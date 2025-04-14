  1. Home
  2. Karnataka: Contractors Threaten to Seek Mercy Killing Over ₹738 Crore Unpaid Dues

News Network
April 14, 2025

Haveri: The Contractors’ Association of Haveri district has raised a grave concern over the Karnataka government's failure to release pending payments amounting to ₹738 crore for public works executed over the past few years. In a desperate appeal, the association has warned that if the dues are not settled by the end of April, contractors may be forced to seek mercy killing (euthanasia) as a form of protest.

Addressing a press conference on Sunday, Mallikarjun Haveri, the taluk president of the Haveri District Contractors’ Association, alleged that corruption and commission demands in various government departments have exacerbated the financial distress of contractors.

“The commission racket is rampant,” he said. “Officials and middlemen have been demanding commissions ranging from 10% to 15% for clearing bills. Many contractors have borrowed money at exorbitant interest rates to complete government projects. Despite paying commissions, our dues remain unpaid. Middlemen are bleeding us dry.”

He further claimed that at least 10 contractors have died by suicide due to mounting debt and financial stress.

According to the association, in Haveri district alone:

₹200 crore is pending with the Public Works Department (PWD),

₹138 crore with the Rural Development and Panchayat Raj (RDPR) Department,

₹400 crore for projects announced during the previous BJP government.

The association reminded that contractors had protested in Belagavi during the winter session of the state legislature. At the time, the Public Works Minister had promised to clear the dues in phases by the end of March. However, the departments—including the RDPR, Karnataka Neeravari Nigam Limited (KNNL), and the Minor Irrigation Department—have yet to act on these assurances.

“We don’t want to take such extreme steps,” said the office-bearer. “But if the government continues to neglect us, we will be left with no option but to seek permission for euthanasia.”

Agencies
April 6,2025

trumpzion.jpg

In a country that brands itself the “Land of the Free,” pro-Palestine students are being treated like enemies of the state. The United States—once hailed as a beacon for academic freedom—is now using deportation threats, visa revocations, and AI surveillance to silence dissenting voices on its university campuses. What started as peaceful protest against the genocide in Gaza has turned into a full-scale purge of international students who dare to speak out. As global outrage grows, America's hypocrisy on free speech has never been more glaring—or dangerous.

Point-by-Point Summary:

•    Momodou Taal Forced Out:
British-Gambian activist and former Cornell PhD student Momodou Taal has left the U.S. after facing threats of deportation. His only “crime”: suing the Trump administration for policies targeting pro-Palestine students.

•    Bold Words from Exile:
Taal called out the U.S. for suppressing dissent and ignoring its own laws:
“Is imprisoning those who speak against genocide the kind of nation you want?”

•    300+ Visas Revoked:
Trump-era directives have led to mass deportations of foreign students who participated in or supported Gaza solidarity protests.

•    Rubio's Harsh Justification:
Secretary of State Marco Rubio defended the move, calling student protesters “lunatics” and stressing the government’s right to “remove you from our country.”

•    ACLU Slams Hypocrisy:
ACLU's Ben Wizner warned that the U.S. is now driving away the world’s brightest minds by criminalizing intellectual dissent.

•    Targeted Individuals:

•    Iranian student Alireza Doroudi arrested without cause.

•    Turkish student Rumeysa Ozturk lost her visa for an op-ed criticizing the Israeli regime.

•    Indian scholar Ranjani Srinivasan fled after agents showed up unannounced.

•    Korean resident Yunseo Chung, a green card holder, is still fighting deportation.

•    Professor Rasha Alawieh was deported despite holding a valid visa.

•    AI Used for Surveillance:
Reports confirm U.S. authorities are using artificial intelligence to flag students based on social media activity—even likes or shares.

•    Selective Freedom:
No pro-Israel lobbyist or supporter has faced deportation, even amid cases of inciting violence and harassment.

•    Global Consequences:
Calls to boycott U.S. universities are growing. The crackdown has undermined America’s status as a hub of academic freedom and global talent.

•    Final Warning:
The U.S. now risks not only its academic integrity but its moral standing. In defending a genocide abroad, it’s committing a slow-motion purge at home.

Avantika Bhat | coastaldigest.com
April 8,2025

toppersofDK.jpg

Mangaluru: The academic excellence of Dakshina Kannada continues to shine as the district secured a commendable 93.57% pass percentage in the II PU examinations, placing it second among all districts in Karnataka. Although it stood first last year with 97.37%, the district has maintained a consistent record of high performance.

Over the past years, Dakshina Kannada's performance has been as follows: 95.33% in 2022-23, 88.02% in 2021-22 (a year in which all students were declared pass due to the COVID-19 pandemic), 90.91% in 2018-19, 91.41% in 2017-18, 89.92% in 2016-17, 90.48% in 2015-16, 93.09% in 2014-15, 86.04% in 2013-14, and 85.88% in 2012-13.

Behind the Performance

In-charge Deputy Director of the PU Department, Sridhar H G, attributed the results to collective efforts.

“The department constituted taluk-level Shaikshanika Samithis, which analyzed results college-wise and helped identify areas needing improvement. Remedial classes were held for weaker students. Both government and private PU colleges worked hard, aiming for better outcomes. The district has also produced state toppers in both science and commerce streams,” he said.

Science Stream Brilliance from DK

Among the brightest stars is Bindu Navale from Alva’s PU College, who topped the Science stream with 598 marks, sharing the top spot with two others. A dedicated and sincere student, Bindu said she remained calm and consistent throughout the academic year. Her teachers praised her meticulous approach and in-depth understanding of core subjects. She now plans to appear for national-level entrance exams to pursue a career in the medical field.

Commerce Achievers Who Made DK Proud

In the Commerce stream, Pranay Balasaheb Alagouda and Vaishnavi Prasad Bhat, both from Alva’s PU College, secured 597 marks, earning their place among the state toppers. Pranay, who hails from Vijayapura, expressed deep gratitude for the academic environment at his college. He plans to pursue BCom with aspirations of cracking competitive exams. Vaishnavi, known for her consistent performance and disciplined study habits, aspires to explore the field of finance and management in the future.

Top Performers Speak

Shreevidya, a student of Government PU College, Kaniyoor, scored 595 in the Science stream. She said she had expected 598 marks and plans to apply for revaluation.

“I used to study three to four hours daily. Our lecturers supported us with study materials, which really helped. I aspire to clear the UPSC exam and will pursue BSc followed by MSc in Mathematics. I also write poems,” she said.

She is the daughter of Narayana A K and Shailashree.

Shreya S, a student of Expert PU College who hails from Hassan, scored 597 marks in Science. She plans to appear for NEET to pursue a career in medical sciences.

Her parents, Suresh and Savitha, are doctors.

P Yuktha Sree, a student of Vivekananda PU College, secured 593 marks in the Arts stream and expressed her delight at being one of the state toppers.

Hailing from Bengaluru, she said, “I was attentive in class and studied intensively during the final month. I plan to become an IAS officer and will pursue graduation along with UPSC coaching.”

Her principal, Mahesh, noted that Yuktha was diligent and often clarified her doubts with teachers.

Pramukh Tulupule, from Excellent PU College, Moodbidri, scored 596 in Science.

“There was no pressure. I studied regularly, and mock tests conducted by our teachers helped a lot. I aim to become an engineer,” he shared.

Anoop Shawn Gomes, also from Excellent PU College, Moodbidri, secured 596 marks in the Commerce stream.

Originally from Balehonnur in Chikkamagaluru, he said, “The environment in the college and hostel was supportive. I plan to pursue BCom along with Chartered Accountancy.”

Other Toppers

Arts Stream:

Prakruthi N, Alva’s PU College – 591

G Lavanya, St Aloysius PU College – 590

Niriksha Ria Noronha, St Agnes College – 590

Thafhima Fathima, St Aloysius PU College – 590

Banavath Mayukha, Alva’s PU College – 589

Commerce Stream:

Pranay Balasaheb Alagouda, Alva’s PU College – 597

Vaishnavi Prasad Bhat, Alva’s PU College – 597

Anoop Shawn Gomes, Excellent PU College, Moodbidri – 596

Hanshitha Shetty, St Aloysius PU College – 595

N Bindu Bhat, Canara PU College – 595

Priyamvrath Bhat, Vijaya PU College, Mulki – 595

Richa Ganesh Dalvi, Shakthi PU College – 595

Sannidhi Mangesh Shanbagh, Alva’s PU College – 595

Sharel Lavita Rodrigues, Alva’s PU College – 595

Vismaya Bhat, Alva’s PU College – 595

Adithi K, Excellent PU College – 594

Chaitanya N, Vivekananda PU College – 594

K S Siri Gowri, Vikas PU College – 594

Minnal Binu, Govinda Dasa PU College – 594

Pradyumna R Urala, St Aloysius PU College – 594

Shreyas M, Mangalore Independent PU College – 594

Vaishnavi Shetty, Alva’s PU College – 594

Science Stream:

Bindu Navale, Alva’s PU College – 598

Raja Yadu Vamshi Yadav, Alva’s PU College – 598

Vijet G Gowda, Alva’s PU College – 598

Akshay M Hegde, Alva’s PU College – 597

Preksha M S, Alva’s PU College – 597

Padmavati Malleshappa Badagi, Alva’s PU College – 596

Shadjay A P, Expert PU College – 596

Abhiraam Bhat, Satya Sai Lokaseva PU College – 595

Chinmanyi R, Expert PU College – 595

Darshan Shetty, Alva’s PU College – 595

Dhanyatha Gowda, Expert PU College – 595

Shri Vatsa, Satya Sai Loka Seva College – 595

Tushara B S, SDM College – 595

Rohan H Shenoy, Expert PU College – 595

Vachana Bagodi, Expert PU College – 595

coastaldigest.com news network
April 8,2025

deepashree.jpg

Mangaluru: Meet Deepashree S, the state topper in the Commerce stream of the PU 2 exams, scoring an astonishing 599 out of 600. A student of Canara PU College, Deepashree had an inkling of success but admits the first rank was beyond her wildest dreams.

“All our doubts were cleared in the classroom itself,” she said, praising her lecturers. “Their concept-based teaching helped me understand everything thoroughly. I also made it a habit to revise daily.”

Planning her future early, Deepashree is already taking CA coaching and is all set to appear for the CA Foundation exam in May. Her next step? An integrated BCom with CA.

Daughter of Ashok S and Suma P, Deepashree is also a Carnatic classical singer, and attributes her sharp concentration to her love for music.

“Hard work matters, but yes, luck plays a part too,” she added with a wise smile — proving that success is a fine mix of talent, effort, and grace.

