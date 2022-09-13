  1. Home
  Karnataka govt plans to operate 35,000 electric buses by 2030: Transport Minister

News Network
September 14, 2022

Bengaluru, Sept 14: The Karnataka government wants to have 35,000 electric buses by 2030, Transport Minister B Sriramulu told the Assembly on Wednesday. 

He was responding to a question by Congress MLA Tanveer Sait who sought details on electric buses in the Bengaluru Metropolitan Transport Corporation (BMTC). 

“There are 35,000 buses. Going forward, given that diesel prices are going up everyday and we’re incurring losses, we want all our buses to become electric by 2030 so that we start making profits. That’s our resolve,” Sriramulu said. 

Sriramulu said diesel buses incur a cost of Rs 68.53 per km. 

At present, 90 electric buses have been pressed into service in Bengaluru for a 12-year contract under the Smart Cities project. The per-km cost for these buses is Rs 64.67. 

Under the union government’s Faster Adoption and Manufacturing of (Hybrid and) Electric vehicles (FAME)-II, Sriramulu said BMTC has been given 75 electric buses out of 300. “We hope the remaining buses will be given to us soon,” Sriramulu said. These buses have a per-km cost of Rs 61.90. 

Also, an order has been placed for 921 electric buses through the Convergence Energy Services Limited (CESL). These buses will incur Rs 54 per km, Sriramulu said. 

News Network
September 14,2022

New Delhi, Sept 14: The petitioners on Wednesday told the Supreme Court that according to the religious text, wearing of hijab was 'farz' (compulsory in Islam) and the courts were not equipped to determine its essentiality.

Senior advocate Rajeev Dhavan, representing some petitioners, submitted before a bench comprising Justices Hemant Gupta and Sudhanshu Dhulia that once it was shown that wearing a hijab is a bona fide practice then it was permitted, while citing the apex court's decision in Bijoe Emmanuel case. Dhavan said that the conclusion of the Karnataka High Court was puzzling, as it said hijab was not mandatory due to the absence of prescription of penalties.

The bench queried Dhavan that his argument was that the courts were not equipped to decide the matter, and if a dispute arises then which forum will decide it? Dhavan said what was the dispute? Whether hijab was an essential practice? He added that hijab was worn all over the country, and as long as it was bona fide and prevalent, the practice must be allowed and there was no need to refer to the religious text.

Dhavan argued that according to the tenets of the faith, if something has been followed, it was allowed, and if it was bona fide, there was no need to go back to the text. Also, if a belief of a community was proved then a judge was bound to accept that belief, instead of sitting on a judgment on that belief, he added.

Citing the Kerala High Court decision, he added that the analysis of the Quranic injunctions and the Hadiths would show that it was a 'farz' to cover the head. The bench queried, what was the basis of saying it was a 'farz'?

Justice Gupta told Dhavan, "You want us not to do what the Kerala High Court has done?" He replied that "if one were to interpret the text then the answer to it is farz, and if it is a ritual that is prevalent, and is bona fide, your lordships will allow."

Dhavan further added that the rationale in the Kerala case given by the Board was that it was a measure to prevent malpractices in the All India Pre Medical Test (AIPMT) in 2016, but in Karnataka case, there was no rationale given. He added that hijab was permitted across the board in public places, so what was the basis to say hijab can't be allowed in a classroom and was opposed to public order? Concluding his argument, Dhavan said there was no foundation in the government order against hijab, it violates Article 14 and 15, and this was not permissible in the Constitution.

The hearing in the matter will continue at 2 p.m.

The apex court was hearing submissions on the fifth day against the Karnataka High Court's judgement of March 15 upholding ban on Hijab in pre-university colleges.

News Network
September 6,2022

New Delhi, Sept 6: India and Bangladesh exchanged MoUs in the presence of PM Narendra Modi and Bangladesh PM Sheikh Hasina, in New Delhi on Tuesday.

Delivering a joint statement on the occassion PM Modi said that Bangladesh is India's biggest development and trade partner.

"Last year, we celebrated 50 years of Bangladesh's independence. We also celebrated the first 'Maitri Divas'. India-Bangladesh relationship will achieve new heights in the coming time," PM Modi said.

India and Bangladesh signed seven agreements after the talks between Modi and Hasina, including one on sharing of waters of Kushiyara river which is expected to benefit the regions of southern Assam and Bangladesh's Sylhet region.

Modi noted that 54 rivers pass through the borders of India and Bangladesh and are linked to the livelihoods of the people of both the countries for centuries.

"I recall that the two countries have resolved many issues in the spirit of friendship and cooperation. We hope that all outstanding issues, including Teesta water sharing agreement, will be concluded as an early date," Hasina said at a joint media interaction at the Hyderabad House here. 

News Network
September 5,2022

Bengaluru, Sept 5: Boats have been deployed in Bengaluru suburbs after heavy rains pounded and inundated the city. 

The most affected areas were the IT hub regions of Electronics City, Marathahalli, Outer Ring Road, Mahadevapura, Whitefield and Bommanahalli.

Chief Minister Basavara Bommai on Monday stated that Bengaluru city has received heavy rains which extensively damaged 30 places in Mahadevapura and Bommanahalli zones. Both the zones house major IT companies besides being home to a major chunk of IT professionals.

"Instructions are issued to dispatch two State Disaster Relief Force (SDRF) teams with 30 members in each team to the affected places. Officials are asked to drain out water from roads. Whatever is decided already will be implemented as per plan," he added.

The IT and BT company employees are facing the fury of the heavy rains for more than 10 days. Thousands of professionals were unable to reach their work places. Major companies on the Outer Ring Road stretch have asked their employees to work from their homes following major water logging problems.

The techies who got into public transport were forced to walk kilometers as buses were struck in the traffic as roads were being inundated. Those who took private vehicles were also stranded in traffic for hours.

Balagere-Panathur road in Varthur turned into a river as storm water drains are blocked. The residents of the apartments in the area were evacuated with boats.

Chief Minister Bommai also stated that he will be visiting T.K.Halli unit of Bengaluru Water Board in Mandya district that will manage drinking water supply to Bengaluru City which has been affected due to rushing of water into the unit following heavy rains on Sunday night.

"I am leaving for Mandya soon after Teachers' day function to assess the situation", he told reporters in Vidhana Soudha here on Monday.

He said BWSSB Chairman, engineers, secretary of urban development department are already sent to the unit. The officials of Mandya district are busy in draining out water from the pumping station. The situation is expected to come under control by evening. Technical team is working on the emergency mode to restart the machinery. "I will visit and give necessary instructions".

