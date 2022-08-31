Karnataka: Family of 10 attempts suicide over threats from Minister Anand Singh and goons

  1. Home
News Network
August 31, 2022

Hosapete, Aug 31: Accusing BJP leader and Tourism Minister Anand Singh of threatening to kill him, an activist and nine members of his family tried to immolate themselves outside the office of the Superintendent of Police (SP) Arun K here by pouring petrol on themselves on Tuesday.

Police officials prevented them from taking the extreme step. The cops poured water on them and took them to a government hospital for treatment.

Activist D Pollappa charged that Singh had built a house by ‘encroaching’ government land.

“I had filed a complaint with the police along with documents a year ago, demanding that the encroachment be cleared. Recently, I had brought it to the notice of the municipal commissioner. I have been receiving death threats for the last one year. On Tuesday, 35 to 40 goons of the minister visited my house and threatened my family,” he said.

 “I am not backed by anyone. If the minister himself threatens the people, who should we approach?” he questioned.

SP Arun, who was not present in the office when the incident took place, confirmed that 10 members of a family tried to end their lives in front of his office. 

“They have been sent to the hospital. Based on the complaint, suitable action will be taken,” he said.

A case has been filed under sections 504 and 506 of the SC/ST Act in Hospet police station against Tourism Minister Anand Singh and three others based on a complaint filed by Polappa, who tried to die by suicide along with nine family members in front of the SP office on Tuesday. Arun added that a case would also be filed against the family members for trying to kill themselves.

News Network
August 31,2022

Mangaluru, Aug 31: A Muslim student of a first grade college in Sullia taluk of Dakshina Kannada was brutally beaten up by students belonging to hardline Hindutva outfits objecting to a Hindu girl’s friendship with him. 

The victim has been identified as Mohammed Sanif (19), a first year B Com student at the first grade college at Kodialbail of Kasaba village in Sullia taluk. 

He has filed a complaint against Deekshith (final BBA), Dhanush (final BBA), Prajwal (final BBA), Tanuj (final B Com), Akshay (2nd B Com), Mokshith (final B Com), Gautam (NMC college) and others. All of them are said to be activists of ABVP, the students’ wing of BJP. 

It is said that the accused did not like friendship between Sanif and Pallavi, a Hindu girl student from the same college.

In his complaint, Sanif said that at around 10 a.m. on August 30, Deekshith and Dhanush took him to the college playground saying they have to speak to him something “privately”.

At the playground Prajwal, Tanuj, Akshay and Mokshith of the same college and Gautam of NMC among others were waiting for him. They suddenly pounced on him and started beating him with a wooden log asking him why he spoke to Pallavi. 

The assailants also pushed him to the ground, kicked and threatened him with life if he continued to speak to Pallavi.

Sanif was later admitted to Sullia government hospital by his family members. He has suffered severe injuries all over his body. A case has been registered against seven accused at Sullia Kalalangady police station.

News Network
August 30,2022

Bengaluru, Aug 30: The Karnataka government has estimated rain and flood-related losses since June to the tune of Rs 7,647.13 crore, and will be sending a proposal to the Centre seeking a relief of Rs 1,012.5 crore as per National Disaster Response Fund (NDRF) norms.

It will also ask the Union government to depute an Inter-Ministerial Central Team to assess damages caused by rains, floods and landslides in the State, Revenue Minister R Ashoka said on Tuesday.

“A total of 23,794 houses have been damaged and crop loss is to the tune of 5.8 lakh hectares since June, so far. So we will be requesting for a central relief of Rs 1,012.5 crore as per NDRF norms. This does not include the losses due to rains in the last few days,” Ashoka said.

Detailing the compensation being provided by the State to those affected by rains, he said, the government is with the affected people and will provide all possible assistance in rebuilding their lives.

“We will get central relief, but the Chief Minister has given instructions to provide immediate relief without waiting for Central assistance,” he said, adding that there have been rains and related flooding and landslides successively during the last five years.

Since June 1, Karnataka has received 820 mm of rainfall, affecting 27 districts and 187 villages, impacting a population of 29,967; while nine mm rainfall has been recorded in the last 24 hours affecting 20 villages in Ramanagara, Chamarajanagara and Mandya districts, impacting lives of 3,000 people.

According to the Minister, a total of 96 people have lost their lives, while three are missing due to rain-related incidents since June; three people have died in the last 24 hours alone.

Regarding rains that the State is witnessing for the last few days, he said, Deputy Commissioners have been instructed to take necessary measures and provide immediate relief to those affected by rain-related incidents like house damage. 

News Network
August 29,2022

Haveri, Aug 29: Police on Monday stopped Chitradurga Murugha Mutt seer Shivamurthy Murugha Sharana, who was booked for sexually abusing schoolgirls under POCSO Act, near Bankapura in Haveri district and directed him to return to Chitradurga. 

Mysuru City police on Saturday had booked the seer under the Protection of Children from Sexual Offences Act 2012 for allegedly sexually abusing high school girls. Nazarbad police had booked the pontiff under sections based on the complaint by Child Development and Protection Officer Chandrakumar.

The FIR has been registered against four persons, including the warden. According to the complaint, the pontiff used to sexually abuse high school girls, who were residing in a hostel run by the mutt. The two students reached out to Odanadi Seva Samsthe in Mysuru and explained the abuse to the authorities concerned.

Karnataka chief minister Basavaraj Bommai on Sunday declined to comment on the allegations against the seer and the case as “the investigation is on”.

“This is an important case – under POCSO Act and also a kidnap case in Chitradurga...the police have registered both the cases and investigations are on. In such a situation, making comments or interpreting the case is not good for investigation,” Bommai told reporters. “The police have complete freedom... They will investigate and the truth will come out.”

