  2. Karnataka govt mulls permitting Ganesha Utsav with covid rules

News Network
August 30, 2021

Bengaluru, Aug 30: Karnataka Minister Govind Karjol Monday said the state government will try to give permission to Sarvajanik Ganeshotsava as per the Covid guidelines.

"Sarvajanik Ganesha Utsava is a very big festival. We have been celebrating it from time immemorial from Kashmir to Kanyakumari. It is also celebrated in a big way in Belagavi, after Mumbai and Pune in Maharashtra. Therefore, we will try to give permission to Ganesha Utsav according to Covid guidelines," he told reporters in Belagavi.

Many Sarvajanik Ganeshotsav mandals across Karnataka are in a dilemma as there is no clarity from the government on installing Ganesh idols in public places.

Many Sarvajanik Ganesha mandals are waiting for clarity from the government to book the idols and kickstart preparations for setting up pandals.

A decision in this regard is expected to be made public by Chief Minister Basavaraj Bommai in the evening. He is scheduled to hold a meeting beginning at 4 pm.

"A final decision on giving permission to the Utsava will be taken by the chief minister," Health Minister Dr K Sudhakar said.

He said no government likes to ban any festival celebrations, but the situation is bad due to Coronavirus. "Therefore, in accordance with the prevailing situation, the government will take a decision on allowing Sarvajanik Ganesha Utsava," Sudhakar said.

Basavaraj Horatti, Chairman of Karnataka Legislative Council, said the government should permit Sarvajanik Ganesha Utsava and it will be inappropriate if they ban it.

However, there must be a ban on gambling and merry-making at Sarvajanik Ganesha pandals, he said.

Sri Ram Sene president Pramod Muthalik threatened to stage sit-in dharnas if the government imposes a ban on the Utsava.

He, however, did not demand for holding Ganesha rallies or conducting concerts during the festival period.

"The government can allow people to take darshan of Ganesha. We are also demanding distribution of prasada and theertha as well," he said.

News Network
August 17,2021

Kabul, Aug 17: The Taliban announced Tuesday an “amnesty” across Afghanistan and urged women to fearlessly join its government, trying to calm nerves across a nervous capital city that only the day before saw chaos at its airport as people tried to flee their rule.

The comments by Enamullah Samangani, a member of the Taliban's cultural commission, represent the first comments on governance from a federal level across the country after their blitz across the country.

While there were no major reports of abuses or fighting in Kabul, many residents have stayed home and remain fearful after the insurgents' takeover saw prisons emptied and armories looted.

Older generations remember their ultraconservative Islamic views, which included stonings, amputations and public executions during their rule before the US-led invasion that followed the Sept. 11, 2001 terror attacks.

“The Islamic Emirate doesn't want women to be victims” Samangani said. “They should be in government structure according to Shariah law.”

He added: “The structure of government is not fully clear, but based on experience, there should be a fully Islamic leadership and all sides should join.”

Across Afghanistan, the International Committee of the Red Cross said thousands had been wounded in the fighting. Security forces and politicians handed over their provinces and bases without a fight, likely believing the two-decade Western experiment to remake Afghanistan would not survive the resurgent Taliban. The last American troops had planned to withdraw at the end of the month.

“The world is following events in Afghanistan with a heavy heart and deep disquiet about what lies ahead,” United Nations Secretary-General Antonio Guterres said.

A resolute US President Joe Biden on Monday said he stood “squarely behind” his decision to withdraw American forces and acknowledged the “gut-wrenching” images unfolding in Kabul. Biden said he faced a choice between honouring a previously negotiated withdrawal agreement or sending thousands more troops back to begin a third decade of war.

“After 20 years, I've learned the hard way that there was never a good time to withdraw US forces,” Biden said in a televised address from the White House.

Talks appeared to be continuing between the Taliban and several Afghan government officials, including former President Hamid Karzai and Abdullah Abdullah, who once headed the country's negotiating council. President Ashraf Ghani earlier fled the country amid the Taliban advance and his whereabouts remain unknown.

An official with direct knowledge of the talks, who spoke on condition of anonymity as he wasn't authorized to brief journalists, said senior Taliban leader Amir Khan Muttaqi had arrived in Kabul from Qatar. Muttaqi is a former higher education minister during the Taliban's last rule. Muttaqi had begun making contact with Afghan political leaders even before Ghani fled. 

News Network
August 30,2021

Mysuru, Aug 30: Shocking details are coming out in the investigation of the Mysuru gang-rape case. The accused, as per police sources, have told them that they were encouraged by the fact that after committing crimes, including molestations in Mysuru, no complaint was ever lodged against them by the victims.

The gang-rape which took place on August 24 in Mysuru made national headlines. The accused dragged a college-going girl while she was with her male friend to an isolated place near the Chamundi foothills. They attacked her friend and demanded a ransom of Rs 3 lakh. The police arrested five accused on Saturday (August 28) from Tamil Nadu, including a juvenile and are investigating the crime. The victim, who came to study from Maharashtra, has not recorded her statement as she still continues to be in mental trauma.

However, the free run of the accused could be halted after a woman, who lost her cell phone lodged a complaint two years ago, sources said.

Sources also said that the detection of the criminals was possible as one of their victims had lodged a miscellaneous complaint for mobile robbery. The woman has asked the police to retrieve the SIM card. She had mentioned in the complaint that she did not want the handset as it was too old, sources add.

After the gang-rape case, the investigators have collected all the information of robbery cases in the city and matched details. One of the accused was using the cell phone and it was traced as an IMEI number was available with the police, sources said.

The police have produced the accused before the court and have taken them into custody. Their medical tests have also been conducted. The accused have told police that they presumed Mysuru to be the safest city to commit crimes as none of their victims dared to lodge a police complaint.

Sources said the accused have confessed to the investigating team that they thought this gang-rape case victim would also not lodge a police complaint. The gang-rape accused have confessed to having committed many cases of road robberies and molestations in Mysuru.

Police sources said, one of the accused rapists was jailed for murdering the father of a girl he loved in Tamil Nadu. Another accused turned psycho after being dumped by three of his girlfriends and indulged in molestation and sexual assaults on gullible women and girls all through.

Meanwhile, the parents of a few accused persons in Tamil Nadu were not found to have any clue on the crime their sons had committed.

The investigating team is expected to take the accused rapists to the scene of crime to conduct spot investigation on Monday. Further investigation is on.

News Network
August 19,2021

New Delhi, Aug 19: India is following the events in Afghanistan "very carefully" and the focus is on ensuring the security and safe return of Indian nationals who are still in the war-torn country, Foreign Minister Dr S Jaishankar told reporters in New York on Wednesday. 

Asked how Narendra Modi-led government of India views and deals with the Taliban leadership, he said it is still "early days", not offering direct comment on whether or not India was in touch with the Taliban.

"At this point of time, we are looking at the evolving situation in Kabul... as Taliban and its representatives have come to Kabul and I think we need to take it from there," he added when asked whether India has had any communication with Taliban in the recent days.

Asked whether India will continue its investments and engagement in Afghanistan, the minister said the "historical relationship with the Afghan people" continues. "

That will guide our approach in the coming days. I think at this time, these are early days and our focus on safety and security of the Indian nationals who are there," he added.

Addressing reporters after a meeting of the UN Security Council, Dr Jaishankar said the situation in Afghanistan is "really what has been very much the focus of my own engagements here, talking to the UN Secretary General and other colleagues who are here as well as the US Secretary of State."

"At the moment we are, like everybody else, very carefully following developments in Afghanistan. I think our focus is on ensuring the security in Afghanistan and the safe return of Indian nationals who are there," he said.

India has assured that it would repatriate Hindu and Sikhs from Afghanistan. Prime Minister Narendra Modi also said that the country will stand by its friends and allies in the war torn country, which many are desperate to leave.

On Tuesday, India evacuated the last of its staff from the embassy in Kabul including the ambassador and the Indo-Tibetan Border Policepersonnel who were in charge of security. The pullout took place amid curfew declared by Taliban, which made took over Kabul on Sunday.

Dr Jaishankar had reached New York on Monday for an emergency meeting of the UN Security Council on the situation in Afghanistan. India - a non-permanent member of the Security Council - holds its Presidency for this month.

This was the second time in 10 days that the UN body met to discuss the situation in the war-torn country.

