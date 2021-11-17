  1. Home
  2. Karnataka: Dead snakelet in hostel’s breakfast; 56 students fall ill

News Network
November 18, 2021

Yadgir, Nov 18: As many as 56 students fell sick after consuming breakfast allegedly cooked with a snakelet in Yadgir district of Karnataka on Thursday.

The dead reptile was found in the vessel used to cook 'upma' as breakfast. All the students of eighth and ninth grades are undergoing treatment at a hospital.

The incident took place in Vishwaradhya Vidyavardhaka Residential School in Abbetumkur village of Yadgir taluk.

Students who had breakfast fell sick. The snakelet was discovered in the vessel while breakfast was being served.

Panic gripped the hostel following the incident.

They were rushed to Primary Health Centre at Madnal and later shifted to the district hospital. Dr Vedmurthy, Superintendent of Police of Yadgir visited the ailing students.

The police have taken up the case for investigation.

News Network
November 17,2021

New Delhi, Nov 17: India reported 15% higher Covid-19 cases today compared with yesterday's cases. According to the data by the Union ministry of health, India reported 10,197 new coronavirus cases, while yesterday it had logged 8,865 cases. 

The daily rise in new coronavirus infections has been below 20,000 for 40 straight days and less than 50,000 daily new cases have been reported for 143 consecutive days now.

Besides, the daily deaths also saw a surge on Wednesday, A total of 301 deaths due to Covid-19 infection was reported in 24 hours. Yesterday, the country reported 197 new fatalities.

The active caseload decline to 1,28,55--the lowest in 527 days. India's cumulative case count has jumped to 34.5 million. Of which, 3,38,73,890 have recovered from the infection. The death toll due to Covid-19 stands at 4,64,153.

Kerala recorded 5,516 Covid cases and 210 deaths in 24 hours. Currently, the southern state accounts for the most number of active Covid cases and deaths.

Delhi reported 44 new Covid-19 cases in the last 24 hours taking the count of active cases in the national capital to 357. As per the bulletin issued by the Health Department of Delhi, no deaths were reported in the national capital in the last 24 hours. The city has recorded four deaths due to the infection in November so far. Four people had succumbed to the viral disease in October and five in September.

Maharashtra reported 886 coronavirus positive cases and 34 fatalities, taking the tally in the state to 66,25,872 and the toll to 1,40,636 on Tuesday. The state had, on Monday, reported 686 Covid-19 cases and 19 deaths. Mumbai city reported the highest 213 new infections, followed by Pune city with 96 new cases.

According to the health ministry, India's daily positivity rate was recorded at 0.82%. It has been less than 2% for the last 44 days. Whereas the weekly positivity rate was also recorded at 0.96%. It has been below 2% for the last 54 days, according to the ministry.

The cumulative doses administered in the country so far under the nationwide coronavirus vaccination drive have exceeded 113.68 crore.

News Network
November 10,2021

New Delhi, Nov 10: Communal violence is like a lava erupting from a volcano which scars the ground it touches, senior advocate Kapil Sibal told the Supreme Court on Wednesday while arguing for Zakia Jafri who has challenged the SIT’s clean chit to 64 persons including Narendra Modi, the then Gujarat chief minister during the 2002 riots there.

Sibal told a bench headed by Justice A M Khanwilkar that communal violence is a “fertile ground” for future revenge and he too had lost his maternal grandparents in Pakistan.

“Communal violence is like lava erupting from a volcano. It is institutionalized violence. Wherever that lava touches, it scars the earth. It is a fertile ground for future revenge,” he told the bench, also comprising Justices Dinesh Maheshwari and C T Ravikumar.

“I lost my maternal grandparents to it in Pakistan,” a visibly emotional Sibal told the bench, which was hearing Jafri’s plea.

The senior advocate, who was representing Jafri, said he is not accusing A or B but a message must be sent to the world that this is “unacceptable” and “cannot be tolerated”. He said this is a “historic matter” because the choice is between ensuring that rule of law will prevail or letting people run amok.

The argument in the matter is going on in the apex court.

Jafri is the wife of slain Congress leader Ehsan Jafri, who was killed at Gulberg society in Ahmedabad on February 28, 2002 during the violence.

Ehsan Jafri, the former MP, was among the 68 people killed in the violence, a day after the S-6 Coach of the Sabarmati Express was burnt at Godhra killing 59 people and triggering riots in Gujarat.

On October 26, the apex court had said it would like to peruse the closure report of the Special Investigation Team (SIT) giving the clean chit to 64 persons and the justification given by the magisterial court while accepting it.

Sibal had earlier argued that Jafri’s complaint was that there was “a larger conspiracy where there was bureaucratic inaction, police complicity, hate speeches and unleashing of violence”.

On February 8, 2012, the SIT had filed a closure report giving a clean chit to Modi, now the prime minister, and 63 others, including senior government officials, saying there was “no prosecutable evidence” against them.

Zakia Jafri had filed a petition in the apex court in 2018 challenging the Gujarat High Court’s October 5, 2017 order rejecting her plea against the decision of the SIT.

The plea also maintained that after the SIT gave a clean chit in its closure report before a trial judge, Zakia Jafri filed a protest petition which was dismissed by the magistrate without considering “substantiated merits”. It also said the high court “failed to appreciate” the petitioner’s complaint which was independent of the Gulberg Society case registered at a Police Station in Ahmedabad.

The high court in its October 2017 order had said the SIT probe was monitored by the Supreme Court. However, it partly allowed Zakia Jafri’s petition as far as its demand for a further investigation was concerned.

It had said the petitioner can approach an appropriate forum, including the magistrate’s court, a division bench of the high court, or the Supreme Court seeking further investigation.

News Network
November 12,2021

Bengaluru, Nov 12: Five coaches of Kannur-Bengaluru Express derailed between Toppuru-Sivadi of Bengaluru Division, due sudden falling of boulders on the train, at around 3.50 am on Friday. 

All 2348 passengers on board are safe, no casualty/injury reported, informed South Western Railway. 

"A doctor checked all the passengers. Fortunately, even minor injuries were not reported," SWR Chief Public Relations officer Aneesh Hegde said.

The train had left Kannur at 6.05 pm on Thursday and the incident occurred at around 3.30 am on Friday when small boulders from a nearby hill fell and got entangled between the track and the train's wheels. As a result,  B1, B2 ( 3rd AC), S6, S7, S8, S9, S10 ( Sleeper) coaches of Kannur-Bengaluru Express (07390) was derailed between Toppur and Sivadi in the Bengaluru-Dharmapuri section.

"The said stretch has a slope gradient, which led to more than one coach leaving the track," officials said.

The incident led to the delay of three trains. The KSR Bengaluru-Ernakulam Superfast Special,  Nagercoil Jn-KSR Bengaluru (07236) and Salem-Yesvantpur Express (07316) were diverted or regulated, causing a delay of up to three hours. 

Bengaluru Divisional Railway Manager Shyam Singh with a team of senior officers and a doctor rushed to the spot with Accident Relief Train (ART) and Medical Equipment Van at 4.45 am. DRM Salem with the team has also proceeded to the spot along with ART from Erode at 5.30 am. 

The unaffected rear portion of six coaches, along with passengers, was cleared towards Toppuru and further to Salem. About 15 buses were arranged at Toppuru for the convenience of passengers and five buses are being arranged at the spot of the accident. 

The Railways has opened the Help Desk at Hosur 04344-222603, Bengaluru 080-22156554 and Dharmapuri 04342-232111. Senior Officers are monitoring the situation closely, the release added.  

