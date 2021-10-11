Karnataka govt hints at opening schools for classes 1 to 5 after Dasara

Bengaluru, Oct 11: The state government Monday hinted at starting schools in Karnataka for classes 1 to 5 after Dasara.

Primary and Secondary Education Minister BC Nagesh said, "We will be convening a meeting of the technical committee after the Dasara festival. In the meeting, we will request them to give permission to start schools for classes 1 to 5."

He told reporters that if the technical committee does not give its permission, then it will be requested to grant permission to start schools for classes 3 to 5.

The government will also restart the midday meal programme after Dasara vacation, Nagesh said.

Replying to another query, he said a decision on setting up a school fee regulation committee will be taken after receiving the fee model report from other states.