Karnataka: Contractors Threaten to Seek Mercy Killing Over ₹738 Crore Unpaid Dues

Haveri: The Contractors’ Association of Haveri district has raised a grave concern over the Karnataka government's failure to release pending payments amounting to ₹738 crore for public works executed over the past few years. In a desperate appeal, the association has warned that if the dues are not settled by the end of April, contractors may be forced to seek mercy killing (euthanasia) as a form of protest.

Addressing a press conference on Sunday, Mallikarjun Haveri, the taluk president of the Haveri District Contractors’ Association, alleged that corruption and commission demands in various government departments have exacerbated the financial distress of contractors.

“The commission racket is rampant,” he said. “Officials and middlemen have been demanding commissions ranging from 10% to 15% for clearing bills. Many contractors have borrowed money at exorbitant interest rates to complete government projects. Despite paying commissions, our dues remain unpaid. Middlemen are bleeding us dry.”

He further claimed that at least 10 contractors have died by suicide due to mounting debt and financial stress.

According to the association, in Haveri district alone:

₹200 crore is pending with the Public Works Department (PWD),

₹138 crore with the Rural Development and Panchayat Raj (RDPR) Department,

₹400 crore for projects announced during the previous BJP government.

The association reminded that contractors had protested in Belagavi during the winter session of the state legislature. At the time, the Public Works Minister had promised to clear the dues in phases by the end of March. However, the departments—including the RDPR, Karnataka Neeravari Nigam Limited (KNNL), and the Minor Irrigation Department—have yet to act on these assurances.

“We don’t want to take such extreme steps,” said the office-bearer. “But if the government continues to neglect us, we will be left with no option but to seek permission for euthanasia.”