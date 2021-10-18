  1. Home
  Karnataka eases covid rules at airports, to reopen swimming pools

News Network
October 18, 2021

Bengaluru, Oct 18: The government of Karnataka has decided to ease some Covid-19 requirements at airports. 

In an order issued by Chief Secretary P Ravi Kumar, it is stated that SPO2 routine checks (except in cases of fever, cough, cold, difficulty in breathing and so on) would be discontinued.

The government has also decided to “discontinue RT-PCR test report checking on arrival, except for those from selected countries notified by the Government of India, to be conducted at the airport”.

“Instead, there will be mandatory uploading of the RT-PCR report in the Air Suvidha portal by the passenger and checking of the same by the concerned airlines before the boarding of the passenger,” the order states, adding that automated thermal cameras should be used to reorganise the monitoring of passengers. 

The relaxations have been ordered based on recommendations of the Technical Advisory Committee (TAC) “after considering consistent decline in the number of daily Covid-19 cases, test positivity rate and overall decline in active cases,” the order states. 

Swimming pools

The government also permitted swimming pools to reopen at 50 per cent capacity in each batch for only asymptomatic people. 

Swimming pools have been closed for everyone except for athletes to train. 

The government stated that swimming pools can open at 50 per cent capacity of each batch “with a display of the number allowable at entrance”. Only fully vaccinated persons will be allowed.

All persons should be screened for fever and respiratory symptoms and “only asymptomatics shall be allowed”, the order states. 

“After every batch, the restrooms, walkways and other common areas used by the swimmers shall be disinfected using 1 per cent sodium hypochlorite solution,” the government said. 

News Network
October 6,2021

nursing.jpg

Mangaluru, Oct 6: A student of a private nursing college has ended her life by hanging herself in her hostel in the city.

The deceased has been identified as Nina (19), a resident of Kasargod. She was a first year BSc nursing student. 

Nina had attempted to hang herself in the college hostel’s bathroom at Kadri on Tuesday October 5. She was rushed to a private hospital where she breathed her last today without responding to the treatment.

The girl has left behind a death note. It is said she was unable to pay the college fees and was depressed over the same. It is suspected that the college was harassing her due to the same issue.

A case stands registered at Kadri police station and investigations are on. 

News Network
October 16,2021

Mangaluru, Oct 16: A young man was brutally murdered by his friends-turned-instant enemies during a party at a lodge in the coastal city in the wee hours of Saturday, Oct 16.

The deceased has been identified as Dhanush (20), a resident of Pachchanadi area of Mangaluru.  

It is learnt that six friends – Prameet, Jaison, Karthik, Durgesh, Prajwal and Dhanush – were having a party at a lodge near Pumpwell last night to celebrate Dasara festival.

At around 2:30 a.m. a fight broke out between Jaison Surathkal and Dhanush. When the verbal clash turned into physical fight Jaison reportedly stabbed Dhanush with a sharp weapon. 

Dhanush suffered deep injury in the attack. He was taken to a private hospital for treatment but the doctors confirmed that he was brought dead.

coastaldigest.com news network
October 14,2021

Mangaluru, Oct 14: Unidentified miscreants stabbed a man at Malemar in Kavoor police station jurisdiction on Wednesday late night.

The injured Rajesh (45) from Panjimogaru has suffered three stab injuries on his hip, waist and ribs, said City Police Commissioner N Shashi Kumar. He is out of danger.

The injured is undergoing treatment at a private hospital in Mangaluru. The miscreants reportedly fled after the attack. 

The incident occurred when he was returning home after work from Kottara as per routine. The reason for the attack is not known. 

A case has been registered. Police have launched a hunt to nab the miscreants.

