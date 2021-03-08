  1. Home
Karnataka | Congress stages walkout amid budget presentation

News Network
March 8, 2021

Karnataka Chief Minister BS Yediyurappa began budget presentation at 12 noon for 2021-22 amidst opposition by Congress. 

Congress members stage a walkout claiming the Government had no "moral right" to present the budget.

This is the BJP government’s second full-fledged Budget in this term. The Budget is presented amidst severe financial difficulties faced by the State owing to COVID-19.

Chief Minister B.S. Yediyurappa, who also holds the finance portfolio, has held several Budget-related meetings with Ministers and officials of various departments.

details to follow

Agencies
February 22,2021

Image result for Air force plane crash kills 6 in Mexico Veracruz state

Veracruz, Feb 22: Six members of Mexico's military were killed when the plane they were in crashed in the southeastern state of Veracruz.

A statement from Mexico's Secretary of Defence on Sunday said the accident took place in the morning when the air force's Learjet 45 was taking off from the airport in the city of Xalapa.

The statement did not say what caused the crashed or how many people were on board the plane. But it said that six members of the military were killed and an investigation was underway.

Local media reported that the plane left and runway and burst into flames.

Agencies
February 25,2021

London, Feb 25: Nirav Modi, the diamond merchant wanted in India on charges of fraud and money laundering in the estimated USD 2-billion Punjab National Bank (PNB) scam case, on Thursday lost his legal battle against extradition as a UK judge ruled that he does have a case to answer before the Indian courts.

The 49-year-old appeared via videolink from Wandsworth Prison in south-west London and showed no emotion as District Judge Samuel Goozee handed down his judgment at Westminster Magistrates’ Court in London.

“I am satisfied on the evidence that a prima facie case of fraud and money laundering is established,” said Judge Goozee, as he read out parts of his judgment in court and concluded that he will send his ruling to the UK's Secretary of State, Priti Patel.

It is the Cabinet minister who is authorised to order an extradition under the India-UK Extradition Treaty and has two months within which to make that decision. The Home Secretary’s order rarely goes against the court’s conclusions, as she has to consider only some very narrow bars to extradition which are unlikely to apply in this case, including the possible imposition of a death penalty.

Whatever the ministerial decision, the losing side – Nirav Modi – has up to 14 days within which to approach the High Court and seek leave to appeal after the Home Secretary’s decision. Any appeal, if granted, will be heard at the Administrative Division of the High Court in London. 

News Network
March 8,2021

chandrakhemmady.jpg

Udupi, Mar 8: More than two years after he was arrested by the Udupi police on charge of sexual assault of 21 schoolboys, part-time journalist Chandra K Hemmady was today sentenced to 10 years of rigorous imprisonment and fined Rs 10,000 in the first of the 21 cases that are filed against him under the POCSO act.

42-year-old Chandra, who used to teach music in schools besides being a part-time reporter, was arrested by the police on November 27, 2018. He was accused of sexually assaulting young boys for over five years in the pretence of teaching them music. 

The case had come to light after one of the students from a school in Byndoor opened up about his experience in a meeting with a counsellor in Kasturba Hospital in Manipal. The Udupi police, oblivious to the case till then, was alerted by the parents of the boy. 

After the first complaint was made, 20 other students from schools in and around Kundapur and Byndoor came forward to file complaints against Chandra, all alleging sexual assault. 16 complaints have been registered in Byndoor police station, two in Gangolli and one each in Kundapur, Kollur and Kundapur rural stations. 

Today’s verdict was delivered by Justice Yadav Vanamala Anandrao, judge of fast-track special court of POCSO of district additional and sessions court here.

In this case, Chandra was convicted of having unnatural sex with an 11-year-old boy of Byndoor rural area after taking him into confidence posing as a reporter of a daily. Hemmady had asked the boy to accompany him and assist him in clicking photographs of animals, birds and school.

Out of the Rs 10,000 fine, the judge has ordered Rs 5,000 to be paid to the victim and the rest to the government.

The then CPI of Byndoor Parameshwar R Gunaga had filed the charge-sheet in this case. Out of the 36 witnesses, 15 had testified in front of the court including the first victim. The special public prosecutor of the special POCSO court of Udupi, Y T Raghavendra had argued for the prosecution.

