  1. Home
  2. Karnataka govt recommends safety measures for doctors after Kolkata rape-murder shocks nation

Karnataka govt recommends safety measures for doctors after Kolkata rape-murder shocks nation

News Network
August 23, 2024

doctors.jpg

Bengaluru: The Karnataka government on Friday suggested a slew of measures to be adopted to ensure the safety and security of doctors working in hospitals across the state.

A meeting chaired by Minister for Medical Education Sharanprakash Patil discussed safety measures for doctors, nurses and hospital staff.

Members of the doctors’ association were asked to draft a document so that the Department of Medical Education can prepare a standard advisory.

After the recent rape and murder of a woman doctor in Kolkata, which has shocked the entire nation, the safety profile for the working doctors has once again been reviewed, the Director of Medical Education Dr Shobha Rathod said.

“On the instructions of our minister, we have held a meeting with all the directors of the government institutes and the super specialty hospitals to identify the gaps in the safety profile for our working doctors,” she told PTI.

According to DME, there are 71 medical colleges including 22 government medical colleges under the Department of Medical Education. Apart from them, there are nursing and paramedical institutes in the state.

During the meet, the department also reviewed the safety lapses.

Following the Nirbhaya advisory, the department has been insisting that there are no dark corridors anywhere and all the places should be well lit, Rathod said adding that CCTV cameras should be installed in most of the areas.

“The security personnel are the ones who can walk anywhere with the consent in all the areas of the institute, so whether we have a good background check of all these people whom we take under security and housekeeping, that was one issue.”

All the institutes have the Prevention of Sexual Harassment (POSH) committees, which can also suggest a precautionary measure so that if there is any such incident then an alert can be sounded.

Rathod said the POSH committees have been regularly conducting meeting to make sure that there are no incidents of harassment of women.

The department is also using Artificial Intelligence for the safety of each doctor.

Self-defence training of the doctors and counseling of medical professionals regarding their stress levels were also discussed, she explained.

“We are also encouraging pink boxes so that in case of unbiased complaints, the administration can look into it,” Dr Rathod said.

“Introducing of ‘code white’ system. - If there is something called a code white, which we have already seen, it being worked out in our Indian Institute of nephro-urology, that will make all of them alert, how quickly we can be alerted if there is an untoward incident which is happening,” she added.

Comments

Add new comment

About text formats
  • Coastaldigest.com reserves the right to delete or block any comments.
  • Coastaldigset.com is not responsible for its readers’ comments.
  • Comments that are abusive, incendiary or irrelevant are strictly prohibited.
  • Please use a genuine email ID and provide your name to avoid reject.
News Network
August 18,2024

kapilsibal.jpg

Bengaluru: As Karnataka Governor Thaawarchand Gehlot has granted permission to prosecute Chief Minister Siddaramaiah in the MUDA site allotment scam, senior advocates Abhishek Manu Singhvi and Kapil Sibal will arrive in Bengaluru on August 19, sources in the chief minister's office said on Sunday.

The two top Supreme Court lawyers will meet the Karnataka chief minister and may appear on his behalf in the special court for public representatives, the sources added.

Karnataka Minister Priyank Kharge refused to name the lawyers but dropped hints that constitutional experts will be flown in to Bengaluru.

“We will tackle it. We have the best constitutional experts being flown in. We have a lot of people within the state who are helping the government with this and we will take it up,” Kharge told reporters here.

The chief minister is facing a legal hurdle after Governor Thaawarchand Gehlot granted permission on Saturday to prosecute him in the alleged alternative site scam in the Mysuru Urban Development Authority on a complaint given by three activists.

The alleged scam relates to the allotment of sites to Siddaramaiah's wife Parvathi in an upmarket area against the 'illegal acquisition' of her land measuring 3 acres, 16 guntas in Kesarur.

While the opposition BJP and its ally JD(S) have cried foul, the chief minister has refuted the charge saying it is baseless and malicious to defame him and destabilise the Congress government in the state.

Comments

Add new comment

About text formats
  • Coastaldigest.com reserves the right to delete or block any comments.
  • Coastaldigset.com is not responsible for its readers’ comments.
  • Comments that are abusive, incendiary or irrelevant are strictly prohibited.
  • Please use a genuine email ID and provide your name to avoid reject.
News Network
August 17,2024

siddaramaiah.jpg

Karnataka Governor Thawar Chand Gehlot has sanctioned prosecution against state chief minister and Congress leader Siddaramaiah over allegations in connection with the Mysuru Urban Development Authority (MUDA) site allotment ‘scam’, sources said.

Gehlot has sanctioned the prosecution under section 17 of Prevention of Corruption Act and Section 18 of Bharat Nyaya Sanhita.

Governor Geholt in his prosecution sanction order mentioned that prima facie satisfied that allegations and supporting material discolose commission of offences.

As per the information, the chief minister’s legal team is likely to challenge the order before Karnataka High Court on Saturday. Siddaramaiah would likely approach the high court challenging the reasoning given in the order arguing that the Governor has acted in haste and passed the order.

Karnataka home minister G Parameshwara hit out at the BJP and assured support to the chief minister. “It is clear through this move that there was pressure from the Center on the Governor. Central government has misused the Governor office. The question of CM resignation will not arise now. We are all with Siddaramaiah,” he said.

Karnataka minister MB Patil also accused the BJP of destabiling the current Congress government with such actions.

“BJP in Centre is doing same thing in Karnataka, as they are doing in other non BJP Ruled states. Nothing is related to Karnataka CM, this was a MUDA mistake, nothing is linked with CM. He never asked anything about this, all this happened when there was BJP government. Governor is working on behalf of Centre, this is attempt to save HD Kumaraswamy. We will take this to court and the court will give justice to us. We will go to people of Karnataka, and will tell them that how BJP is trying to destabilise current govt,” he said.

Congress leader Priyank Kharge also hit out at the BJP-led central government and said that Raj Bhavan is being misused as the BJP’s tool to undermine a democratically elected government.

“The Karnataka Governor’s decision to sanction the prosecution of CM @siddaramaiah in the MUDA case has been orchestrated by the Central Government. Raj Bhavan is being misused as the BJP’s tool to undermine a democratically elected government. The Constitutional head of the State is sparking a constitutional crisis to appease his political masters. The Central Government may throw its full weight behind this, but we stand firm with the Constitution on our side. #SatyamevaJayate,” he said.

The Governor had earlier issued a show cause notice to the CM asking why permission should not be given to prosecute him. In reply, the Karnataka cabinet “strongly recommended” that the governor withdraw the notice issued to the chief minister.

The Governor shoot down the cabinets advise, and said, “it would then lead to situation where people on power break the law with impunity knowing that requisite sanction won’t be granted.”

Meanwhile, the BJP has demanded the resignation of the chief minister. Party leader BY Vijayendra said Siddaramaiah should resign in the back drop of Governor providing prosecution sanction, and make way for impartial probe.

Earlier on Tuesday, a special court adjourned the hearing of two private complaints against Siddaramaiah to August 20 and 21.

Siddaramaiah had termed the allegations as baseless and accused the opposition BJP and JD(S) of trying to tarnish his image by levelling false allegations. He said that he will not be cowed down by such things.

He asserted that he will fight against the charges both politically and legally, and will expose opposition leaders H D Kumaraswamy, B S Yediyurappa, B Y Vijayendra and Leader of Opposition in Assembly R Ashoka among others, and the scams in which they are allegedly involved, and take action against them based on inquiry reports.

“We (Congress) organised the Janandolana conventions against their (opposition) padayatre. We have told the people that they are lying, they are doing the padayatre (foot march) with false allegations. They are trying to create a black mark on Siddaramaiah’s image. They are trying to dislodge this government that has come to power with the blessings of the people,” Siddaramaiah said.

WHAT IS MUDA SCAM?

In the MUDA ‘scam’, it is alleged that compensatory sites were allotted to Siddaramaiah’s wife Parvathi in an upmarket area in Mysuru, which had higher property value as compared to the location of her land which had been “acquired” by the MUDA.

The MUDA had allotted plots to Parvathi under a 50:50 ratio scheme in lieu of 3.16 acres of her land, where MUDA developed a residential layout. Under the controversial scheme, MUDA allotted 50 per cent of developed land to the land losers in lieu of undeveloped land acquired from them for forming residential layouts.

Opposition and some activists have also claimed that the Parvathi had no legal title over 3.16 acres of land.

Comments

Add new comment

About text formats
  • Coastaldigest.com reserves the right to delete or block any comments.
  • Coastaldigset.com is not responsible for its readers’ comments.
  • Comments that are abusive, incendiary or irrelevant are strictly prohibited.
  • Please use a genuine email ID and provide your name to avoid reject.
News Network
August 9,2024

arshadneeraj.jpg

Millions across two nations split by a contentious border stayed up well past midnight, glued to their television sets as a battle for the ages unfolded in Paris. In the end, the men’s javelin gold medal changed hands, and countries, at the Olympic Games with an unassuming Pakistani grabbing the ultimate prize from a celebrated yet modest and humble Indian champion. Arshad Nadeem was a popular winner after unleashing a sequence of monster throws punctuated by a new Games record; defending champion Neeraj Chopra was beaten but not defeated.

Neeraj Chopra, who got India its first silver medal at the games, fell short of retaining his Olympic gold medal, finishing with a best throw of 89.45 metres. Pakistan's Arshad Nadeem won the gold medal – first for his country in the games. Nadeem threw an astonishing 92.97 metres for victory.

As the two great rivals sank into each other’s arms, it was hard to remain unmoved. They might belong to countries that espouse differing ideologies and often are at loggerheads politically and otherwise, but they were united by the bond of competitive spirit and mutual respect. The camaraderie was obvious, but clearly, this was more than just professional respect. With their careers running parallel to each other, Neeraj and Arshad have managed to transcend boundaries and strike up a grand friendship that shouldn’t really come as a surprise to anyone who has a sporting bone in their body.

In a post on X, Nadeem compared the competition between him and Chopra to the famous cricket battles between India and Pakistan. He shared a picture with Chopra, captioning it with the words, "We are always natural friends," along with the flags of both nations.

"The rivalry is there when it comes to cricket matches and other sports, definitely. But at the same time, it is a good thing for youngsters in both countries who are pursuing a sport to follow us and follow their sports icons and bring laurels to their countries," Nadeem told reporters after his historic win.

Meanwhile, Neeraj Chopra's mother, Saroj Devi, told news agency ANI that she was happy with the way his son delivered at the Olympics and pointed out that she was eager to cook her son's favourite meal upon his return.

She also lauded Arshad Nadeem's performance, adding that he is also like their "son”. “We are very happy. For us, silver is also equal to gold. The one who got the gold (Arshad Nadeem) is also like our son,” Soroj Devi said.

"He (Neeraj Chopra) was injured, so we are happy with his performance. I will cook his favourite food," she added. Chopra's father, Satish Kumar, said it was Pakistan's day in the men's javelin throw final.

Comments

Add new comment

About text formats
  • Coastaldigest.com reserves the right to delete or block any comments.
  • Coastaldigset.com is not responsible for its readers’ comments.
  • Comments that are abusive, incendiary or irrelevant are strictly prohibited.
  • Please use a genuine email ID and provide your name to avoid reject.