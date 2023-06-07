  1. Home
  2. Karnataka: Enrolment for ‘Gruha Jyoti’ free electricity scheme to start on June 15

News Network
June 7, 2023

Bengaluru, June 7: Two days after rolling out the Gruha Jyoti scheme offering free power up to 200 units to domestic consumers, Karnataka Energy Minister K J George on Wednesday said the enrolment to avail of the benefit will start from June 15.

People who want to get this facility should enroll through the Seva Sindhu portal of the state government from June 15 to July 5, he said. Applicants will be required to upload proof that they are the resident of the building to avail of the benefit, he said. According to George, the documents that need to be uploaded in the Seva Sindhu application to register for the scheme are any of the documents such as Aadhaar card, voter ID, title deed or lease or rental agreement. The minister said that in the next two days a policy will be brought to include new buildings or new tenants.

As per the scheme, electricity supply companies will determine the average consumption of power in the last fiscal, based on which each consumer's average consumption will be calculated. If it is below 200 units, then another 10 per cent will be added.

This average consumption will be free of cost, and the rest of the consumption up to 200 units will be charged. Supposing a consumer uses an average of 150 units of power, he or she will be eligible to get up to 165 units of electricity free.

Any excess consumption up to 200 units will be charged. Anyone consuming above 200 units will have to pay for the entire bill.

According to the minister, the state has 2.16 crore consumers who use less than 200 units of power, whereas there are only two lakh consumers who use more than 200 units of electricity. George also said that the average consumption of domestic power is 53 units. The scheme is expected to cost the state exchequer at least Rs 13,000 crore, he added.

"We are not trying to exclude anyone. We want to include more people in this scheme. Our objective is to offer relief to the middle class as well, which is hit by price rise," George said.

A senior officer in the energy department told PTI that the government may consider changing the base year to calculate average unit consumption depending on the consumption pattern.

"Depending on the consumption pattern, we may think of setting up a new average year," he said. 

News Network
June 1,2023

Chamarajanagar, June 1: A Kiran trainer aircraft of the Indian Air Force (IAF) crashed near Sappayyanapalya village, some 9km from the Chamarajanagar district headquarters in Karnataka on Thursday noon.

Two pilots ejected out of the plane safely before the crash. 

The training aircraft, which took off from the air force station in Bengaluru, crashed at around 12 noon. 

It was good fortune that aircraft hit the ground on barren land and not in the nearby village, a villager said, adding it would have been catastrophic if the plane had crashed into the village.

According to the IAF, the pilots were on a routine training sortie when the incident occurred. A court of inquiry has been ordered to ascertain the cause of accident.

"A Kiran trainer aircraft of the IAF crashed near Chamrajnagar, Karnataka today, while on a routine training sortie. Both air crew ejected safely. A Court of Inquiry has been ordered to ascertain the cause of the accident," the IAF tweeted.

Senior district officials and an IAF team reached the spot along with the fire and emergency services personnel.

As soon as the plane crashed with a loud noise, villagers rushed to the spot and found the mangled aircraft engulfed in flames and billowing smoke. Besides alerting the local police and the fire brigade, they also rushed to the spot where the two pilots were seen ejecting and coming down with the help of parachute. Villagers noticed the two pilots lying on the ground. Quickly, they created a temporary shed for them.

Police officials rushed to the spot, cordoned off the area and put up a makeshift tent for the injured pilots. The district officials in turn informed the IAF authorities in Bengaluru who then rushed to the spot in a special helicopter and airlifted the two injured pilots.

According to the Additional Deputy Commissioner of the District Katyayani Devi, one of the pilots sustained injuries in the spine while the other injured her mouth. "The IAF helicopter has airlifted the two pilots to Bengaluru," she added.

Panchayat Development Officer Rame Gowda said he was in the office when he heard a blast. "After hearing the sound, I came out and enquired. I got to know that an IAF aircraft had crashed. I rushed to the spot and saw the crashed aircraft in flames. I informed the police and the fire and emergency services department about the incident," Gowda told reporters.

According to the Chief Fire Officer of Mysuru P S Jayaramaiah, a senior fire brigade officer, a man by the name Mahesh Prithvi informed them about the crash at about 12.05 pm and soon various teams were rushed to the spot.

An eyewitness said when they offered assistance to the pilots, they said they have informed the IAF station along with sharing the GPS location of the crash site to them.

Two days ago a Redbird Training Aircraft made an emergency landing in an agriculture field soon after taking off from Sambra airport in Belagavi. The pilots escaped with minor injuries.

News Network
May 29,2023

Mysuru, May 29: At least 10 people including two children died in an accident between a private bus and a car near Tirumakudalu-Narasipura in Karnataka’s Mysuru district today, Seema Latkar, SP Mysuru said.

One of the occupants of the Innova car survived and is under treatment.

Visuals from the scene showed the badly mangled car with bodies stuck inside it.

The police are at the accident site.

The deadly mishap comes a day after six persons, including two children, were killed in a road accident near Kalakeri village in Kushtagi taluk of Koppal district on Sunday. 

