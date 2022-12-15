  1. Home
  Karnataka: Girl students thrash headmaster for alleged misbehaviour, hand him over to police

News Network
December 15, 2022

Mandya, Dec 15: The female students of a school hostel have thrashed a headmaster for allegedly misbehaving with the inmates and handed him over to the police at Katteri village in Pandavapura taluk, Mandya district, on Wednesday night.

It is alleged that the headmaster, identified as Chinmaya Ananda Murthy, had called the students to his room and tried to misbehave. 

He had also allegedly warned them that he would mention that their conduct was bad in the transfer certificate if it was disclosed to others.

However, the students along with other inmates thrashed him with sticks and handed him over to the KRS police, who rushed to the spot.

DDPI Javaregowda visited the hostel on Thursday morning and took stock of the situation.

The villagers took the official to task for their negligence of the department and alleged that the authorities had not taken any steps though a similar incident was reported a few years ago.

News Network
December 15,2022

Mangaluru, Dec 15: A case has been registered at the Cyber Economic and Narcotics Crime Police Station, here after a woman accused her own daughter of cheating to the tune of Rs 1.25 crore by forging documents.

The complainant is Rita Peris, who is living abroad along with her son Amit Peris. 

In the complaint, Rita has accused her daughter Nikita Peris of cheating her to the tune of Rs 1.25 crore in association with Godwin, a resident of Mudarangadi.

It is alleged that a duplicate General Power of Attorney was created through a lawyer in Udupi. The signatures of Rita and her son Amit were forged and the document was produced to the bank manager and accused Nikita and Godwin took Rs 25 lakh home loan. 

Later they produced the same GPA to a bank at Vamanjoor and opened the locker of Rita and took away gold worth Rs one crore. In addition, the duo have also alleged to have withdrawn cash from the account of Rita. Investigations are on.

News Network
December 7,2022

Belagavi, Dec 7: The Karnataka police has filed an FIR against Kannada activists for pelting stones and damaging trucks from Maharashtra, police said on Wednesday.

According to police, an FIR had been lodged against 12 Kannada activists attached to the Karnataka Rakshana Vedike at Hirebagewadi police station in Belagavi.

On Tuesday, Kannada activists were prevented from entering Belagavi city. They have come from various districts across the state to prevent entry of ministers from Maharashtra to Belagavi city in the backdrop of border dispute.

As the Maharashtra ministers cancelled their Karnataka visit, the police prevented Kannada activists at Hirebagewadi toll and denied entry to Belagavi city to maintain law and order situation.

The activists staged a protest on the highway and resorted to violence. They pelted stones on trucks of Maharashtra. They plucked out plates bearing registration numbers and even climbed up police vehicles with Kannada flags.

The police had detained Karanataka Rakshana Vedike President T.A. Narayana Gowda and hundreds of Kannada activists.

The case had been registered under IPC Sections 143 (unlawful assembly), 147 (rioting), 341 (wrongful restraint), 427 (mischief causing damage) and 149 (offence committed by unlawful assembly).

The police have stated that they are not able to arrest the Kannada activists as they had escaped and they will initiate further action soon.

Meanwhile, Karnataka Rakshana Vedike is staging a protest in district headquarters of Karnataka against Maharashtra raking up the border dispute.

News Network
December 9,2022

Bengaluru, Dec 9: The Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) is scouting for good candidates who can win on their own reputation, and would focus on about 60 constituencies in the Assembly elections in Karnataka just a few months away.

AAP is upbeat after wresting control of the Municipal Corporation of Delhi (MCD) from the BJP and the noticeable show in the Gujarat Assembly election, say party leaders in Karnataka.

The party's state unit Vice-President Bhaskar Rao said here on Friday that the five AAP candidates who emerged victorious in the Gujarat poll were not backed by "money and muscle power", and they won on their own reputation.

"We would like to pursue that line here (in Karnataka)", he said. While the party would field "new and good candidates" in all the 224 Assembly constituencies in Karnataka, where the polls are due by May, it would focus on 50 to 60 "winnable" segments.

"We are very optimistic that in Karnataka, we will make a better mark than what we have done in Gujarat", Rao said, adding that campaigning by AAP National Convenor and Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal for Karnataka Assembly polls would definitely boost the party's "winnability, acceptability and chances". Karnataka needs a "thoroughly new model", he said.

Congress, BJP and coalition models have been "rejected", according to him.

"We will concentrate on people (candidates) with good reputation", added Rao, a former Bengaluru Police Commissioner. On the contention in some quarters that the AAP had eaten into Congress votes in the recent Assembly elections in Gujarat, he said nobody stopped M Mallikarjun Kharge-led party from consolidating their votes. He also said: "We are buoyed that Modi magic has not worked in Himachal Pradesh. So, it cannot work here (Karnataka) also". 

