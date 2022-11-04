Karnataka: Govt hospital turns away pregnant with twins; all 3 die

Tumakuru: A 30-year-old pregnant woman lost her life after she was allegedly refused treatment at the district hospital in Karnataka’s Tumakuru as she did not have an Aadhaar card or a ‘Taayi’ (maternity) card. The state government has suspended a doctor and three nurses of the Tumakuru district hospital for dereliction of duty, pending a departmental enquiry.

The doctor and the hospital staff allegedly refused to admit Kasturi, who was pregnant with twins, and suggested that she go to Victoria Hospital in Bengaluru.

The woman, a labourer hailing from Tamil Nadu, could not arrange money for an ambulance to travel to Bengaluru, and returned home from the hospital on Wednesday (November 2) night. She went into labour on Thursday morning and developed excessive bleeding after giving birth to a male baby. She died before delivering the second baby. The new-born also died.

It is alleged that the hospital staff turned her away despite repeated pleas. A report submitted by the district surgeon to the health commissioner, however, claimed she refused to undergo tests and treatment at the hospital. Health Commissioner D Randeep suspended a doctor and three staffers.

Kasturi was a resident of Bharathi Nagar in Tumakuru. She and her husband were working as construction labourers in Bengaluru. Her husband died by suicide four months ago after which she shifted to Tumakuru with her six-year-old daughter.

District Health and Family Welfare Officer Dr B N Manjunath and district surgeon Dr Veena visited Kasturi’s house. They said disciplinary action would be initiated against the doctor and the staff concerned.

Health Minister K Sudhakar vowed stern action against those responsible for the “unfortunate death” of the woman and babies. He said he will constitute a three-member committee headed by health commissioner to conduct a departmental enquiry and submit report in two weeks.

Those found guilty will also face criminal cases, he added.

Anil Kumar T K, Principal Secretary (Health & Family Welfare), said Aadhaar card or maternity card is not necessary for admission to government hospitals. “If a patient needs care, the hospital needs to provide it first and then look at the documents,” he said.

“Patients from other states get admitted to hospitals in districts like Ballari and Chikkaballapur. We have to see if these hospitals are also insisting on the cards. If that is the case, we will communicate to them clearly that such documents are not needed,” he said.