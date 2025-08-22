  1. Home
Karnataka Deputy CM Shivakumar sings RSS anthem amidst RCB stampede debate, stuns Assembly

Agencies
August 22, 2025

Bengaluru: Karnataka Deputy Chief Minister D K Shivakumar, who is also the Congress state president, took everyone by surprise on Thursday when he sang the RSS anthem during a discussion in the state Assembly on the stampede near Chinnaswamy stadium, which claimed the lives of 11 people.

A sudden musical note amazed the House, which heard the first few lines of the RSS Anthem ‘Namaste Sada Vatsale Matrubhoome’ as shown in a video of the proceedings.

Shivakumar’s recital came when the BJP legislators accused Shivakumar of being an ‘abettor’ of the stampede as he created mass frenzy.

They alleged that Shivakumar went to receive the RCB team on their arrival at the Bengaluru airport, waved the Kannada flag throughout the journey from the airport to the Chinnaswamy Stadium.

Replying to the accusations, Shivakumar said, "I am a member of the Karnataka State Cricket Association (KSCA) and people there, including the KSCA secretary, are my friends. I am the Bengaluru In-Charge Minister. I had gone to the Airport and Stadium (on June 4). I also held the Karnataka flag, I did wish them (RCB) and I kissed the cup as well. I have done my job".

He added, "The accident happened. Such things have happened in other states as well. If needed, I will read out the list of incidents that have occurred in other places as well. I, too, have many things to say about you as well".

The Deputy CM also said he grew up with Home Minister G Parameshwara.

To this, Leader of the Opposition BJP R Ashoka reminded Shivakumar that he once said he wore ‘RSS Chaddi’.

Much to the amusement of the House, Shivakumar sang ‘Namaste Sada Vatsale Matrubhoome......’.

The opposition welcomed the anthem by thumping the table but there was an absolute silence in the Congress camp.

The BJP legislator V Sunil Kumar quipped, saying, "Hope these lines are not removed from the records".

Shivakumar sought to know did the governments ever take responsibility whenever such incidents took place.

"You should feel proud that this government quickly (after the stampede) acted and initiated action against police officers and the Royal Challengers Bengaluru," he said.

Comments

Add new comment

About text formats
  • Coastaldigest.com reserves the right to delete or block any comments.
  • Coastaldigset.com is not responsible for its readers’ comments.
  • Comments that are abusive, incendiary or irrelevant are strictly prohibited.
  • Please use a genuine email ID and provide your name to avoid reject.
coastaldigest.com news network
August 9,2025

Bengaluru, Aug 9: The cyber crime police have arrested the prime accused in the case of sending vulgar and threatening messages to actor and former MP Ramya’s Instagram account, allegedly from multiple fan accounts of actor Darshan.

The accused, identified as Pramod Gowda of KR Puram, was named in Ramya’s complaint to City Police Commissioner Seemant Kumar Singh on July 28. The FIR also names 43 other account admins. According to police, Pramod used his friend’s mobile phone to send abusive, obscene, and threatening messages to the actress.

So far, six people have been arrested. Two minors involved in sending derogatory messages have been let off with warnings. Two more accused — Obanna and Gangadhar — have also been identified.

Ramya faced a barrage of cyberbullying after posting on Instagram and X about the Supreme Court proceedings in the Renukaswamy murder case, in which actor Darshan is accused No. 2. She had urged that Renukaswamy’s family be given justice, stating, “No one is above the law.”

Following these posts, she received a flood of abusive, vulgar, and threatening messages, including murder and rape threats. Police say the harassment was a direct reaction to her comments after Darshan’s arrest.

News Network
August 14,2025

New Delhi, Aug 14: The Supreme Court today directed the Election Commission of India (ECI) to publish the names of 65 lakh people removed from Bihar’s voter list, along with the reasons for their deletion, on official websites. The court said the list must be widely publicised so that every voter can check it easily.

The order came during the hearing of petitions challenging the Special Intensive Revision (SIR) of electoral rolls in poll-bound Bihar.

“We want transparency”

Justice Surya Kant noted that the ECI admitted 22 lakh of the removed names belonged to deceased persons. “If 22 lakh people have died, why is it not disclosed at the booth level? We do not want citizens’ rights to depend on political parties,” he remarked.

The court said the full list of removed voters — those who were on the 2025 roll but not on the draft list — must:

•    Be posted on district-level ECI websites with reasons for deletion.

•    Be publicised in vernacular newspapers with maximum reach, on Doordarshan, and other TV channels.

•    Be displayed on the notice boards of all panchayat bhawans, block offices, and panchayat offices.

•    Be shared on district election officers’ social media handles if available.

Public access online and offline

The court emphasised that the list must also be searchable by EPIC number so voters can verify their status online. Aggrieved voters may file claims with a copy of their Aadhaar cards to restore their names.

Justice Joymalya Bagchi asked how many names were missing from the draft list after the revision. Senior Advocate Rakesh Dwivedi, appearing for the poll body, said: “65 lakhs are not there, 22 lakhs are dead.” He added that anyone wrongly marked as deceased can approach officials to get their name restored.

“We are asking for more transparency… people must be able to check their names independently,” Justice Bagchi said. Justice Kant added, “Anita Devi should know that if she goes to this website, she can find out how to get her name back.”

The case will be heard next on August 22.

coastaldigest.com news network
August 8,2025

Mangaluru, Aug 8: The Directorate of Enforcement (ED), Mangaluru sub-zonal office, has unearthed fresh evidence of large-scale fund diversion in the ongoing money-laundering probe against alleged conman Roshan Saldanha and associates. The latest findings reveal the mobilisation of approximately ₹39 crore from local businessmen under false pretences, with a significant portion siphoned off for personal gain.

On Tuesday, ED teams carried out search operations at five locations in Mangaluru under the provisions of the Prevention of Money Laundering Act (PMLA), 2002. The investigation stems from multiple FIRs registered by the Mangaluru City Police against Saldanha, his wife Dafney Neetu D’Souza, and others. The accused are alleged to have posed as loan facilitators, collecting money under the guise of stamp duty for arranging low-interest loans — which were never delivered.

During the searches, ED officers seized incriminating diaries and documents linking the accused to the fraudulent mobilisation of funds. According to officials, the money was routed through dummy firms and ultimately spent on personal expenses, private business ventures, and other non-loan-related purposes.

Key findings from the latest operation include:

•    ₹3.8 crore in multiple bank accounts frozen.

•    Discovery that ₹5.8 crore of the proceeds of crime was used to purchase five fishing boats in Dafney’s name — now seized/frozen.

•    Total seizure/freeze value from the operation stands at approximately ₹9.5 crore.

The ED confirmed that the prime accused, Roshan Saldanha, is currently in judicial custody, and that further investigation is underway to trace additional assets and possible beneficiaries.

