  2. Karnataka: Cong govt to launch 'Gruha Jyothi' on Aug 1; 'Gruha Lakshmi' on Aug 17 or 18

Karnataka: Cong govt to launch 'Gruha Jyothi' on Aug 1; 'Gruha Lakshmi' on Aug 17 or 18

News Network
June 8, 2023

Bengaluru, June 8: Karnataka Chief Minister Siddaramaiah on Thursday said the 'Gruha Jyothi' free electricity scheme would be launched on August 1, while the 'Gruha Lakshmi' scheme that provides Rs 2,000 assistance per month to women identified as heads of families on August 17 or 18.

The announcement came after the Chief Minister held a high level meeting with senior government officials to discuss the implementation of both schemes, which are part of five poll guarantees of the Congress. The government is planning to launch the 'Gruha Jyothi' scheme on August 1 at Kalaburgi, while discussions were held to launch the 'Gruha Lakshmi' scheme on August 17 or 18 in Belagavi.

Siddaramaiah instructed the officials to simplify the application process for all guarantee schemes, and avoid asking unnecessary information and documents. Also, if applications are rejected, appropriate reasons should be cited, he said, as he warned the officials against rejecting them for silly reasons. Since a large number of applications are expected to be submitted for all the guarantee schemes, the CM directed the officials of the e-governance department to increase the capacity of the Seva Sindhu portal in accordance with the huge amount of data submitted, his office said in a release.

Speaking to reporters after the meeting, Siddaramaiah clarified that officers have been directed to extend 'Gruha Jyothi' free power scheme to tenants also. For the 'Gruha Lakshmi' scheme, women from Below Poverty Line (BPL) and Above Poverty Line (APL) families can apply, but tax payers and GST registered families cannot avail this facility, he said. Noting that his government was planning to launch the 'Gruha Jyothi' scheme on August 1, the CM instructed the officials to clear all doubts about the guidelines of this scheme and make the citizens aware.

Registration for the 'Gruha Jyothi' scheme can be done through Seva Sindhu portal. In addition, help desks will be established in all ESCOMs (Electricity Supply Companies). The registration process will start from June 15. Application can be submitted through Bangalore One, Karnataka One, Gram One centers and also at home through computer or mobile app.

New house owners or new tenants will also be given free electricity facilities based on the state average of electricity consumption, the release said quoting the CM. Once the average of one year is available, based on this data, free electricity will be provided. Arrears of old electricity bills will be allowed to be paid till September 30. Tenants can avail this facility by submitting the agreement letter, Aadhaar card, R. R. No. and voter ID of the same address.

On the 'Gruha Lakshmi' scheme, discussions were held to launch the scheme on August 17 or 18 in Belagavi. The application process will start from June 15. One can apply for this scheme online through Seva Sindhu portal. Similarly, applications can also be submitted in person at 'Nadakacheris', where separate counters will be set up for this purpose. Applicants should provide Ration Card number, Aadhaar Card number of wife and husband, bank account details with Aadhaar combination.

Copies of these documents can also be submitted with offline applications. The scheme amount will be deposited directly into the bank account of the eligible beneficiaries through DBT. It is estimated that this scheme will reach around 85 per cent of families in the state. APL card holders who are not tax payers, have no GST registration will also get this facility.

News Network
June 7,2023

Mangaluru, June 7: A 15-year-old tigress named ‘Nethravathi’, breathed her last at Pilikula Biological Park in Mangaluru at around 9.45am on Wednesday, June 7.

According to Park Director H J Bhandary, Nethravathi had suffered injuries in a fight with six-year-old male tiger Reva on June 4.

“There was a fight between Reva and Nethravathi. The staff present there tried to separate the two and they were sent to their respective enclosures.

As she was recovering and started having food and water, the staff members were hopeful that she would recover from her injuries soon. She suddenly collapsed and died when the doctors were treating her on Wednesday,” he said.

“At the outset, it looks like the tigress died of cardiac arrest in spite of having sustained a few injuries following the fight,” he said and added that the exact cause of death will be known once the post-mortem report reaches the authorities.

Bhandary said that the viscera has been sent to the Institute of Animal Health and Veterinary Biologicals, Bengaluru.

He said that both Nethravathi and Reva were born in Pilikula Biological Park. Reva has suffered minor injuries and is stable. At present, Pilikula Biological Park has eight tigers.

News Network
May 30,2023

Ahmedabad, May 30: Chennai Super Kings' triumphant captain Mahendra Singh Dhoni has not yet ruled out playing in the IPL next year but said for that to happen, his body will have to hold up.

Under the 41-year-old Dhoni's leadership, CSK won a record-equalling fifth IPL title with a five-wicket victory over Gujarat Titans here on Monday.

"Circumstantially, this is the best time to announce my retirement. But the amount of love I have received all over, the easy thing would be to walk away from here, but the harder thing would be to work hard for nine months and try to play another IPL," Dhoni said after the final.

Dhoni has been the cynosure of all eyes ever since the Indian Premier League began this year and in a fitting end to the finale, the captain finished with a record-levelling fifth trophy.

This IPL his fans from across the country went to the venues in large numbers to cheer for him, chanting his name wherever CSK have played.

"It would be a gift from me, won't be easy on the body. You do get emotional, the first game at CSK everyone was chanting my name. My eyes were full of water, I needed to take some time off in the dugout.

"I realised I need to enjoy this. I think they love me for what I am, I don't try to portray something I'm not. Just keep it simple," Dhoni said.

Speaking about the match, Dhoni said, "Every trophy is special, but what is special about IPL is every crunch game you need to be ready. There were lapses today, the bowling department didn't work, but it was the batting department that took the pressure off them today.

"I do get frustrated, it is human but I try to step into their shoes, every individual deals with pressure differently. Ajinkya (Rahane) and a few others are experienced, so you don't worry. If anyone is confused, then can always ask."

Gujarat Titans skipper Hardik Pandya, who considers Dhoni his mentor, said he didn't mind losing to the two-time World Cup-winning India captain.

"I think we tick a lot of boxes and we play with our heart. We've always been a team that has stood together and no one gave up. We win together and we lose together. Maybe one of those games today," he said.

"I mean, I'm not one of those guys who makes excuses," Hardik said.

When asked about Dhoni, he said, "I'm very happy for him. Destiny had this written for him. If I had to lose, I don't mind losing to him. Good things happen to good people."

B Sai Sudharsan slammed 96 in 47 balls as Gujarat Titans posted 214 for four after being asked to bat first.

Set a revised target of 171 in 15 overs after rain interrupted play at the start of the second innings of the final that was pushed to the reserve day owing to heavy downpour, CSK completed the task in the last ball.

News Network
May 30,2023

Pune, May 30: Chief of Defence Staff General Anil Chauhan on Tuesday said challenges in Manipur have not disappeared, but expressed hope that things will settle down in some time while noting the situation in the north-eastern state now is not related to insurgency.

The death toll from clashes since ethnic rioting began on May 3 in Manipur has gone up to 80, according to officials.

Chauhan was in Pune on Tuesday to review the passing out parade of the 144th course of the National Defence Academy (NDA).

Asked about the situation in Manipur, he told reporters that, "The Army, Assam Rifles were deployed in Manipur before 2020. Since the challenges of the northern borders were far more, we were able to withdraw the Army. Since the insurgency situation had normalised, we were able to do that."

"The situation now in Manipur is "not related to insurgency". It is a clash between two ethnicities and a situation of law and order," he said.

"We are helping the state government with the problem," the CDS said. "I would like to say that the armed forces and Assam Rifles have done an excellent job there and may have saved a large number of lives. Though the challenges in Manipur have not disappeared, it will take some time. Hopefully this will settle and the government there will be able to do the job with the help of CAPF (Central Armed Police Forces) etc," he said.

In his address to the cadets, Chauhan spoke out the deployment of China's PLA (People's Liberation Army) along the northern borders. "We see the war in Europe, the deployment of China's PLA along the northern borders and geo-political crisis in neighbouring countries.

These crisis present a challenge to India, but the armed forces are firm to maintain the legitimacy of India's claims and peace in the region," he said. 

