory approval.

Regulators around the world have insisted that the rush to develop COVID-19 vaccines will not compromise safety. But recent surveys show growing public distrust in governments' efforts to rapidly produce such a vaccine.

Russian health workers treating COVID-19 patients will be offered the chance of volunteering to be vaccinated soon after the vaccine's approval, a source told Reuters last month.

More than 100 possible vaccines are being developed around the world to try to stop the COVID-19 pandemic. At least four are in final Phase III human trials, according to WHO data.

Comments

Add new comment

About text formats
  • Coastaldigest.com reserves the right to delete or block any comments.
  • Coastaldigset.com is not responsible for its readers’ comments.
  • Comments that are abusive, incendiary or irrelevant are strictly prohibited.
  • Please use a genuine email ID and provide your name to avoid reject.