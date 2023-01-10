  1. Home
Karnataka Congress kick-starts bus yatra to 'expose' failures of BJP govt ahead of assembly polls

News Network
January 11, 2023

Belagavi, Jan 11: Prajadhvani bus yatra organised by Karnataka Pradesh Congress Committee (KPCC) to expose the failures of the BJP government in the state and Centre began from Veer Soudha here on Wednesday.

AICC General Secretary In-charge of State Randeep Surjewala, KPCC President D K Shivakumar, Opposition Leader Siddaramaiah and others launched the yatra.

Earlier, Congress leaders paid tributes to Mahatma Gandhi at Veer Soudha, which was established to commemorate the only session of Congress presided by the Father of the Nation. 

coastaldigest.com news network
January 5,2023

Mangaluru, Jan 5: Even as the Bharatiya Janata Party has poised to make so called ‘love jihad’ a prime issue for upcoming Karnataka assembly polls, the Vishva Hindu Parishad, in association with other hardline Hindutva groups, has launched a so called helpline to combat love affairs between Hindu girls and Muslim boys in coastal district of Dakshina Kannada.  

‘Love jihad’ is a term used by anti-Muslim groups, who claim that Muslim men lure Hindu women into relationships and convert them into Islam religion.

“The helpline has already become operational in the district,” said VHP Karnataka Dakshina Prantha joint-secretary Sharan Pumpwell, adding that there are plans to extend it to the entire state in the coming days

“Love jihad-free Hindu society is our objective. It aims at protecting women who are unknowingly falling into the trap of love jihad,” read a poster of the so called helpline with telephone numbers and email address.  The poster is being shared on social media platforms.

“We have shared two mobilephone numbers and an email ID to those in distress to share the details,” he said. The people with information about love jihad cases can dial these numbers to tip off activists.

“After getting information on alleged love jihad, in case of necessity, we will seek police’s help. Otherwise, our team will meet family and speak to the girl who is the victim of love jihad. If needed, the victim will be given counselling by a dedicated team. We have a legal team to fight the cases legally,” Pumpwell said.

All the information will be kept confidential and will not be revealed to public, he said.

News Network
January 10,2023

Mangaluru, Jan 10: Veteran Kannada writer, novelist, short story writer, translator and feminist Sara Aboobacker passed away at a private hospital in the city due to age related ailment. She was 87. 

Sara was born in Kasargod, Kerala on 30 June 1936, to Pudiyapuri Ahmad and Zainabi Ahmad. She has four brothers. 

She was married after graduating from a local Kannada school and went on to have four sons. She claimed that her desire to further her education was constrained by community norms that restricted female access to higher education, and that she was only able to obtain a library membership in 1963.

Sara Aboobacker's books largely focus on the lives of a particular section of Muslim women living in the Kasaragod region. She focused on issues of alleged inequality and injustice within her community, critiquing patriarchal systems within religious and familial groups.

She had claimed that she preferred a realist approach to literature, prioritizing the expression of social concerns over stylistic embellishments. Her books have dealt with controversial subjects such as marital rape, communal and religious violence, and individual autonomy.

Works

In 1981, Aboobacker published her first article, an editorial on communal harmony, in a local monthly Kannada-language magazine, Lankesh Patrike. Following this she began writing stories and novels, focusing on her own community, the Beary people, a Muslim community living across coastal Karnataka and surrounding areas.

Aboobacker is most well-known for her first novel, Chandragiriya Theeradalli (1981), which was later translated into English by Vanamala Vishwanatha as Breaking Ties and into Marathi by Shivarama Padikkal in 1991. 

The novel was initially published in serialised form in a local monthly magazine, Lankesh Patrike, and later republished as a novel. It focuses on the life of Nadira, a young Muslim woman attempting to assert independence first from her father, and later, from her husband. Chandragiriya Theeradalli has been adapted for the theatre, with a script written by Roopa Koteshwar being produced in 2016.

In 2019, a district court ruled in favour of Aboobacker in a suit she had filed for copyright infringement against the makers of the film Byari. The film had won the Swarna Kamal Award at the 59th National Film Festival in 2011. The District Court found that it was based primarily on Aboobacker's book, Chandragiriya Theeradalli and that the producers had not obtained her permission to adapt the book for their film.

Her novel, Vrajagalu (1988) was in 2022 made into a film produced by Devendra Reddy, titled Saaravajra. The film stars actress Anu Prabhakar Mukherjee as the protagonist, Nafisa, and traces her life from childhood to old age, as she navigates marriage, and divorce within the Muslim community in Kasargod.

From 1994, Aboobacker was publishing her works under her own publication company, Chandragiri Prakashan. Aboobaker has translated into Kannada books by T. V. Eachara Warrier, Kamala Das and B. M. Suhara.

Awards and honours

In 1984, she received the Karnataka Sahitya Akademi Award

In 1987, she received the Anupama Nirajan Award.

From 1990 to 1994, she served as president of a local writers' association, the Karavali Lekhakiyara mattu Vachakiyara Sangha.

In 1995, she received the Kannada Rajyotsava Award.

In 1996, she received the Rathnamma Heggade Mahila Sahitya Award.

Daana Chintamani Attimabbe Award in 2001 by Government of Karnataka

In 2006, she received the Nadoja Award from Hampi University for her contributions to literature.In 2008, she was awarded an honorary doctorate from Mangalore University.

News Network
January 2,2023

Limbavali.jpg

Ramnagar, Jan 2: A businessman in Ramnagar district of Karnataka shot himself dead and in his suicide note, he named a BJP MLA and five others, officials said on Monday.

The victim was identified as 47-year-old Pradeep, a resident of Amalipura near HSR Layout in Bengaluru.

He had mentioned the name of Mahadevapura constituency BJP MLA and former minister Arvind Limbavali and five others in his death note.

Besides Limbavali, the purported note names K Gopi, Somaiah, Ramesh Reddy, Jayaram Reddy and Raghav Bhat with their phone numbers, police sources said. 

“These six people did injustice to me. They should be punished and I should get justice,” the note states.

Pradeep had shot himself in the head in his car, the police said, adding that he had gone to a resort near Nettagere in Ramnagar, a neighboring town of Bengaluru, with his family to celebrate New Year on Sunday.

In between, he returned to Bengaluru residence and wrote the suicide.

After he came back to the resort, he committed suicide in his car.

The five named in the note are all said to be influential people.

In the note, he urged the police to initiate action against the five persons and hold them responsible for his death.

The deceased also mentioned their mobile numbers

The note mentioned that the accused took Rs 1.50 crore from the deceased in connection with opening a resort and had promised to make him a partner in the business.

"The partners have betrayed me. I was supposed to get Rs 2.50 crore. BJP MLA Arvind Limbavali attempted to compromise and I got only Rs 9 lakhs. After that, MLA Arvind Limbavali also did not help me," the death note says.

