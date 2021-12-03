  1. Home
Karnataka doctor infected with Omicron variant doing fine

News Network
December 4, 2021

New Delhi, Dec 4: The Bengaluru based anesthesiologist doctor, one among the first two persons to be detected with the new Covid-19 variant 'Omicron' in the country is doing fine now. His primary contacts - his wife, an ophthalmologist; daughter and another doctor who is also an ophthalmologist, are also recovering well, according to sources in the health department.

The doctor is now under isolation and observation at the designated hospital. His wife and daughter are also being treated there. An entire floor of the designated hospital has been reserved for the treatment of Omicron variant infected as well as suspected cases. Presently, six persons are being treated and kept under observation here.

Sources in the hospital explained that as many as 60 beds are reserved to deal with any eventuality. The staff who are attending them have been advised not to visit other wards or roam around in the premises of the hospital.

"We are all friends. The doctor affected by Omicron says he is absolutely fine. We speak to each other and talk among ourselves that the virus is just like earlier Covid infection. The primary contacts are also doing fine without any complications. They do not have any breathing issues or serious complications and we are following the same treatment as earlier given to Covid patients," a senior doctor who is monitoring the treatment, explained.

"It is just another Covid strain. Normal Covid protocols known to us are being followed. We are prepared. The infrastructure has been updated in the hospital. Pediatric training has been given to doctors and all doctors are also capable of ICU management. We are better prepared to face Covid third wave than the first and second," he explained.

The doctor found that the Omicron variant first showed symptoms of severe body ache, chills and mild fever. He didn't have any breathing issues till date and saturation levels remained normal. He was admitted to hospital following dizziness. After being treated with monoclonal antibodies, he bounced back to normalcy without any symptoms, sources said.

The doctor who was discharged earlier on November 29 following RT-PCR negative report was readmitted following latest test results showing positive result for Omicron variant. His daughter,aged five, and his wife are also in the same hospital. The daughter has brought her books and bag to the hospital. She is asymptomatic and tested negative for Covid, sources explained.

BBMP authorities have conducted tests on the doctor's parents and brother's family. The doctors say the Omicron variant may not be so serious and life threatening going by the recent experience of the patient and his primary contacts. The doctor's house is being sealed off in Bengaluru. 

coastaldigest.com news network
November 20,2021

Mangaluru, Nov 20: South Canara District Central Cooperative (SCDCC) Bank Chairman M. N. Rajendra Kumar has announced that he has decided to back out from contesting as independent candidate from the local authorities’ constituency of Dakshina Kannada and Udupi Karnataka Legislative Council elections.

The announcement comes a day after Cooperation Minister S. T. Somashekar said that the government can dismiss him for alleged misuse of funds.

While addressing the Jan Swaraj Yatra organised by the BJP in Mangaluru and Udupi, Mr. Somashekar said that ₹19 lakh was being transferred every month from the SCDCC Bank to Navodaya Grama Vikasa Charitable Trust of which Mr. Kumar is the managing trustee.

The Registrar of Cooperative Societies has the power to disqualify him from being a member of the board under Section 29C of the Karnataka Cooperative Societies Act. The department has already served a notice to Mr. Kumar, the Minister said.

Earlier, Mr. Kumar had announced that he would contest as an independent candidate from the local authorities’ constituency of Dakshina Kannada and Udupi. He had opened a campaign office in Mangaluru on November 16 and met Karnataka Pradesh Congres Committee president D. K. Shivakumar in Bengaluru on November 17.

On November 20, he told media persons that he will not contest as he does not want to politicise the cooperative sector.

News Network
November 26,2021

udupi.jpg

Udupi, Nov 26: Three teenage students met watery grave in Bhatrady rivulet near Mullugudde under the limits of Shivapura gram panchayat in Hebri taluk of Udupi district today.

The deceased have been identified as Sudarshan (16), Kiran (16) and Sonit (17). They were the students of government pre-university college, Hiriyadka.

The tragedy occurred when the trio had ventured into to rivulet to learn swimming. 

The bodies were recovered from the rivulet with the help of locals.

Hebri tahsildar Purandar, revenue inspector Hithesh, sub inspector Mahesh, leaders Suresh Shetty Shivapura and Ramesh Poojary visited the spot.

News Network
November 26,2021

New Delhi, Nov 26: The Centre will resume regular international flights from December 15, barring 14 countries, people familiar with the development said on Friday. 

The countries which do not feature on the list are the UK, France, Germany, Netherlands, Finland, South Africa, Brazil, Bangladesh, Botswana, China, Mauritius, New Zealand, Zimbabwe and Singapore, sources said. 

The decision has been taken in consultation with the health ministry in light of the Covid situation across the world, especially the emergence of new variants. On Thursday, South Africa confirmed a new variant of Coronavirus which is believed to be more transmissible and vaccine-evasive. 

The variant has been reported in Botswana and Hong Kong as well apart from South Africa. India is not resuming regular international flight operations with Botswana and South Africa.

With some of the countries on the list India has a travel bubble that permits a certain number of flights a week, which will continue, officials explained.

Regular international flights operations were suspended in March 2020 owing to the Coronavirus pandemic. The civil aviation ministry started Vande Bharat flights to ferry Indians who got stuck in other countries during the pandemic. After the Vande Bharat flights, the ministry entered into air bubble agreements with some countries allowing international travel.

With the number of Covid cases steadily going down and the vaccine coverage in the country going up, the Centre was mulling easing restrictions regarding international travel. Two days ago, civil aviation secretary Rajiv Bansal said the ministry is working towards allowing international passenger flights from this year-end.

Civil aviation minister Jyotiraditya Scindia too recently expressed the ministry's keenness to resume normal international travel operations. “We are evaluating the process. We are coming back to normalcy. First, we allowed 100% passenger capacity in our domestic flights and now we allowed in-flight meals in those flights," Scindia said at an industry summit.

