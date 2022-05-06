  1. Home
Karnataka | Eid al-Fitr participants did not raise Pakistan slogan, clarifies top cop

News Network
May 6, 2022

Mysuru, May 6: A video clipping of a procession of Muslims at Kavalande village in Nanjangud taluk of Mysuru district in Karnataka with a voice-over ‘Kavalande bole tho Chota Pakistan’ (Kavalande means mini-Pakistan) has gone viral on social media.

The video is of a gathering of Muslims on Eid al-Fitr on Tuesday. They were taking out a procession in the village as shown in the 30-second video and the voice-over is heard as ‘Kavalande bole tho Chota Pakistan’. Kavalande has a sizeable population of Muslims.

Superintendent of Police R Chetan said it has come to his notice that the particular video, that sends a wrong message, has gone viral on social media. “An investigation will be conducted into this incident,” he said.

The Kavalabde police said, “Those participating in the procession have not raised this slogan. The leaders instruct the people to leave for their homes, after offering worship at the Dargah in front of the police station. But, a person, probably the one shooting the video, has given the voice-over. A probe is on, into this incident”.

In Bengaluru, Chief Minister Basavaraj Bommai, in response to a question on the incident, said that he will ask the Mysuru SP there to look into the matter and take necessary action.

News Network
May 4,2022

Bengaluru, May 4: Karnataka Chief Minister Basavaraj Bommai said Wednesday that Union Home Minister Amit Shah would let him know the BJP central leadership’s decision on expanding or reshuffling the Cabinet. 

“He said he will talk to me about it after going to Delhi,” Bommai told reporters when asked if anything was discussed on the Cabinet expansion or reshuffle when Shah was in the city on Tuesday. 

Bommai did not respond to speculation that the party would consider appointing deputy chief ministers. “That’s something I’m getting to know from you (media),” he said. 

Shah’s visit to Bengaluru has raised the hopes of ministerial aspirants as a decision is expected soon on revamping Bommai’s Cabinet. Meanwhile, BJP leaders lined up to deny speculation that Bommai himself would be replaced. 

Apparently, the BJP central leadership is expected to arrive at a decision before May 10. This got credence on Tuesday when the government decided to postpone a Cabinet meeting scheduled to be held on May 5 to May 11. Speculation is that the postponement is meant to accommodate the possibility of an expansion or reshuffle of the Cabinet.

News Network
April 25,2022

abdullahkunhi.jpg

Mangaluru, Apr 25: Yenepoya Abdulla Kunhi, chancellor of Yenepoya University, managing director of Yenepoya Group of Institutes will be conferred with the Honorary Doctorate by Gulbarga University during the University’s Annual Convocation.

The 39th and 40th convocation of the university will be held together and three people each have been selected for honorary doctorate. The honorary doctorate on Abdulla Kunhi will be conferred on the 40th convocation considering his immense achievements in the educational sector.

Born on November 14th, 1947 in Kasargod, Abdulla Kunhi completed his preliminary education at the St. Aloysius College, Mangalore before graduating in Arts from Mysore University.

He was awarded the coveted Karnataka Rajyotsava Award in 1992 for yeomen service rendered in the fields of industry, education, and social service. He is also a recipient of the Outstanding Manager Award - 2006 from The Mangalore Management Association that year.

New Year Award 2008 organized jointly by The Academy of General Education, Manipal, The Rotary Club of Udupi, Manipal and The Syndicate Bank, Manipal, and the Eminent Aloysian Alumni Award at the Aloysian Conclave organized by the Rector and Management of the College in association with Aloysian Partners International and Alumni Association are among the other notable awards he has been conferred with.

The Yenepoya Group was established in 1940 by his father Yenepoya Moideen Kunhi - a great visionary and entrepreneur - and today nearly eight decades later, it has grown remarkably, covering a vast sphere of business interests and diverse social service ventures, providing both direct and indirect employment to over 5000 people.

Outside the Yenepoya group, he holds the offices of the Vice President of the Badria Educational Institution; Vice-Chairman of the Islamic Trust, and Trustee of the P.A. Educational Trust. He is also the Ex-Director of Air India Ltd. & Indian Airlines Ltd. 

Yenepoya Abdulla Kunhi has established minority educational institutions including the Minority University for the upliftment of minority communities in general and the Muslim community in particular. He firmly believes that education especially professional education will provide greater opportunities for the Muslim community to join the mainstream of professional careers in order to create a niche for themselves by utilizing their acquired knowledge and wisdom for the best use of society. He has promoted secular and professional education to Muslims in consensus with the needs of the community. The institutions established by him today reflect the educational and intellectual aspiration of Indian Muslims and have maintained their history, characters, and ambiance intact. These institutions have been providing professional education for more than 25 years now.

The University established by him today offers courses of study and research in health sciences and confers degrees, diplomas, and certificates for the advancement of learning, creation, and dissemination of knowledge in health sciences to many students from minority and backward communities. To date, 4,380 students from the Minority communities, including 82o PGs in Medicine & Dentistry, have been awarded degrees and certificates by these institutions. In addition, these institutions have also generated employment for more than 3,000 people from the minority communities alone. 

Yenepoya Abdulla Kunhi is the Founder and President of the Islamic Cultural Centre, a cultural organization. The Islamic Trust, Islamic Cultural Centre & Zeenath Baksh, all besides having their own Masjid, also run Madrasas. He runs the Malja-Ul-Islam Orphanage, in his capacity as the President of the Trust. The Orphanage cares for over too Orphans and destitute boys and girls, who are provided free education and food. He also runs the Malja-ul Islam English Medium School, Pachambala, where education is provided free to children from financially weaker sections of the local and adjoining areas.

Additionally, The Yenepoya Care Fund - a Charitable Trust, takes care of 50 destitute children.

News Network
April 22,2022

Bengaluru, Apr 22: Karnataka Home Minister Araga Jnanendra on Friday said the Hubballi violence last week had the involvement of “many unseen hands” and that the police are investigating all those who worked behind the scenes. 

“There are many unseen hands. Innocent people were made to hit the streets and become violent,” Jnanendra told reporters. “The Hubballi incident has similarities with the DJ Halli-KG Halli rioting and those that took place in other parts of the country. It wasn’t a spontaneous riot,” he said. 

The Hubballi city would have “burned” had the police not taken proper timely action, the minister said. 

A mob turned violent in Old Hubballi on the night of April 16, triggered by a ‘blasphemous’ social media post by one Abhishek Hiremath, who was arrested. The number of people arrested for rioting is 134 so far, including cleric Wasim Pathan who has been accused of instigating the mob. 

“Did you see such a huge number of arrests and strict investigation before in such cases? Would that happen if the Congress was in power?” Jnanendra asked. “The investigation is looking at those involved behind-the-scenes...the communal and traitorous forces.” 

The minister also refuted allegations that innocent people had been picked up. “There’s no question of arresting those who did not do anything wrong. There’s evidence and footage. There’s no prejudice,” he said. 

Jnanendra even blamed the Congress for the rise of communal forces. “These are trees that they sowed. Their appeasement policy is to be blamed,” he said. 

Asked about banning the PFI, Jnanendra said the government is thinking on those lines. “The state government is giving all information to the Centre about organisations such as the PFI. Earlier, hundreds of people were freed as cases on them were withdrawn. We’re having to face the result of that now with the hijab and other incidents,” he said. 

