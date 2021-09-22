  1. Home
  2. Karnataka | Dalit family fined Rs 25K after 2-year-old enters Hanuman temple; 5 arrested

September 22, 2021

Koppal, Sept 22: Five people have been arrested for allegedly seeking to fine a Dalit family of Rs 25,000 for "purification" of the Hanuman temple in Miyapur village in the district after their two-year-old son entered it, police said on Wednesday.

"We have arrested five people in connection with the case," the superintendent of police T Sreedhara said.

According to the official, the incident took place on September 4 and it came to light only on Monday following which a case was registered. "The Dalit family was reluctant to lodge a complaint," Sreedhara added.

Chandrashekhar belonging to the Chennadasar community wished to seek the blessings of Hanuman for his two-year-old son on his birthday on September four. "Chandrashekhar and his family members were standing outside but the boy ran inside the temple, which irked the temple priest who sought to make it an issue," they added. Some others from "upper castes" sided with the priest, and a meeting was held on September 11 where they demanded Rs 25,000 towards the expenditure for the "purification" of the temple. However, other villagers from upper castes opposed the move terming it 'harsh.'

The episode sparked a debate in the village and came to the notice of the Kushtagi police. The family was afraid to approach the police fearing backlash from sections upper caste. Some members of the Koppal district Chennadasar Mahasabha too visited the village and held meetings, leading to a tense atmosphere.

Based on a complaint by Social Welfare Department assistant director Balachandra Sanganal, the case was registered on Tuesday. In the past two days, the district administration conducted a series of public meetings to sensitise people of the village against the evil of casteism and its impact on society. Further, a grand Pooja was organised where all the communities of the village took part including Chennadasars in the presence of police.

September 13,2021

oscarfernandes.jpg

Mangaluru, Sept 13: Former union minister and veteran leader of Indian National Congress Oscar Fernandes passed away today after months after treatment at a private hospital in the city.

A prominent minority leader of INC, Fernades was the Union Cabinet Minister for Transport, Road and Highways and Labour and Employment, Government of India in UPA government. 

He was one of the closest confidants of the present Congress President Rahul Gandhi and one of the major leaders in the taking of important decisions of Congress Party. 

He was also the Chairman of Central Election Authority of the All India Congress Committee. He was the AICC General Secretary, the Minister of State (Independent charge) of the Ministry of Labour and Employment in Dr. Manmohan Singh's first UPA government in India. 

He served as Parliamentary Secretary to Rajiv Gandhi. He was elected to the 7th Lok Sabha in 1980 from Udupi constituency in Karnataka. He was re-elected to the Lok Sabha in 1984, 1989, 1991 and 1996 from the same constituency. Later, he was elected to the Rajya Sabha in 1998. He was re-elected to the Rajya Sabha in 2004. He was a Union Minister from 2004 to 2009, holding a number of portfolios such as Statistics and Programme Implementation, NRI Affairs, Youth and Sports Affairs and Labour and Employment. He served two terms as a member of the Council of the Indian Institute of Science, Bangalore.

Personal life

Oscar was born on 27th March 1941 to Roque Fernandes, the head of Government Composite PU College and the first President of Manipal Institute of Technology and Leonissa M. Fernandes, the first female magistrate in India, at the family estate at Udupi. 

Fernandes was one of 12 children in his family, and grew up with a strong Catholic background. As a child he was an altar boy, and as a youth he was active in Church activities. His family belongs to the Fernandes-Prabhu clan, a Mangalorean Catholic clan from Udyavara in Udupi district. He married Blossom Mathias Prabhu on 26 August 1981 and has one son Oshan and one daughter Oshanie. His son Oshan is married to Frazil Quadros and Oscar's daughter Oshanie is married to Mark Saldanha. In 2002 Fernandes inaugurated the Glowinstar Academy, an integrated development school, in Ambalpady, dedicated to his father, Roque.

September 22,2021

Bengaluru, Sept 22: Opposition Leader Siddaramaiah on Wednesday said the BJP government in the state has indulged in a loot by giving government land to RSS-run Chanakya University at a throwaway price.

"The land measuring 116 acres was acquired at a cost of around Rs 170 crore. The market value is around Rs 400 crore, but the government has given it to RSS-run Chanakya University for Rs 50 crore. This is a loot that the government has indulged in," he told reporters in a press conference.

Also, there are no provisions under which the government land could be given to a private university, Siddaramaiah said. "Therefore, the land given to Chanakya University is illegal," he said.

Siddaramaiah asked the government to immediately withdraw the order of giving Karnataka Industries Area Development land to Chanakya University.

The government Tuesday had passed the bill amidst chaos after it was tabled by Higher Education Minister Dr Ashwath Narayan in the assembly to allow Chanakya University to be set up in 116 acres in the Aerospace Park near Devanahalli.

If the government does not act, the party would take legal action to seek withdrawal of land granted for the setting up of Chanakya University.

He also alleged that the Speaker Vishveshwar Heggade Kageri did not allow a debate in the assembly over the matter and the bill was passed hurriedly.

"What is the reason for passing the bill hurriedly. Is the government under RSS pressure," he questioned. It also amounts to favoritism, he added.

Siddaramaiah also flayed the Speaker for taking side of the government when it is required of him to be neutral sitting in a chair sanctified by the Indian Constitution. "His conduct in the assembly yesterday was not impartial," he added.

Kageri had said that there is a need to encourage institutions that promote Indian cultural values in an era where education is highly westernised.

Siddaramaiah alleged that the government is making efforts to impart Manuvadi education to children with an intention of "reestablishing" caste hierarchy as per Manuvad system.

Yesterday, Chief Minister Basavaraj Bommai justified the allocation of land to Chanakya University since similar concessions were given to industries to create jobs.

The government will also give concessions to organisations who give good education to the children by keeping their future in mind, he said.

September 10,2021

Ghaziabad, Sept 10: Journalist Rana Ayyub has been booked by the Ghaziabad police on charges of money laundering and misappropriating donations meant for Covid patients and flood victims in some eastern states.

Other charges that journalist Ayyub faces are the criminal breach of trust and cheating by using computer resources under the Information Technology Act.

The FIR was lodged earlier this week on Tuesday on the complaint of Vikas Pandey, founder of an NGO “Hindu IT Cell.”

The police will take further legal action against the journalist only after investigating the case and finding evidence against her, city Superintendent of Police Gyanendra Singh said.

Ayyub’s name also figures in a recent case of circulation of a video in which a 72-year-old Bulandshahr resident had accused four men of beating him up and chopping his beard to force him to chant Jai Shri Ram.

The Ghaziabad police had, however, later found that the communal allegations made by the elderly Muslim man were false and he had made them on the instigation of a Samajwadi Party worker.

Comments

IKKU
 - 
Sunday, 12 Sep 2021

WHAT ABOUT OTHER TOP BRASS FROM BJP WHO HAD NEVER GIVEN SINGLE RS. STATEMENT OF THE FUNDS COLLECTED FOR COVID SINCE BEGINNING... WHAT POLICE DONT DARE TO FILE CASE ON THEM......

