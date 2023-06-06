Karnataka: Dr Darshini, 26, who secured free MD seat, ends life over harassment by senior doctor

Kolar, June 6: A 26-year-old woman postgraduate paediatrics student of a prestigious medical college in Karnataka, reportedly died of suicide by jumping into a quarry lake near Kendatti in Kolar taluk on Sunday.

The deceased has been identified as Dr Darshini, who was studying MD (Paediatrics) at MVG Medical College in Hoskote of Bengaluru Rural district.

On a complaint by Darshini’s brother Prajval, Kolar rural police have registered a case under Section 306 of IPC against Dr Mahesh, a senior doctor at the college, for allegedly harassing her. However, the college authorities denied any harassment by the management or the senior doctor.

BR Ravikanthe Gowda, Inspector-General of Police, Central Range, said that a detailed inquiry will be conducted to ascertain the reasons for Darshini taking the extreme step.

Darshini, who hailed from Ballari, completed her MBBS at Koppal College of Medical Sciences and secured a free seat for MD, Paediatrics, at MVJ College.

According to the college authorities, she was a bright student and was friendly with all and there was no reason for her to end her life. The medical superintendent of the college said she never made any harassment complaint with the higher authorities.

Victim told friend about suicide

Meanwhile addressing reporters, Darshini’s brother Prajval alleged that Dr Mahesh used to harass Darshini. She had informed him and their parents about this. She also alleged that the college management was not allowing her to take rest and she faced work pressure.

Kolar police said preliminary investigation revealed that Darshini reportedly hired an autorickshaw to kendatti quarry, which is around 25 km from the college.

After reaching the quarry, she reportedly telephoned one of her friends to say that she was going to end her life. Before her friend could alert the police and college authorities, she jumped into the quarry lake.

A man, who spotted the body a few hours later, informed the police. A police team rushed to the quarry lake and recovered the body.