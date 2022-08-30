  1. Home
  2. Karnataka estimates flood-related losses at Rs 7,647 crore

Karnataka estimates flood-related losses at Rs 7,647 crore

News Network
August 30, 2022

flood.jpg

Bengaluru, Aug 30: The Karnataka government has estimated rain and flood-related losses since June to the tune of Rs 7,647.13 crore, and will be sending a proposal to the Centre seeking a relief of Rs 1,012.5 crore as per National Disaster Response Fund (NDRF) norms.

It will also ask the Union government to depute an Inter-Ministerial Central Team to assess damages caused by rains, floods and landslides in the State, Revenue Minister R Ashoka said on Tuesday.

“A total of 23,794 houses have been damaged and crop loss is to the tune of 5.8 lakh hectares since June, so far. So we will be requesting for a central relief of Rs 1,012.5 crore as per NDRF norms. This does not include the losses due to rains in the last few days,” Ashoka said.

Detailing the compensation being provided by the State to those affected by rains, he said, the government is with the affected people and will provide all possible assistance in rebuilding their lives.

“We will get central relief, but the Chief Minister has given instructions to provide immediate relief without waiting for Central assistance,” he said, adding that there have been rains and related flooding and landslides successively during the last five years.

Since June 1, Karnataka has received 820 mm of rainfall, affecting 27 districts and 187 villages, impacting a population of 29,967; while nine mm rainfall has been recorded in the last 24 hours affecting 20 villages in Ramanagara, Chamarajanagara and Mandya districts, impacting lives of 3,000 people.

According to the Minister, a total of 96 people have lost their lives, while three are missing due to rain-related incidents since June; three people have died in the last 24 hours alone.

Regarding rains that the State is witnessing for the last few days, he said, Deputy Commissioners have been instructed to take necessary measures and provide immediate relief to those affected by rain-related incidents like house damage. 

Comments

Add new comment

About text formats
  • Coastaldigest.com reserves the right to delete or block any comments.
  • Coastaldigset.com is not responsible for its readers’ comments.
  • Comments that are abusive, incendiary or irrelevant are strictly prohibited.
  • Please use a genuine email ID and provide your name to avoid reject.
News Network
August 28,2022

bcnagesh.jpg

Bengaluru, Aug 28: In a fresh trouble for the ruling BJP in Karnataka, which is facing flak for alleged corruption in Public Works Department (PWD), two associations representing private unaided school managements have raised the issue of "rampant corruption" in the state education department.

Together, Schools Management Association (RUPSA), and Associated Managements of Primary and Secondary Schools in Karnataka (KAMS), in its letter addressed to Prime Minister Narendra Modi, has named the state's school education and literacy minister B.C. Nagesh. RUPSA president Lokesh T. claimed that this is third such letter they have addressed to the Prime Minister in this regard.

RUPSA also released an audio recording purported to belong to a Block Education Officer allegedly demanding bribe for processing an application for renewal of a school's recognition. RUPSA members alleged that as much as 50 per cent cut is demanded by department officials to clear RTE reimbursements.

RUPSA has alleged that rampant corruption in the education department has forced several schools to the verge of closure. Despite several pleas to Chief Minister Basavaraj Bommai and Minister B.C. Nagesh, there is no improvement in the situation, it noted.

Echoing the RUPSA allegations, the Associated Managements of Primary and Secondary Schools in Karnataka (KAMS), stated that they had also recently written to the Prime Minister about corruption in the state education department.

The Bommai government is already on the backfoot after the Karnataka State Contractors Association (KSCA) had alleged that bribes of 40 per cent are the norms for payments made out in the public works department.

Comments

Add new comment

About text formats
  • Coastaldigest.com reserves the right to delete or block any comments.
  • Coastaldigset.com is not responsible for its readers’ comments.
  • Comments that are abusive, incendiary or irrelevant are strictly prohibited.
  • Please use a genuine email ID and provide your name to avoid reject.
News Network
August 17,2022

azadquits.jpg

New Delhi, Aug 17: Congress veteran Ghulam Nabi Azad -- long upset with the party -- has resigned from a key party post in Jammu and Kashmir, signalling a revolt within. Made the chairman of the party's campaign committee, he stepped down from the post shortly after his appointment. He has also resigned from the party's Jammu and Kashmir political affairs committee.

Sources indicated that Mr Azad saw the appointment as a demotion as he is already a member of the party's all-India political affairs committee. A veteran leader, he is also a former Chief Minister of the erstwhile state, served as a union minister and held many important party posts. He was also one of the group of 23 leaders who wrote an explosive letter to party chief Sonia Gandhi two years ago, seeking organisational changes

The resignation of Mr Azad came shortly after his close aide, Ghulam Ahmed Mir, was dropped from the post of the chief of the party's Jammu and Kashmir unit. Mr Mir had stepped down last month.

The party had effected a thorough organisational shake-up in the Union Territory and appointed Vikar Rasool Wani in place of Mr Mir.

Sonia Gandhi had also formed the campaign committee, political affairs committee, coordination committee, manifesto committee, publicity and publication committee, disciplinary committee and Pradesh election committee with immediate effect, reported news agency Press Trust of India.

The assembly elections in Jammu and Kashmir will be held after the finalisation of electoral rolls and completion of the delimitation exercise. There is, however, concern that the polls cannot be held this year as delimitation and electoral rolls revision cannot be completed before the deep winter sets in.

A timeline for the election is yet to be announced.

The Election Commission, however, has recently revised the date of final publication of voters list to November 25. This would be the first voters' list of the Union Territory after the boundaries of assembly seats were redrawn in the delimitation exercise.

Comments

Add new comment

About text formats
  • Coastaldigest.com reserves the right to delete or block any comments.
  • Coastaldigset.com is not responsible for its readers’ comments.
  • Comments that are abusive, incendiary or irrelevant are strictly prohibited.
  • Please use a genuine email ID and provide your name to avoid reject.
News Network
August 20,2022

HC.jpg

Bengaluru, Aug 20: The High Court of Karnataka has expressed concern over rampant corruption in government offices in the state. It has pointed that no file moves without a bribe. 

Justice K Natarajan made the observations in a recent order while denying bail to K T Raju, assistant engineer of the Bangalore Development Authority (BDA), who had allegedly demanded Rs 1 crore for passing a favourable order in a land case. 

Raju, who had scaled down his demand to Rs 60 lakh, was arrested by the Anti-Corruption Bureau (ACB) on June 7 while accepting an advance amount of Rs 5 lakh.

The ACB case was that a piece of land measuring 33 guntas in Kengeri village in the name of two persons was utilised by the BDA to form a road without any acquisition proceedings. A person with the General Power Attorney (GPA) on behalf of the original owners had moved an application seeking an alternative site, and had been moving from one section to another in the BDA.

On November 2, 2021, a BDA official forwarded the file to the Additional Land Acquisition Officer (ALAO) who in turn sent it to a surveyor. After passing through several officers, the file finally reached Raju on January 3, 2022. It was with him till his arrest on June 7.

On rejection of his bail application by a subordinate court, Raju moved the high court and contended that he is in custody for more than one and a half months. The engineer further claimed that mere acceptance of the amount cannot be grounds to show that he had demanded and accepted the bribe.

The counsel for the ACB contended that the conversation between the petitioner and the complainant clearly revealed the demand for bribe.

The telephonic conversation and the hand examination made by the ACB reveal that the petitioner had accepted the notes, the HC said.

"Nowadays, in government offices, corruption has become rampant and no file will be moved without any bribe. Therefore, I am of the view that the petitioner is not entitled for grant of bail at this stage,” Justice Natarajan said.

Comments

Add new comment

About text formats
  • Coastaldigest.com reserves the right to delete or block any comments.
  • Coastaldigset.com is not responsible for its readers’ comments.
  • Comments that are abusive, incendiary or irrelevant are strictly prohibited.
  • Please use a genuine email ID and provide your name to avoid reject.