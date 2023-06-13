  1. Home
  Karnataka govt to form vision groups across 7 sectors for industrial growth

Karnataka govt to form vision groups across 7 sectors for industrial growth

News Network
June 13, 2023

Bengaluru, June 13: The Karnataka government will constitute new vision groups across seven sectors to promote industrial development, State's Large and Medium Industries Minister M B Patil has said.

He said this while speaking at a meeting held here on Monday evening with leading industrialists to exchange ideas on promoting industrial growth in the state. The proposed vision groups will span the sectors of Aerospace & Defense, Machine Tools, Electronics System Design & Manufacturing (ESDM), Core Manufacturing, Pharma, Startups (non-IT), and Auto/EV.

The vision groups will comprise industry experts, public sector officials and academic experts. These groups will be institutionalised and will provide holistic guidance to the department and lead industrial progress in the right direction, the Minister noted. The government also intends to promote manufacturing and industrialisation in sectors such as future mobility, green hydrogen, food processing, textiles, and warehousing & logistics, he was quoted as saying by his office in a release. Listing opportunities for green hydrogen, Patil said the state has already attracted commitments worth about Rs 2.8 lakh crore from interested players.

The first green hydrogen cluster of the country cluster would come up in Mangaluru, he said adding that the required infrastructure including land, and water will be facilitated, and incentives will be extended as per norms. The government is planning to set up a Karnataka Aerospace Technology Centre at Devanahalli R&D park to ease information dissemination, enable networks and market linkages and create Common Facility Centre (CFC) and incubation centres. 

Intensive efforts are under way to pursue opportunities worth approximately Rs. 2.5 Lakh Crores, he claimed. An IFS (Indian Forest Service) officer of PCCF (Principal Chief Conservator of Forests) grade will be appointed within the department to facilitate resolution of environment-related issues, Patil said, as he also shared his experience on how such issues were successfully resolved by appointing a PCCF-grade official in the irrigation department while he worked as the minister of that department during 2013-18.

He assured that the government would always consider the opinions and suggestions of industrialists with open-mindedness and ensure maintaining industry friendliness. Foreign embassy officials of several countries, Geetanjali Kirloskar (Toyota Kirloskar), Sushant Naik (Tata Motors), Rajiv Khushu (Texas Instruments), Vincent (Foxconn), and Amit Kumar Singh (Asian paints) were among representatives of over 30 industries who were present. Also, representatives of industry bodies organisations such as CII, FICCI, FKCCI, AWAKE, and KASSIA also attended the meeting, the release said.

News Network
June 12,2023

Panaji, June 31: The BJP lost the Karnataka Assembly polls as it could not work in the southern state the way Prime Minister Narendra Modi works at the national level and also failed to set a proper narrative before elections, party general secretary C T Ravi said on Monday.

The senior BJP leader said it was Opposition parties that were working for industrialists "Adani and Ambani," while Modi and his party were committed to uplift of the poor. Hitting out at the Congress, he said the party was associated with corruption, communalism and family politics.

Addressing a press conference here in Goa, Ravi said multiple factors were involved in the outcome of the Assembly polls in Karnataka, where the Congress put up an impressive performance last month, winning more than 130 seats in the 224-member House. The BJP bagged 65 seats, down from more than 100 in 2018.

 “The BJP has managed to secure its own vote. Due to guarantee card (pre-poll promises made by Congress), we lost 100-200 votes in each polling booth,” he said. The general secretary in-charge of Goa, Maharashtra and Tamil Nadu said the BJP could not set a proper narrative in Karnataka head of polls last month, which was one of the reasons for its loss in the southern state.

The BJP failed to retain power in Karnataka "as we could not work like PM (at the national level", said Ravi. Speaking further, he alleged it was Opposition parties that were working for top industrialists in the country, while the BJP was pro-poor.

“Prime Minister Narendra Modi is a reformer, performer and transformer. The Opposition has been making baseless allegations against him. PM Modi has never worked for Adani and Ambani. It was Opposition parties which were working for Adani and Ambani,” Ravi said.

The BJP leader said the Modi government has been working for “the poor people through its welfare schemes and policies”. “Modi introduced 'Make In India' concept which will help the country become self-reliant,” he maintained.

Ravi alleged the Congress rule between 2004-2014 was linked to corruption which was not the case with the BJP-led government at the Centre.

“We have to compare the situation during the UPA (headed by Congress) to the current Modi-led rule. We can say the Congress means scam. Today there is no scam. The BJP means scheme, while the Congress means scam,” he claimed.

The BJP leader said the poor have been made part of the administrative system under the Modi government and pointed out that crores of bank accounts have been opened under the Pradhan Mantri Jan Dhan Yojana, a financial inclusion programme, since 2014.

He said the Congress means communalism and family politics. “Politics of Modi encompasses entire India, while Congress politics means only their own family members,” Ravi said. The BJP leader said political outfits like the NCP, the Samajwadi Party, the RJD, the JDS, the National Conference and the TMC are “pariwarwadi parties” (family run).

“All these parties are against the BJP. They claim democracy is under threat but there is no (internal) democracy in their own parties. There is dynasty and dictatorship,” he alleged. The BJP leader claimed foreign policies were earlier either Russia or America-centric, but now they have become "India-centric".

News Network
June 4,2023

Kerala is likely to experience heavy rains from Sunday, June 4, onwards; the India Meteorological Department has predicted the arrival of the southwest monsoon in the state.

As per the IMD alert, the southwest monsoon has advanced into some parts of the south Arabian Sea and the Lakshadweep area.

“Thunderstorm with lightning & gusty winds (speed 30-40 kmph) very likely at isolated places over Rajasthan, Chhattisgarh, Odisha, Andaman & Nicobar Islands and Kerala & Mahe; with lightning at isolated places over Konkan & Goa, Madhya Maharashtra, Marathwada, Coastal Andhra Pradesh & Yanam, Telangana, Rayalaseema and Karnataka, especially its coastal belt,” read the IMD alert.

Meanwhile, the cyclonic circulation over southeastern parts of Arabian sea will intensify into a low pressure area within 24 hours. 

Earlier, IMD predicted heavy downpour is expected in isolated places of the state till June 6.

As per the alert issued on Friday, a cyclonic circulation is likely to develop over the southeast Arabian Sea by June 5, and under its influence, a low-pressure area will form over the same region within 24 hours.

A yellow alert has been issued for Pathanamthitta and Idukki districts from Thursday to Monday.

News Network
June 9,2023

Bengaluru, June 9: Karnataka Chief Minister Siddaramaiah will don the role of a bus conductor on June 11 and launch the ‘Shakti’ scheme, which provides free travel to women in state-run buses. The scheme is one of the five guarantees promised by the Congress ahead of the assembly elections. 

According to sources, the CM will travel in a BMTC bus and issue free tickets to women passengers to mark the launch of the project in the state capital while ministers and legislators would flag off the services in their respective districts and constituency simultaneously.

A statement from the CM's office said Siddaramaiah has directed the district in-charge ministers along with the legislators to ensure that the Shakti scheme reaches “all the eligible beneficiaries, beyond all caste, religion and class”. “All the district ministers shall swing into action to make the launch of the scheme meaningful,” Siddaramaiah was quoted as saying in the statement.

The Shakti scheme has brought relief to the women of the state, who were in distress due to price hike and inflation, he said. “The State government is implementing all guarantee schemes within a month of coming to power, despite the fact that it requires huge fund mobilisation,” it added.

