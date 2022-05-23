  1. Home
  2. Karnataka govt inks MoU with Yusuff Ali’s LuLu group for Rs 2,000-cr investment at WEF meet

News Network
May 23, 2022

Davos, May 23: Karnataka government on Monday signed a memorandum of understanding (MoU) with M. A. Yusuff Ali’s Lulu International Group for an investment of Rs 2,000 crore in the presence of Chief Minister Basavaraj Bommai at the World Economic Forum (WEF) meet being held in Davos, Switzerland. The Chief Minister held talks also with heads of Jubilant Group, Hitachi, Hero MotoCorp, Siemens, Dassault Systems and Nestle, among others.

Lulu Group intends to open four shopping malls and hypermarkets. It is also keen to establish export-oriented food units in Karnataka, and the projects are expected to create employment opportunities for 10,000 people, the Chief Minister's office said in a statement.

Industries Minister Murugesh Nirani, Additional Chief Secretary in the Department of Commerce and Industry E V Ramana Reddy, CM's Principal Secretary N Manjunath Prasad, Commissioner of Industries Department Gunjan Krishna, and others were present. Bommai invited the Jubilant Group to explore the investment opportunities in pharma and FMCG sectors in Karnataka, and made a pitch for the FMCG Park being established in Dharwad and explained the incentive package being offered by the State to draw the investors to set up their units here.

Jubilant Food Works has decided to set up its centralised kitchen and Jubilant Biosys is keen to establish its R&D unit in a 10-acre plot at Devanahalli. Presently, about 9,000 people are working with Jubilant in the State. Presently, about 9,000 people are working with Jubilant in the State.

Meanwhile, Hitachi Energy conveyed its interest during the talks to set up an EV-charging infrastructure unit in the State. The company has evinced interest to explore the opportunities in energy and digitalisation sectors considering the immense talent pool available in Bengaluru, the release said. The company is set to inaugurate its energy quality instrument unit at Doddaballapur, it added.

Hitachi Energy has its head office in Bengaluru and it is building a centre of engineering, which would engage about 2,000 engineers. Noting that Siemens is taking up two projects in Bengaluru focusing on magnetic imaging and diagnostics and a health-related R&D project, the CMO said the company plans to lay the foundation stone for setting up a medical equipment manufacturing unit at Bommasandra in September 2022 to cater to the domestic market.

Bommai has been invited to the programme. The company currently has about 2,000 engineers. The State government has assured the company of special incentives to set up its production unit for modern medical equipment, it said, adding that representatives of Siemens and the State government also discussed the 'Beyond Bengaluru' project to draw investments to Tumakuru, Hubballi-Dharwad and Mysuru cities.

According to the CMO, Dassault has evinced interest to invest in electric vehicles, modern production systems, industrial training for students in Digital 4.0 technology and Smart City project in Karnataka while Nestle has expressed its keenness to modernise and expand the Nestle Instant Coffee unit in Nanjangud. Bommai launched the Karnataka pavilion at the WEF summit during the day and participated in a session on soil extinction, climate change and ecological degradation with spiritual leader Sadhguru Jaggi' Vasudev.

"The solution lies in linking nature to economics, i.e. eco-economics. Eco-budgeting has to be there in the balancesheets of all businesses," the Chief Minister said in a tweet.

News Network
May 11,2022

New Delhi, May 11: The Supreme Court on Wednesday ordered to keep the colonial-era sedition law in abeyance till the Centre re-examines the provision, carrying life term as the maximum penalty, in view of concerns expressed over its misuse to jail the critics of the ruling dispensation.

A bench comprising Chief Justice N V Ramana and Justices Surya Kant and Hima Kohli passed the interim order on a batch of petitions, challenging validity of the penal provision, for having a chilling effect on fundamental right to freedom of speech and expression.

The court said, "it is appropriate that the Centre and States would refrain from registering new FIRs under Section 124A of the IPC".

The bench said those already arrested under the law may approach the competent court for bail.

The top court noted Attorney General K K Venugopal had given some glaring instances of lodging the FIRs under the sedition law, including one related to Amravati MP Navneet Rana and her husband for intending to recite Hanuman Chalisa.

At the outset, Solicitor General Tushar Mehta submitted a proposal on behalf of the Union government, contending that a cognisable offence under Section 124A can't be prevented from being registered.

But there can be a scrutiny at senior police officer level as per the mandate in the Vinod Dua case, depending on facts and situations. This would also be subject to judicial review, he said.

With regard to pending cases, Mehta said these are already before a judicial forum, which should be allowed to examine the matter. "We do not know the gravity of the offence of each case. No accused is before this case.  Statute can't be stayed at third party's behest in a PIL," Mehta submitted.

Senior advocate Kapil Sibal, appearing for petitioners, including S G Vombatkere, said the proposal by the Centre is unacceptable. He said Section 66A of IT Act was struck down by the top court for being unconstitutional, even though the power was with the SP-level officer.

"It is because of sea change, Section 124A has become unconstitutional. When the Kedar Nath Singh (1962) was decided by the top court upholding its validity, it was non-cognisable offence and made congnisable in 1973 only," he said.

On Tuesday, the court had asked the Centre to clarify within 24 hours if the operation of the penal provision of sedition can be kept in abeyance till the process of review of the law is over.

The top court also sought to know about the fate of pending cases under the law as the government asked the court to defer the adjudication on its validity until it re-examined and re-considered the provision.

On Monday, responding to the batch of petitions, the government had said it has decided to re-examine and reconsider the colonial-era sedition law in the spirit of 'Azadi ka Amrit Mahotsav' (75 years of independence) and the prime minister's "unequivocal views" in favour of "protection of civil liberties".

News Network
May 22,2022

kateel.jpg

Mangaluru, May 22: The district administration of Dakshina Kannada paid homage to the 158 persons who died in the 2010 Mangaluru air crash, at the memorial built for them, off the Phalguni, at Kulur in the city on Sunday.

MP and State BJP president Nalin Kumar Kateel laid the wreath at the memorial, followed by Deputy Commissioner K.V. Rajendra, Superintendent of Police Rishikesh Sonawane, Additional Deputy Commissioner H.K. Krishna Murthy, and District Health and Family Welfare Officer M. Kishore Kumar.

Mayor Premanand Shetty, MLC Manjunath Bhandary, Home Guard District Commandant Murali Mohan Choontaru, and representatives of New Mangaluru Port Trust also attended the event. One-minute silence was observed.

The 158 people died after flight IX 812 from Dubai crashed while landing at Mangaluru International Airport on May 22, 2010. Eight passengers survived, while 136 bodies were identified and handed over to their families. DNA tests were done for identifying 22 bodies.

As 12 bodies could not be matched to any living kin, they were buried on May 27, 2010 on land that belonged to New Mangalore Port Trust (NMPT). The NMPT and Airport Authority of India built a memorial at the site and KIOCL developed a park. The memorial service is being held at this place every year.

News Network
May 12,2022

Bengaluru, May 12: Karnataka Home Minister Araga Jnanendra on Thursday said the state cabinet passed the ordinance on anti-conversion bill and it will be discussed in next assembly session. He also added that till then, the ordinance will be in place.

“Karnataka cabinet has approved the anti-conversion bill, it will be tabled in the next session, till then ordinance will be in place,” Araga Jnanendra was quoted as saying by news agency ANI.

Before the start of the cabinet meeting, Karnataka Chief Minister Basavaraj Bommai had said that his government is going to implement the move through the ordinance route.

It was reported that the Home Department had drafted a note which was circulated during the Cabinet meeting. The note made the case for pushing the Karnataka Protection of Right to Freedom of Religion Bill through the ordinance route.

It is believed that the Law Department in the state has stated that there are no legal hurdles for bringing the bill to life through the ordinance route.

Earlier in the day, Karnataka Congress chief DK Shivakumar had slammed the ruling Bommai government, saying that the opposition will oppose the bill.

The anti-conversion bill proposes imprisonment of 3 to 5 years with a fine of Rs 25,000 for ‘forced’ conversion. However, converting a minor, woman or an SC/ST person will attract a jail term of 3 to 10 years, with a Rs 50,000 fine. On the other hand, the mass conversions will attract 3-10 years of jail time, with a fine of up to Rs 1 lakh.

