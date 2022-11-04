  1. Home
Karnataka: Govt hospital turns away pregnant with twins; all 3 die

News Network
November 4, 2022

tumkur.jpg

Tumakuru: A 30-year-old pregnant woman lost her life after she was allegedly refused treatment at the district hospital in Karnataka’s Tumakuru as she did not have an Aadhaar card or a ‘Taayi’ (maternity) card. The state government has suspended a doctor and three nurses of the Tumakuru district hospital for dereliction of duty, pending a departmental enquiry. 

The doctor and the hospital staff allegedly refused to admit Kasturi, who was pregnant with twins, and suggested that she go to Victoria Hospital in Bengaluru.

The woman, a labourer hailing from Tamil Nadu, could not arrange money for an ambulance to travel to Bengaluru, and returned home from the hospital on Wednesday (November 2) night. She went into labour on Thursday morning and developed excessive bleeding after giving birth to a male baby. She died before delivering the second baby. The new-born also died.

It is alleged that the hospital staff turned her away despite repeated pleas. A report submitted by the district surgeon to the health commissioner, however, claimed she refused to undergo tests and treatment at the hospital. Health Commissioner D Randeep suspended a doctor and three staffers.

Kasturi was a resident of Bharathi Nagar in Tumakuru. She and her husband were working as construction labourers in Bengaluru. Her husband died by suicide four months ago after which she shifted to Tumakuru with her six-year-old daughter.

District Health and Family Welfare Officer Dr B N Manjunath and district surgeon Dr Veena visited Kasturi’s house. They said disciplinary action would be initiated against the doctor and the staff concerned.

Health Minister K Sudhakar vowed stern action against those responsible for the “unfortunate death” of the woman and babies. He said he will constitute a three-member committee headed by health commissioner to conduct a departmental enquiry and submit report in two weeks.

Those found guilty will also face criminal cases, he added.

Anil Kumar T K, Principal Secretary (Health & Family Welfare), said Aadhaar card or maternity card is not necessary for admission to government hospitals. “If a patient needs care, the hospital needs to provide it first and then look at the documents,” he said.

“Patients from other states get admitted to hospitals in districts like Ballari and Chikkaballapur. We have to see if these hospitals are also insisting on the cards. If that is the case, we will communicate to them clearly that such documents are not needed,” he said.

coastaldigest.com news network
October 25,2022

siblings.jpg

Mangaluru, Oct 25: Two young children of a family died in a hospital in the city after suffering from severe fever for several days. 

The deceased are Safwan (8) and Sinan (4), sons of Mohammad Abbas, a resident of Maddadka Lady in Belthangady taluk of Dakshina Kannada district.   

It is learnt that both the children had been suffering from fever for several days. They were gradually admitted to a hospital in Mangaluru after their fever exacerbated. 

However, the condition of the children continued to worsen in hospital too. While one child passed away last night, the other one breathed his last this morning, sources said. 

The parents are shell-shocked after losing their both children in a day.

News Network
October 28,2022

kannada.jpg

Bengaluru, Oct 28: The 'Koti Kanta Gaayana' programme on Friday received an overwhelming response with an estimated more than one crore people singing six classic Kannada songs in various locations across the State.

The mass singing programme was organised by the Kannada and Culture Department in the run-up to Karnataka Rajyotsava (state formation day) on November one. More than one crore people sang at the same time in entire Karnataka, Chief Minister Basavaraj Bommai told reporters after inaugurating the event on the footsteps of 'Vidhan Soudha' here.

"It's a world record", he said as he highlighted the people's passion for the Kannada language and culture.

News Network
October 22,2022

nagesh.jpg

Bengaluru, Oct 22: Minister for school education and literacy B C Nagesh has claimed that neither he nor Karnataka Chief Minister Basavaraj Bommai had any role related to the circular of department of public instructions (DPI) that allows to collect a donation from the parents of each student studying in government schools.

The order dated October 19 allows the school development and monitoring committee (SDMC) to collect a minimum donation of Rs 100 every month from parents to develop the infrastructure of schools and also to address the shortcomings of payments to guest teachers.

Speaking to media persons in Mysuru, Nagesh said, “It is the commissioner of DPI who has issued the circular, based on the suggestions by SDMCs. Commissioner has constitutional powers to issue such circulars, without bringing it to the notice of the minister concerned. It is not mandatory for parents to give the donation. However if the circular is found to be misused we will immediately withdraw it.”

"There is provision under RTE act to collect donations at the local level for the development of schools. RTE act is a good act. It was Siddaramaiah led Congress government who brought it. So it is not right for Siddaramaiah to do politics regarding this circular now,” he said.

“The BJP government has now targeted poor students of government schools. After looting 40% commission from government coffers, they now want to loot from the parents, too,” Leader of the Opposition Siddaramaiah said, demanding withdrawal of the circular.

“Our government gave milk, cooked meals, uniforms, shoes, Vidyasiri & hostel facilities to the students. This BJP government took all these back one by one & now wants to take (parents’) money also,” he said.

