  2. Karnataka: Cong jubilant over roll back of farm laws; JD(S) calls it a pre-poll move; BJP hails Modi

Karnataka: Cong jubilant over roll back of farm laws; JD(S) calls it a pre-poll move; BJP hails Modi

News Network
November 19, 2021

Bengaluru, Nov 19: Congress leaders were in a jubilant mode over the roll back of the contentious farm laws by Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Friday. The BJP leaders hailed the move, but maintained that the decision has not been taken in the backdrop of elections.

Former Prime Minister H D Deve Gowda stated, "I welcome Prime Minister Narendra Modi's decision to repeal the three farm laws. My salute to all the farmers who put up democratic resistance against the laws. Debate and discussion is key in a parliamentary set up."

Former Chief Minister B S Yediyurappa lauded the decision. He said, "The decision has not been made in view of the upcoming elections. This is not a question of winning or losing, the decision has been made in the interest of the farmers."

"The Central government has given good news to the farming community. We pray for the souls of agitating farmers who lost their lives during the protests," he said.

Opposition leader Siddaramaiah stated that it was a comprehensive victory for the sons of soil.

He further stated that now people are geared up for agitation on price hikes of essential commodities, including fuel.

"However mighty the dictator could be, no matter how broad is his chest (referring to Prime Minister Modi's earlier statement) he should bow down before the might of people. This is the beauty of democracy. This day could be marked as an independence day for farmers," he explained.

Siddaramaiah has given a title of 'Jai Kisan' to his statements on repealing farm laws and congratulated the agitators for putting up a "solid movement" against the Central government.

"This is not a time to rest. It is not only farm laws, every policy and programme of the Central government is anti-people. The farmer's movement against the BJP government will continue," he said.

Janata Dal (Secular) sees the Centre’s decision as a pre-poll drama. Former Chief Minister H D Kumaraswamy stated that he suspects that the decision is being taken in the backdrop of pending elections to five states. He described the roll back of "dark farm laws" as a historic victory for farmers.

"The Central government has heaped inhuman violence upon them, many innocents had to pay up with their lives. The decision should be genuine and the Prime Minister should have promised farmers that the laws won't be brought back after elections," he said.

Chief Minister Basavaraj Bommai stated that the BJP government is sensible. "Our Prime Minister has reciprocated to the demands of farmers and there is no connection with the elections to five states," he said.

The process of liberalisation and globalisation started at the time of Congress-led UPA government. To facilitate them, they formulated new policies and laws. The World Trade Agreement was also signed during the UPA rule, which includes reforms in the agricultural market, he said.

Congress State President D K Shivakumar described the development as a historical victory for farmers and the Congress party. He said that the farm laws were detrimental to the interests of farmers.

Hundreds of farmers have sacrificed their lives for the movement. Now, the Central government has kneeled before the farming community. This is a victory of democracy against a "dictatorial and sick mindset," Shivakumar added.

News Network
November 5,2021

Bengaluru, Nov 5: Putting an end to speculations on the status of night curfew across Karnataka since the expiry of previous order on October 25, the state government on Friday formally withdrew the order with immediate effect. Besides, the government also permitted horse racing activities to resume.

In a fresh order issued by Chief secretary P Ravi Kumar, the night curfew that was clamped all over Karnataka from 10:00 pm to 5:00 am to curb the spread of Covid 19 infection has been withdrawn. The previous order on extending the night curfew lapsed on October 25 and since then there were many rumours and confusions around the status of night curfew in Karnataka. 

Meanwhile, the state government has also permitted resumption of horse racing events while strictly adhering to Covid-19-appropriate behaviour and SoPs issued by the Health Department.

“Number of racing patrons attending horse racing shall be strictly as per the seating capacity of the venue and only fully vaccinated people with Covid 19 vaccine will be allowed into such events,” the order said. 

The state on Thursday reported 261 new cases of Covid-19 and five deaths, taking the total number of infections to 29,89,275 and the death toll to 38,095, the Health Department said. 

News Network
November 13,2021

Guwahati, Nov 13: An Indian Army Colonel, his wife and son, and four soldiers were killed in an ambush by terrorists near the border with Myanmar in Manipur. The terror attack - one of the deadliest in the region in recent times - took place at 10 am in Manipur's Churachandpur district, sources have said.

The Commanding Officer of 46 Assam Rifles, Colonel Viplav Tripathy, had gone to a forward camp on Saturday and was returning when his convoy was ambushed, sources said.

Manipur-based terrorist group People's Liberation Army, or PLA, is believed to be behind the attack, though no group has claimed responsibility yet, sources have said.

Intermittent firing is going on, police sources said. This is the first time that civilians have died in an ambush in this remote area of the district. The location is an extremely remote village around 50 km from Churachandpur.

Defence Minister Rajnath Singh condemned the attack and gave his condolences. "The cowardly attack on an Assam Rifles convoy in Churachandpur, Manipur is extremely painful and condemnable. The nation has lost 5 brave soldiers including CO 46 AR and two family members. My condolences to the bereaved families. The perpetrators will be brought to justice soon," Mr Singh tweeted.

Manipur Chief Minister N Biren Singh tweeted a counter-operation has been launched to track down the terrorists.

Manipur, like many of the north-eastern states, is home to several armed groups, fighting for either greater autonomy or secession. For decades, the Army has been deployed to the area that has borders with China, Myanmar, Bangladesh and Bhutan.

In 2015, 20 soldiers were killed in an attack by terrorists in Manipur, after which the Army launched a surgical strike on their camp. 

News Network
November 6,2021

Mangaluru, Nov 6: A case has been registered against a man accused of making a blasphemous Facebook post on Prophet Muhammad(PBUH). 

Jagadish Kaivathadka, said to be a member of a saffron outfit, has been accused of using a derogatory word against the Prophet in his post.

Police sources said the case was registered at Bellare police station in Dakshina Kannada district on the basis of a complaint from SDPI local leader Naufal.

Social Democratic Party of India (SDPI) and Sunni Students Federation (SSF) have urged the district police to initiate action against the man for having hurt the sentiments of crores of people by speaking irreverently of the Prophet.

Strong legal action should be taken against miscreants trying to disturb peace in the society, they said.

