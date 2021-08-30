Karnataka govt mulls permitting Ganesha Utsav with covid rules

Bengaluru, Aug 30: Karnataka Minister Govind Karjol Monday said the state government will try to give permission to Sarvajanik Ganeshotsava as per the Covid guidelines.

"Sarvajanik Ganesha Utsava is a very big festival. We have been celebrating it from time immemorial from Kashmir to Kanyakumari. It is also celebrated in a big way in Belagavi, after Mumbai and Pune in Maharashtra. Therefore, we will try to give permission to Ganesha Utsav according to Covid guidelines," he told reporters in Belagavi.

Many Sarvajanik Ganeshotsav mandals across Karnataka are in a dilemma as there is no clarity from the government on installing Ganesh idols in public places.

Many Sarvajanik Ganesha mandals are waiting for clarity from the government to book the idols and kickstart preparations for setting up pandals.

A decision in this regard is expected to be made public by Chief Minister Basavaraj Bommai in the evening. He is scheduled to hold a meeting beginning at 4 pm.

"A final decision on giving permission to the Utsava will be taken by the chief minister," Health Minister Dr K Sudhakar said.

He said no government likes to ban any festival celebrations, but the situation is bad due to Coronavirus. "Therefore, in accordance with the prevailing situation, the government will take a decision on allowing Sarvajanik Ganesha Utsava," Sudhakar said.

Basavaraj Horatti, Chairman of Karnataka Legislative Council, said the government should permit Sarvajanik Ganesha Utsava and it will be inappropriate if they ban it.

However, there must be a ban on gambling and merry-making at Sarvajanik Ganesha pandals, he said.

Sri Ram Sene president Pramod Muthalik threatened to stage sit-in dharnas if the government imposes a ban on the Utsava.

He, however, did not demand for holding Ganesha rallies or conducting concerts during the festival period.

"The government can allow people to take darshan of Ganesha. We are also demanding distribution of prasada and theertha as well," he said.