  Karnataka govt gearing up to tackle 2nd covid wave: Health Minister

March 18, 2021

Bengaluru, Mar 18: Karnataka Health Minister Dr K Sudhakar on Thursday said that the state government is gearing up to tackle the second wave of covid-19 and setting a mission for next 50 days across the state.

Speaking to newsmen after meeting with the covid technical committee and officials said vaccination was an important part in the controlling measures and a few days ago two and a half lakh vaccines were done in a day and is it is possible to ramp up coverage and a target has been set to vaccinate three lakh people per day.

If we vaccinate senior citizens and people above 45 with comorbidities, we can mitigate the second wave. Three lakh people are vaccinated every day. Vaccination of senior citizens over 60 years of age and over 45 years of age. He said the 2nd wave should be avoided by this.

He said 200 ambulances have been deployed in Bangalore without any shortfall. Real-time arrangements are being made to make all information readily available. He said it was decided to temporarily appoint paramedical staff as home doctors.

A meeting with the heads of private hospitals will be held this week. If the number of patients increases in the second wave, private hospitals will be needed, he said.

Stating that when it came to Corona the first time, there was no proper information and knowledge. It has been successfully brought under control. Now the government is preparing the second wave. So, more people should be vaccinated and safeguarded, he said.

A total of 1,000-bed Covid Care Center has been kept ready in Bangalore and will be operational from Monday. They have been instructed to provide correct information regarding the wastage of the covid vaccine and asked if the report was issued every day he added.

March 15,2021

Udupi, Mar 15: A member of Hindu Jagarana Vedike is undergoing treatment at a hospital after being assaulted by a group of activists belonging to Bajrang Dal in Karkala taluk of Udupi district.

The injured has been identified as Anil Poojary, a resident of Nitte village in Karkala.  

The assault took place last night wherein the Bajrang Dal activists barged into his house, vandalized furniture and attacked him with a sword.

Anil Poojary’s mother, who tried to intervene, also suffered injuries. Both mother and son are undergoing treatment at Karkala government hospital. 

The assailants have been identified as Sunil, Sudheer, Sharat, Prasad and Jagadish, all local activists of Bajrang Dal. 

Karkala rural police are investigating the matter.

March 7,2021

Bengaluru, Mar 7: The Karnataka High Court has quashed a private complaint and cognisance of offences taken by a trial court in 2013 against the Airports Authority of India (AAI), the Air India Ltd. (AI) and its executives on the Air India Express 812 plane crash incident outside Mangaluru airport on May 22, 2010, in which 158 persons on board were killed.

The judicial magistrate first class, on February 19, 2013, had taken cognisance for offences like culpable homicide not amounting to murder, causing death by negligence under Indian Penal Code against AAI, AI and their executives based on the private complaint lodged on March 6, 2012, by Mangaluru-based 812 Foundation.

Justice Ashok G. Nijagannavar passed the order while allowing the petitions filed in 2013 by AAI and its executive Ansbert D’Souza, and AI and its executive Peter Abraham, who had questioned the legality cognisance taken by the magistrate court merely on the basis of “deemed sanction” for their prosecution.

The High Court has held that trial court had failed to consider that the charge sheet, filed by the jurisdictional police on the air crash incident, was closed by the trial court on February 13, 2012, as the two pilots of the aircraft, who were the only two named as accused, had also died in the crash.

Besides, the magistrate did not consider the report of the Court of Inquiry, conducted as per the law into the air crash, which had specifically pointed out that the crash occurred due to failure of the pilot, the High Court said, while pointing out the trial court, before taking cognisance of offence against the petitioners, had also failed to take into consider that petitioners were not named either in the charge sheet or in the report of the Court of Inquiry.

The High Court said the magistrate was not correct in holding that there exist “deemed sanction” for their prosecution as authorities did not decide complainant’s plea for grant of sanction within a specific period. The High Court said there is no concept of “deemed sanction” in law as the period of three to four months suggested by the apex court under Prevention of Corruption and such a suggestion has not been translated into a law by the Central government.
 

March 12,2021

Beijing, Mar 12: Ahead of the Quad summit on Friday, China said exchanges and cooperation between countries should contribute to mutual understanding rather than targeting a third party and refrain from pursuing exclusive blocs.

US President Joe Biden, Prime Minister Narendra Modi, Australian Prime Minister Morrison and Japanese Prime Minister Yoshihide Suga will attend the virtual summit, which is the first conclave of the top leaders of the Quadrilateral alliance, on Friday.

Known as the Quadrilateral Security Dialogue, representatives for the four-member nations have met periodically since its establishment in 2007.

Asked for China's reaction to the Quad conclave, Chinese Foreign Ministry spokesman Zhao Lijian told a media briefing here that exchanges and cooperation between nations should contribute to the mutual understanding and trust among nations, rather than targeting a third party or damaging the interest of a third party.

We hope that relevant countries uphold the principles of openness, inclusiveness and win-win results and refrain from pursuing exclusive blocs and do things that are conducive to regional peace, stability and prosperity, he said.

The meeting to be held virtually is expected to last about 90 minutes, during which all the four leaders would also lay out their vision of a free and open Indo-Pacific, amidst China flexing its muscles in the strategically-vital region.

China is engaged in hotly contested territorial disputes in the South and East China Seas. Beijing has also made substantial progress in militarising its man-made islands in the past few years.

Beijing claims sovereignty over all of the South China Sea. But Vietnam, Malaysia, the Philippines, Brunei and Taiwan have counterclaims. In the East China Sea, China has territorial disputes with Japan.

The evolving situation in the Indo-Pacific region in the wake of China's increasing military muscle-flexing has become a major talking point among leading global powers. The US has been favouring making Quad a security architecture to check China's growing assertiveness.

