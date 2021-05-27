  1. Home
  2. Karnataka explores possibility of holding online exam for 2nd PU students

Karnataka explores possibility of holding online exam for 2nd PU students

News Network
May 28, 2021

Bengaluru, May 28: The Department of Pre-University Education is exploring the possibility of holding II PUC exams through online mode amid the second wave of the pandemic.

Officials are working on the feasibility of conducting tests online after several stakeholders flooded the department with suggestions for the same.

The department also received suggestions for slashing the duration of exams to 90 minutes, conducting exams only for major subjects and sticking to multiple-choice questions (MCQs). However, department sources said they are by and large considering holding exams via online mode.

"Infrastructure is the major challenge to hold online examinations. But we can collaborate with engineering colleges and PU colleges that have ready infrastructure," said an official.

The department had successfully delivered online question papers during 2019 supplementary exams. "We have realised that it is not a big task," the official said.

In the meantime, teachers and students are also ready for online exams.

Dr Supreeth B R, Secretary and principal of Oxford Independent PU college, Bengaluru, said, "Online mode of examination is 100% possible; only that the department has to keep separate portals ready for each subject." He added that there is a software to "check malpractice".

Prof Ninge Gowda, president of Karnataka State Pre University College Teachers Association, said, "When we have managed classes online, examinations are no big deal."

The way ahead

* Collaborate with colleges that have infrastructure to accommodate students
* Utilise services of faculties at degree and engg colleges to monitor students taking online exams from homes
* Create dedicated portal for each subject
* Provide only MCQs which will be easier during online mode
* Co-ordinate with network providers and electricity dept for uninterrupted supply
* Reduce exam duration to 90 minutes

Comments

Add new comment

About text formats
  • Coastaldigest.com reserves the right to delete or block any comments.
  • Coastaldigset.com is not responsible for its readers’ comments.
  • Comments that are abusive, incendiary or irrelevant are strictly prohibited.
  • Please use a genuine email ID and provide your name to avoid reject.
News Network
May 14,2021

Bengaluru, May 14: As Karnataka continues to battle the second wave of Covid-19, Revenue Minister R Ashoka on Friday batted for the extension of the statewide lockdown, aimed at controlling the spread of the virus.

He said, the government headed by Chief Minister B S Yediyurappa will take a final call, as the current lockdown nears its end.

The state is currently under complete lockdown till May 24.

"As a citizen of Bengaluru my personal opinion is that it is good to continue the lockdown for a few more days. (Number of cases in the city) has come to 15,000 from 22,000 per day, it is about 7,000 cases less now, it is because of semi-lockdown and complete lockdown," Ashoka, who is also the Vice-Chairman of Karnataka State Disaster Management Authority said.

Speaking to reporters here, he pointed to long lockdowns implemented in states like Maharashtra and Delhi among others which witnessed the second wave ahead of Karnataka, and said they are a model for us as the number of cases have been coming down.

"Three days ahead of the current lockdown coming to an end, Chief Minister will call a meeting where we will share our opinion, looking at the figures that day in the state and whether the number of cases have come down because of lockdown, we will take a decision. The CM will take a decision," Ashoka said, adding he will be sharing his opinion at the meeting.

Amid the rising Covid-19 cases in the state, the Karnataka government that had initially announced 14 days closedown from April 27, it subsequently imposed a complete lockdown from May 10 to May 24, amid continued spike in cases.

Stating that no one expected a four-fold increase in the number of cases, Ashoka said, experts had said the second wave will be less compared to first wave, there were media reports too and we too had believed it.

"It is a lesson for us...the government is addressing the difficult situation. Prime Minister Narendra Modi, Chief Minister B S Yediyurappa and our government are facing the situation with courage and will stand by the people," he said, as he hit out at the opposition for changing their stands on the lockdown.

Speaking to reporters in Bagalkote, Deputy Chief Minister Govind Karjol too said that the Chief Minister will take a final decision on continuing the lockdown.

"The Chief Minister will take a decision after consulting medical experts and doctors in this regard...they will examine the ICMR advice...no decision has been taken yet," he said.

Dr.Balram Bhargava, head of the Indian Council of Medical Research (ICMR), has said that lockdown restrictions should remain in place for another six to eight weeks, in all districts where the rate of infection is above 10 per cent of those tested, to control the spread.

According to reports, 29 out of 31 districts in Karnataka have Covid positivity rate of over 10 per cent.

While the overall positivity rate in the state as on Thursday stood at 27.64 per cent, case fatality rate (CFR) was at 0.97 per cent.

Karnataka on Thursday reported 35,297 new cases of Covid-19, and 344 related fatalities, taking the total number of infections to 20,88,488 and the death toll to 20,712.

Total number of active cases stood at 5,93,078.

Out of the 35,297 fresh cases reported, 15,191 were from Bengaluru Urban alone. 

Comments

Add new comment

About text formats
  • Coastaldigest.com reserves the right to delete or block any comments.
  • Coastaldigset.com is not responsible for its readers’ comments.
  • Comments that are abusive, incendiary or irrelevant are strictly prohibited.
  • Please use a genuine email ID and provide your name to avoid reject.
News Network
May 15,2021

gazaair.jpg

Gaza Strip, May 15: Israel continued to bombard the Gaza Strip with air raids and artillery shells on Saturday, as it stepped up the deployment of troops and tanks near the besieged Palestinian enclave.

As of early Saturday, around 140 Palestinians, including 36 children, have been killed and 920 have been wounded since hostilities flared up last Monday.

The death toll is expected to rise, as another series of Israeli air assaults hit the Shati refugee camp in Gaza killing at least two women, including six children, while burying several others in the rubble. Another air raid also reportedly hit a house in Khan Yunis.

Thousands of Palestinian families have taken shelter in United Nations-run schools in northern Gaza to escape Israeli artillery fire. The UN has said it estimates approximately 10,000 Palestinians have left their homes in Gaza amid the Israeli offensive.

Despite international calls for an immediate halt of all hostilities, including from United Nations chief Antonio Guterres, Israel Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu pledged the offensive will continue “as needed to restore calm in the state of Israel”.

Hamas fired another barrage of rockets towards Israel, hitting the city of Ashdod early on Saturday.

At least nine people in Israel have also been killed. The Israeli army said hundreds of rockets have been fired from Gaza towards various locations in Israel and they have added reinforcements near the enclave’s eastern lands.

Meanwhile, violence is brewing between Israeli settlers and Palestinian citizens in the occupied West Bank, as well as in Israel.

At least 11 Palestinians have also been killed by Israeli security forces in the occupied West Bank.

Comments

Add new comment

About text formats
  • Coastaldigest.com reserves the right to delete or block any comments.
  • Coastaldigset.com is not responsible for its readers’ comments.
  • Comments that are abusive, incendiary or irrelevant are strictly prohibited.
  • Please use a genuine email ID and provide your name to avoid reject.
News Network
May 22,2021

Mangaluru, May 22: Former minister and Congress leader U T Khader has questioned why the covid vaccines were sent to Pakistan and Bangladesh when people of India were not given the shots.

Addressing reporters, the incumbent Mangaluru MLA squarely held the BJP ruled central and state governments for the terrible covid crisis. 

“Why did PM Narendra Modi-led government of India not give a nod to manufacturers when 22 companies are marketing vaccines across the world? Why did the government deny nod for companies to manufacture vaccines here? Further, what was the reason for sanctioning a nod only for Russian made Sputnik V? Why is there no transparency? Where is our Union health minister, finance minister and minister of food and civil supplies now? The BJP government needs to answer these questions,” Khader told reporters here on Friday.

The central and state governments have been stooping to a new low while engaging in damage control measures to save the face of BJP by levelling baseless allegations against Congress, he said.

On the compensation package announced by the state government, Khader said most of the eligible sections of the society, especially those from the coastal districts, were deprived of benefits. He also questioned the government for not announcing packages for fishermen, workers in the beedi industries, cashew factories, restaurants and private buses.

Dakshina Kannada District Congress Committee president and MLC K Harish Kumar questioned the criteria for the distribution of compensation announced by the BS Yediyurappa government.

He said private school teachers are in distress as many of them have not been paid their salaries. “Though the government has announced a package, it has nothing to offer. Do not announce packages as a damage control measure to cover PM Modi’s failures,” he added.
 

Comments

Add new comment

About text formats
  • Coastaldigest.com reserves the right to delete or block any comments.
  • Coastaldigset.com is not responsible for its readers’ comments.
  • Comments that are abusive, incendiary or irrelevant are strictly prohibited.
  • Please use a genuine email ID and provide your name to avoid reject.