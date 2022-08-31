Karnataka: Family of 10 attempts suicide over threats from Minister Anand Singh and goons

Hosapete, Aug 31: Accusing BJP leader and Tourism Minister Anand Singh of threatening to kill him, an activist and nine members of his family tried to immolate themselves outside the office of the Superintendent of Police (SP) Arun K here by pouring petrol on themselves on Tuesday.

Police officials prevented them from taking the extreme step. The cops poured water on them and took them to a government hospital for treatment.

Activist D Pollappa charged that Singh had built a house by ‘encroaching’ government land.

“I had filed a complaint with the police along with documents a year ago, demanding that the encroachment be cleared. Recently, I had brought it to the notice of the municipal commissioner. I have been receiving death threats for the last one year. On Tuesday, 35 to 40 goons of the minister visited my house and threatened my family,” he said.

“I am not backed by anyone. If the minister himself threatens the people, who should we approach?” he questioned.

SP Arun, who was not present in the office when the incident took place, confirmed that 10 members of a family tried to end their lives in front of his office.

“They have been sent to the hospital. Based on the complaint, suitable action will be taken,” he said.

A case has been filed under sections 504 and 506 of the SC/ST Act in Hospet police station against Tourism Minister Anand Singh and three others based on a complaint filed by Polappa, who tried to die by suicide along with nine family members in front of the SP office on Tuesday. Arun added that a case would also be filed against the family members for trying to kill themselves.