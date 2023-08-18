  1. Home
  2. Karnataka: Cong govt orders judicial probe into BJP’s ‘40% commission scam’

News Network
August 18, 2023

Bengaluru, Aug 18: The Congress government of Karnataka has ordered a judicial inquiry into the allegations of demand for "40 per cent commission" for public projects during the previous BJP-led dispensation in the state.

Three months after coming to power, the ruling Congress on Thursday passed an order setting up the inquiry panel led by retired HC judge Justice Nagamohan Das, fulfilling one of its key promises made in the run-up to Assembly polls.

According to the order, the commission will inquire into the activities of the departments where large-scale public works are taken up.

The Karnataka State Contractors’ Association had written to the Prime Minister as well as the then CM about 40 per cent commission allegedly being charged on all public projects.

Even before the commencement of work, 25 to 30 per cent commission is paid to the public representatives while the remaining is paid after completion of work, the order said.

“However, no action was taken on these serious allegations at the government level. The new government wants to bring transparency in the administration at the initial level itself,” it said.

The commission will investigate whether administrative approvals were given as per rules and quality of works.

The probe panel will also ascertain whether the estimates were in accordance with the prevailing schedule of rates and necessity to revise estimates in the event of cost escalation.

During the inquiry, the departments concerned will have to submit their files to the panel, it said.

During the election campaigning, the Congress raised the issue of "40 per cent commission" to target the BJP government. 

News Network
August 18,2023

Riyadh, Aug 18: Iran’s Foreign Minister Hossein Amir-Abdollahian met with Saudi Arabia’s Crown Prince Mohammed bin Salman in Jeddah, Saudi Press Agency reported on Friday.

The meeting came as part of the Iranian foreign minister’s visit to Riyadh on his first trip to Saudi Arabia since a landmark rapprochement deal in March.

Both officials reviewed bilateral ties and explored future opportunities for cooperation between both countries. They also discussed latest international and regional developments.

Amir-Abdollahian conveyed the greetings of Iranian President Ebrahim Raisi to Saudi King Salman and the crown prince.

Saudi Foreign Minister Prince Faisal bin Farhan was present at the meeting, along with an Iranian delegation that accompanied Amir-Abdollahian.

News Network
August 16,2023

New Delhi, Aug 16: There can be no peace in Manipur till 6,000 sophisticated arms and 6 lakh rounds of ammunition are recovered, deputy leader of the Congress in Lok Sabha Gaurav Gogoi said on Wednesday.

Speaking to journalists here, Gogoi said these arms and ammunition, which were looted from the security forces, will be used against the common people of the state that has been witnessing violence since May 3.

"So, how can there be peace and normalcy when there is no talk on reconciliation between the two sides," he said.

Both Meiteis and Kukis are unhappy with the performance of Chief Minister N Biren Singh, he claimed.

"It is unfortunate that Home Minister Amit Shah completely supported the chief minister in Parliament," Gogoi said, adding that it is the presence of the CM in the peace committees that has led to the failure of the peace talks.

"Prime Minister Narendra Modi has misled the nation from the Red Fort as there can be no peace without reconciliation and rehabilitation of 60,000 people, who are still living in the relief camps, and till the 6,000 weapons are recovered," said the Lok Sabha MP from Kaliabor. 

News Network
August 14,2023

inflation.jpg

New Delhi, Aug 14: Retail inflation jumped to a 15-month high of 7.44 per cent in July as prices of vegetables and other food items spiked, according to official data released on Monday.

The Consumer Price Index (CPI) based inflation was at 4.87 in June and 6.71 per cent in July 2022.
Previously, high inflation was recorded at 7.79 per cent in April 2022.

The inflation in the food basket was 11.51 per cent in July compared to 4.55 per cent in June and 6.69 per cent in July 2022, as per the data.

The retail inflation in vegetables year-on-year was 37.43 per cent while the rate of price rise in 'cereals and products' was 13 per cent, showed the data released by the National Statistical Office (NSO). 
 

