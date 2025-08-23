  1. Home
Karnataka Cong MLA Veerendra ‘Puppy’ arrested by ED in betting case; Rs 12 crore in cash, gold worth ₹6 crore seized

coastaldigest.com news network
August 23, 2025

Bengaluru, Aug 23: The Enforcement Directorate (ED) has arrested Karnataka Congress MLA K.C. Veerendra, popularly known as ‘Puppy’, in connection with a nationwide illegal betting and money-laundering network.

During the operation, ED officials seized ₹12 crore in cash, including ₹1 crore in foreign currency comprising bundles of U.S. dollars, British pounds, UAE dirhams and euros. Gold jewellery worth ₹6 crore, about 10 kg of silver articles, and four luxury vehicles were also confiscated under the Prevention of Money Laundering Act (PMLA), 2002.

Veerendra, who represents Chitradurga in the Karnataka Assembly, was arrested in Gangtok, Sikkim, and produced before a local court. The agency secured a transit remand to bring him to Bengaluru for further investigation.

The arrest followed large-scale raids on August 22 across 31 locations spanning Gangtok, Chitradurga, Bengaluru, Hubballi, Jodhpur, Mumbai and Goa. In Goa, investigators targeted casinos linked to Veerendra, including Casino Gold, Ocean Rivers Casino, Casino Pride, Ocean 7 Casino and Big Daddy Casino.

According to the ED, searches revealed that Veerendra and his associates operated multiple online betting platforms such as King567 and Raja567. His brother, K.C. Thippeswamy, allegedly managed three Dubai-based firms—Diamond Softech, TRS Technologies and Prime9 Technologies—that provided call-centre and gaming services connected to the racket.

The ED also froze 17 bank accounts and two bank lockers, while seizing property documents linked to Veerendra’s relatives, including his brother K.C. Nagaraj and nephew Pruthvi N. Raj. Officials said both Thippeswamy and Pruthvi were directly involved in running the betting operations from Dubai.

Investigators further revealed that Veerendra and his associates had recently travelled to Gangtok via Bagdogra to explore leasing land for a casino project. The ED stated that initial findings point to “a complex layering of cash and assets” designed to conceal the illegal proceeds.

The probe is ongoing.

August 19,2025

The Board of Control for Cricket in India (BCCI) announced India's squad for the Asia Cup 2025 on Tuesday, with Suryakumar Yadav continuing as captain. Surprisingly, Shubman Gill was elevated as the team's vice-captain in the shortest format, replacing Axar Patel. 

The selection meeting was held at the BCCI headquarters in Mumbai, though a long delay was witnessed due to the late arrival of a few members because of extreme weather conditions in the city. There was no place for Shreyas Iyer and Yashasvi Jaiswal in the team despite their top performances in the shortest format. Mohammed Siraj also missed the cut. 

Shubman Gill's promotion as the team's vice-captain poses a unique challenge for head coach Gautam Gambhir and skipper Suryakumar Yadav as the batter will be expected to be a certain pick in the playing XI. In such a case, there arrives a big question mark over Sanju Samson's batting position. 

After the T20 World Cup 2024, Samson and Abhishek Sharma opened for India in T20Is and did very well. But now, Gill could be seen opening alongside Abhishek at the top, pushing Sanju to the No. 3 position, which was occupied by Tilak Varma earlier.

Along with the 15-member team, a total of 5 reserve players were also picked for the Asia Cup, keeping the bench ready in case of injuries or other issues.

Quite surprisingly, Shreyas Iyer wasn't picked even among the 5-member reserve team that the BCCI selection committee cheif Ajit Agarkar named during the press conference. Iyer was backed by many former India stars, including Ravichandran Ashwin, to feature in the playing XI at the Asia Cup. But, he doesn't even feature in the top 20 for the selection committee.

India's Asia Cup 2025 Squad: Surya Kumar Yadav (C), Shubman Gill (VC), Abhishek Sharma, Tilak Varma, Hardik Pandya, Shivam Dube, Axar Patel, Jitesh Sharma (WK), Jasprit Bumrah, Arshdeep Singh, Varun Chakaravarthy, Kuldeep Yadav, Sanju Samson (WK), Harshit Rana, Rinku Singh

Reserve players: Prasidh Krishna, Washington Sundar, Yashasvi Jaiswal, Riyan Parag and Dhruv Jurel

August 11,2025

Facing political heat in the U.S. and pressure from pro-Israel lobbying groups, TikTok has appointed Erica Mindel, an American Zionist and former Israeli military instructor, as its Public Policy Manager for Hate Speech. The move, announced in July 2025, has sparked global criticism, with many seeing it as a step toward curbing pro-Palestinian voices on the platform.

Mindel’s role centers on shaping TikTok’s hate speech guidelines, with an emphasis on “combating antisemitism.” However, critics argue this emphasis could be used to label criticism of Israel as hate speech, effectively shielding the regime from online scrutiny during its ongoing war on Gaza.

From Israeli Army to TikTok Headquarters

Public details about Mindel’s early life are limited, but she describes herself as a “proud American Jew.” She holds degrees in political science from the University of Michigan and public policy from Johns Hopkins University.

After immigrating to the occupied Palestinian territories, she served for two and a half years as an instructor in the Armored Corps of the Israeli military’s spokesperson unit—an arm heavily involved in hasbara (state propaganda). This service preceded her work at the U.S. State Department, where she was a contractor for Ambassador Deborah Lipstadt, the Biden administration’s Special Envoy to Monitor and Combat Antisemitism.

TikTok reportedly hired Mindel after lobbying by the Anti-Defamation League (ADL), which has long pushed for tighter moderation of pro-Palestinian content online. The ADL had named TikTok the “worst offender” for antisemitic content after October 7, 2023, when Israel launched its ongoing offensive in Gaza.

Based in New York City, Mindel earns an estimated £280,000 annually in her new role.

Political Pressure and Platform Policy

TikTok has been under threat of a U.S. ban for more than two years, fueled by claims from pro-Israel lawmakers and conservative pundits that the app amplifies Palestinian perspectives and undermines American support for Israel.

A 2024 Northeastern University study found that pro-Palestinian posts significantly outnumbered pro-Israeli ones on TikTok, suggesting a sustained grassroots movement rather than coordinated manipulation. Still, opponents of the platform have seized on the disparity to demand tighter controls.

Mindel’s appointment is widely seen as TikTok’s attempt to placate U.S. political pressure. Critics argue her personal and professional background makes her incapable of objectively moderating content about Israel and Palestine.

Accusations of Silencing Dissent

The Palestinian Youth Movement (PYM), along with several digital rights groups, has condemned the hiring, warning that pro-Palestinian activism will be disproportionately targeted under the guise of combating antisemitism.

Since 2023, TikTok says it has removed over 850,000 videos and accounts for hate speech. While the company denies targeting specific political viewpoints, users have reported increased scrutiny of hashtags like #FreePalestine in recent months. The platform insists removals are consistent with existing rules.

The Electronic Frontier Foundation (EFF) has warned of a “chilling effect” on political speech, particularly when one category of hate—antisemitism—is given policy priority over others without transparency on enforcement standards.

The lack of clarity on Mindel’s moderation framework has deepened concerns. Critics point out that she has not addressed how antisemitism policies will avoid conflating criticism of Israel with hatred toward Jewish people—a distinction many free speech advocates say is vital.

Growing Backlash

Protests outside TikTok’s New York office in late July 2025 drew attention to Mindel’s Israeli military service and her settlement ties. Online petitions demanding her removal have gathered over 50,000 signatures. The American Civil Liberties Union (ACLU) has suggested possible legal action if her policies disproportionately censor protected speech.

Observers note similarities to the case of Elon Musk’s platform X, which, after political pressure, ramped up moderation of anti-Zionist content under the banner of combating antisemitism.

For now, Mindel remains in position, but the controversy threatens TikTok’s image as a politically neutral space—especially among its younger and more diverse audience, many of whom have been vocal in supporting Palestinian rights online.

Whether TikTok’s leadership can balance political demands with its stated commitment to free expression remains an open question. What is clear is that Mindel’s appointment marks a decisive moment in the battle over who gets to shape the global conversation on Israel and Palestine in the digital age.

August 15,2025

New Delhi: India is working towards becoming self-reliant in the space sector and preparing for the launch of Gaganyaan, its indigenous human space flight mission, Prime Minister Narendra Modi said on Friday.

Addressing the 79th Independence Day celebrations at the Red Fort, he said India was also developing its own space station and recalled that Group Captain Shubhanshu Shukla has returned from a space mission.

"Our Group Captain Shubhanshu Shukla has returned from the space station. In the coming days, he is returning to India," Modi said.

The prime minister said it was a matter of pride that India has been making strides in the space sector and 300 start-ups were working only in this sector. "This is the strength of the youth of the country and our confidence in them," Modi said.

ISRO is working on India's first indigenous human spaceflight mission -- Gaganyaan -- which is expected to be launched in 2027.

The first module of India's own space station is planned for launch in 2028 and a full-fledged Bharatiya Antariksh Station by 2035.

Shukla was part of the Axiom-4 private space mission that lifted off from Florida on June 25 and docked at the International Space Station on June 26. He returned to Earth on July 15.

Along with three other astronauts -- Peggy Whitson (US), Slawosz Uznanski-Wisniewski (Poland), and Tibor Kapu (Hungary) -- Shukla conducted over 60 experiments and 20 outreach sessions during the 18-day mission.

