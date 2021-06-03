  1. Home
  Karnataka extends covid lockdown till June 14

Karnataka extends covid lockdown till June 14

News Network
June 3, 2021

Bengaluru, June 3: As the Covid-19 situation in Karnataka is not under “complete control”, Chief Minister B S Yediyurappa on Thursday extended existing lockdown till 6 am on June 14.

"This is based on experts' advice," he said.

Yediyurappa also announced a second Covid-19 relief package worth Rs 500 crore.

On Wednesday, the chief minister had held a meeting with ministers and senior officials, discussing the measures to be taken in the coming days. 

Earlier, the Covid-19 Technical Advisory Committee (TAC) had recommended that the lockdown be continued in Karnataka even after June 7. 

News Network
May 24,2021

Al Fujairah, May 24: A couple of minor earthquakes were felt in UAE’s Fujairah early Monday morning, according to the National Seismic Network of the National Centre of Meteorology.

A statement issued by NCM on social media said:  '3.1 magnitude earthquake on Richter scale is recorded in Dibba Al Fujairah on May 24 at at 4:54am'

The quake occurred at a depth at 5km, the statement added.

A second quake measuring 2.3 on the Richer scale was felt in the same region at 7.24am, NCM reported.

The centre said that the two tremors were felt by residents for several seconds without any effect or damage.

The centre stated that the cause of these tremors is the presence of earth faults in the area.

The centre explained that by monitoring seismic activity in the area during the past 10 years, it has noticed that this activity ranges from light to medium and may occur several times during the year, which is considered a natural activity.

News Network
May 29,2021

Bengaluru, May 29: Karnataka Home Minister Basavaraj Bommai indicated today that stringent measures to contain Covid-19 will be in place for the whole of June, with rural areas remaining a concern due to high cases. 

“The Union Home Ministry has given sufficient guidance and it has said that stringent measures should be in place till June 30. How this should be implemented and what should be allowed or not will be decided at a meeting the chief minister will hold with ministers,” Bommai told reporters. 

Karnataka’s lockdown is scheduled to end June 7. “That will not change and we will be strict,” he said. 

As if batting for stringent measures to continue, Bommai pointed out that the positivity rate had not reduced.

“The positivity rate should come below 10 per cent from 16-17 per cent at present. In rural areas, cases are still in the range of 22,000-23,000. It should come below 10,000. Even deaths should be reduced. That’s when our health infrastructure will be able to sustain,” he said. 

On Friday, Karnataka reported 22,823 fresh Covid-19 cases. The state has 3.72 lakh active cases of which Bengaluru has 1.80 lakh.

News Network
May 31,2021

Bengaluru, May 31: The Karnataka government is contemplating to unlock the lockdown in a phased manner by easing restrictions, provided Covid-19 infections in Bengaluru come down to less than 1,000 a day, Karnataka Revenue Minister R Ashoka said.

"I have given my opinion to Chief Minister B S Yediyurappa about unlocking the lockdown in a phased manner by opening one sector after another," Ashoka told reporters in Chikkaballapura.

Replying to a query on lifting the restrictions on June 7 when the current lockdown which is in effect since May 10 comes to an end, Ashoka said there is a request from some sectors to lift curbs stage by stage.

He, however, warned that the lockdown will continue if the number of infections do not come down.

"The restrictions will be eased only when the infections reduce. For example, in Delhi the cases are about 1,000 a day. In Bengaluru, the number should come below 1,000 a day and in Karnataka it should be limited to just 2,000 to 3,000. Then only the government will consider easing the lockdown," the Minister said.

According to him, the lockdown has helped to control the infections and deaths due to Covid-19.

Ashoka said the government has not yet received any report from the TAC.

Things will be clear only on June 6 when the Chief Minister will hold a meeting with ministers, officials and the TAC members.

"We will decide whatever is in the interest of people," he added.

Meanwhile, a senior official too said that there is talk about lifting curbs in a phased manner.

"There is a discussion going on at the government level to unlock the lockdown stage by stage. The coronavirus cases would be under control only if the restrictions are eased in a phased manner. Even we (officials) are also recommending the same," Bruhat Bengaluru Mahanagara Palike Chief Commissioner Gaurav Gupta told reporters here.

His statement came just a week before the current lockdown comes to an end on June 7.

The daily Covid infections and fatalities in Karnataka had crossed 50,000 and over 600 respectively in the last week of April.

It reduced to 20,378 infections and 382 deaths on Sunday. There are 3.42 lakh active cases in the state as of Sunday.

