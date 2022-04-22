  1. Home
  2. Karnataka govt all set to strictly implement law on Azaan

News Network
April 22, 2022

Bengaluru, Apr 22: The Karnataka government is all set to strictly implement the law in connection with Azaan. The move is likely to add to the existing social unrest in the state.

Karnataka Chief Minister Basavaraj Bommai and the state DG and IGP Praveen Sood made it clear on Friday that everyone should follow the law in this regard.

Meanwhile, Sri Ram Sena founder Pramod Muthalik has stated that he has launched a "Azaan se Azadi" campaign in the state. He had demanded that the government should ensure implementation of the law on violation of rules while performing Azaan in mosques.

Instructions have been issued for resolving the Azaan issue harmoniously through holding peace committee meetings at the police station level. The process is going on. Everyone should follow the law, Bommai said.

There is a High Court order on Azaan. A circular has already been issued in accordance with that. The rule also specifies the decibel level. The DG has already issued the circular, he stated.

IGP Praveen Sood had stated that as per the rule, notices have been issued to mosques and other places where speakers are used. "We will not allow violation of the High Court rule at any cost. The police have issued notices across the state. We will not allow any violation," he stated.

"We will not let peace be disturbed in the state," he said. Sources in the police department, however, said that any action against a mosque or a temple for use of speakers would result in chaotic consequences for the state.

News Network
April 17,2022

Hubballi, Apr 17: Tension prevailed in the Old Hubballi area as the mob angry over an objectionable social media post started hurling stones on Saturday midnight.

In protest against a social media post with an edited photograph of Bhawa Dhwaj atop a holy place of Muslim community, the mob turned violent.

To disperse the mob, police resorted to opening fire in the air and using tear gas after stone-pelting started near Old Hubballi Police Station at Indi Pump Circle. Police vehicles were damaged, and two policemen were also injured in the incident.

Additional police security was arranged, and Police Commissioner Labhu Ram held talks with leaders, to maintain peace. Prohibitory orders were also clamped.

Police arrested one Abhishek Hiremath on charges of displaying the edited photo on his status of social media account, which went viral after which a protest was staged.

CM and Home Minister condemn mob 

The stone-pelting incident reported in Hubballi at a police station was an unpardonable offence, Chief Minister Basavaraj Bommai said Sunday.

The government will take action against all those involved in the incident, the CM said. 

"Police had taken all action based on a WhatsApp post and arrested the accused. Yet, they came in front of the police station in a provocative manner and caused a riot," he said, noting that police personnel were injured in the incident.

The police will not hesitate to take strict action against those who pelted stones. "I am asking all such organisations not to take the law into their hands. The state will not tolerate it," Bommai said. 

The issue should not be given a political colour. This incident should be looked at as a law and order issue, he said. 

Home Minister Araga Jnanendra suspected that the stone-pelting incident was pre-planned. "This incident is similar to KG Halli and DJ Galli riots," he said. Those who pelted stones have been arrested. 

Police were able to control the situation at around 1 am. Additional forces have been deployed following the incident, Jnanendra said. 

News Network
April 14,2022

Bengaluru, Apr 14: Karnataka CM Basavaraj Bommai on Thursday said that any action would be taken only after the post-mortem examination report of Belagavi contractor Santosh Patil.

"Post-mortem was done yesterday and now preliminary inquiry(report) will come and based on that we'll proceed," he said.

Speculations were rife that the party could ask Minister for Rural Development and Panchayati Raj KS Eshwarappa to resign in the aftermath of Patil's death after the Opposition created a furore to sack him. 

Patil had named Eshwarappa in his alleged suicide note as being responsible for his death. The contractor had, a few weeks ago, accused Eshwarappa of charging a 40 per cent commission in completion of pending public works.

Speaking on the Opposition protesting, Bommai called Congress a "Gangotri of corruption".

"Congress doesn't have any moral right to protest. Congress is a Gangotri of corruption," the chief minister said.

News Network
April 10,2022

Dalits continue to be a divided lot and the recent Uttar Pradesh election result has shown their "saffronisation with their identity being subsumed as Hindus", Congress' national coordinator for the SC, ST, OBC and Minorities Departments K Raju said, terming it as a cause of concern.

He also called upon various Dalit organisations to unite and emerge as a consolidated force to espouse the cause of the community and ensure their rightful and equitable claim in various fields.

"Dalits are not a consolidated force and have got fragmented. Dalits, who once had common energy to fight, are today holding fresh aspirations as they have become educated. Now, the divisive narrative has also come in and is fragmenting them as a block," he told PTI in an interview.

He noted that Dalits should realise that it is in their interest that they should be seen as one group for political parties to realise their worth.

"I strongly advocate that various Dalit groups should merge and come out as a strong political power," Raju said noting that Dalits comprise of 25 percent the population.

"If there is awareness among Dalits, they can tilt the verdict in any election. If they become united and one, they can realise their goals better," the Congress leader said, adding that they should learn from the upper castes and should take up their cause with equal force.

"There has been saffronisation of Dalits and this has been brought out in Uttar Pradesh elections. The identity of Dalits has subsumed as a Hindu today. But, Dalits will realise this one day and will have to answer. Today Dalits are under a spell of Hindutva, which is not good for society," he also said.

Asked what went wrong in Punjab, where the Congress projected Dalit leader Charanjit Singh Channi as chief ministerial candidate but lost badly, the Congress leader said the four years before the Channi government had not met the aspirations of Dalits.

The Congress won 21 out of 34 SC constituencies and a lot of hopes were generated among the Dalits, but unfortunately that has not happened, he said.

"Just announcing a Dalit chief minister alone is not enough, the party's narrative for Dalits has to be demonstrated. Dalits are not to be taken for granted over such symbolic things. A sustained approach to meet their aspirations need to be in place," he noted.

The former bureaucrat said the battles for realising the vision of Dalits need to be understood by the community.

The clear message is that each of these things need to be fought through, then only Dalits will be able to realise their vision, whether it is what they are entitled to and what is written for them in the Constitution, he said.

"The battles need to be fought and when these battles are taken to the road, then political parties will come in their support," he said.

He also observed that reservation is only a small portion of the solution to Dalits' problems, but they continue to only fight for a small portion of the cake because vested interests have made Dalit societies fight amongst themselves.

Raju has edited a book entitled "The Dalit Truth: The Battles For Realizing Ambedkar's Vision", a collection of essays that reflects the multitude of Dalit truths and their battles against the lies perpetrated by the caste system.

The book by the former IAS officer and a close aide of Rahul Gandhi was launched by the former Congress president on Saturday.

Raju said when he looked at Dalit issues cutting across various fields, whether politics, employment, access to justice and development, despite the promise of equality or fair play, the community is suffering on account of "lies of the caste system" and this forms the main theme of this book.

"Unless we understand what are the lies of the caste system, we will not be able to understand the Dalit truth," he claimed.

Asked about the recent Uttar Pradesh elections, he said it was a binary, but the efforts of Priyanka Gandhi and Rahul Gandhi will not go waste and things will be different in the coming days when parliamentary elections are held.

He claimed that the track record for the Congress towards Dalits is unparalleled and no party can claim the transformatory changes that the Congress has brought about.

The Congress leader said across the country, whenever there are atrocities against Dalits, non-Dalits should espouse their cause.

He also suggested that Dalits should understand very clearly what is the agenda of various political parties.

