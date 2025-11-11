  1. Home
  2. Karnataka govt to take full control of 108 ambulance services by Feb 2026

Karnataka govt to take full control of 108 ambulance services by Feb 2026

News Network
November 11, 2025

Bengaluru: The Karnataka Health and Family Welfare Department is set to take complete control of the 108 ambulance services by February 2026. The move aims to enhance efficiency and ensure uninterrupted emergency medical support across the state.

As part of the transition, the department plans to conduct recruitment tests for Emergency Medical Technicians (EMTs) who provide first aid and medical assistance during patient transit.

The government will also procure 175 new ambulances from the Road Safety Authority to replace older vehicles that have frequent breakdowns. The new fleet will be equipped with Mobile Data Terminals—tablet devices designed to help technicians and drivers locate patients and nearby hospitals more effectively.

These devices will also integrate ambulance operations with e-Sanjeevini, the national telemedicine platform, allowing hospital doctors to guide EMTs in real time and prepare facilities before a patient’s arrival.

A new command control centre, staffed with over 250 personnel, will operate using 112 NGERSS software developed by C-DAC. This system enables call dispatchers to track ambulances, patients, and hospitals, ensuring that the nearest available vehicle is promptly assigned. All government hospitals have already been geo-tagged, and private hospital data is being added for full integration.

A pilot project in Chamarajanagar district has already demonstrated successful, delay-free ambulance dispatch using the new system.

To streamline fleet management, the department also plans to engage district-level agencies to manage ambulance drivers, ensuring transparency and accountability in service operations.

Comments

Add new comment

About text formats
  • Coastaldigest.com reserves the right to delete or block any comments.
  • Coastaldigset.com is not responsible for its readers’ comments.
  • Comments that are abusive, incendiary or irrelevant are strictly prohibited.
  • Please use a genuine email ID and provide your name to avoid reject.
Agencies
November 11,2025

bhutan.jpg

In his first statement after the Delhi blast that killed at least 13 people, Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Tuesday said the “conspirators will not be spared” and that “all those responsible will be brought to justice.”

The comments came amid heightened security in Delhi and other parts of the country following Monday evening’s explosion near the Red Fort.

PM Modi, who arrived in Bhutan on a two-day visit, said he was attending the 70th birthday celebrations of the Himalayan nation’s fourth king, Jigme Singye Wangchuck, “with a heavy heart.”

“It was my commitment to come here and participate, but I am here with a heavy heart. The horrifying incident in Delhi has pained everyone. I understand the pain of the victims’ families. The entire country stands with them,” he said in Bhutan’s capital, Thimphu.

“Throughout last night, I was in touch with all investigating agencies and major stakeholders. We were trying to piece together the information. Our agencies will get to the bottom of this conspiracy,” the Prime Minister added.

Modi was received at Paro airport by Bhutanese Prime Minister Tshering Tobgay, who posted on X: “I join the entire nation in welcoming my elder brother Prime Minister @narendramodi to Bhutan.”

During the visit, Modi will hold talks with Bhutan’s King Jigme Khesar Namgyal Wangchuck and Prime Minister Tobgay. He and the King will jointly inaugurate the 1,020 MW Punatsangchhu-II hydroelectric project, developed jointly by India and Bhutan.

The Prime Minister will also meet the fourth king, Jigme Singye Wangchuck.

Before his departure, Modi said he was confident the visit would “further deepen our bonds of friendship and strengthen our efforts towards shared progress and prosperity.”

He described India–Bhutan relations as “a key pillar of our Neighbourhood First Policy and a model of exemplary friendship between neighbouring countries.”

In a post on X, Modi added that the visit would “add new vigour to our bilateral relations.” The Ministry of External Affairs said on Saturday that the visit aims to “strengthen the special ties of friendship and cooperation between the two countries.”

Modi’s visit also coincides with the exposition of the sacred Piprahwa relics of Lord Buddha, sent from India to Bhutan for public veneration.

Comments

Add new comment

About text formats
  • Coastaldigest.com reserves the right to delete or block any comments.
  • Coastaldigset.com is not responsible for its readers’ comments.
  • Comments that are abusive, incendiary or irrelevant are strictly prohibited.
  • Please use a genuine email ID and provide your name to avoid reject.
News Network
October 28,2025

Bengaluru: In a setback for the Chief Minister Siddaramaiah-led government, the Karnataka High Court on Tuesday paused the order that mandated prior permission for gatherings of over 10 people in public spaces.

The Congress government on October 18 issued an order making prior permission mandatory for any private organisations, associations or a group of persons to use government property or premises for their activities, with the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) alleging that the move was aimed at restricting the activities of the Rashtriya Swayamsevak Sangh (RSS).

While the government order did not specifically name the RSS, the BJP's parent body, the provisions of the order are said to be aimed at impacting the activities of the Hindu right-wing organisation, including its route marches.

The order was then challenged in the court.

The state government, however, has defended its order, citing the 2013 circular by the education department, issued under the then BJP government, restricting the use of school premises and attached playgrounds for educational purposes only.

The order came days after Karnataka Minister Priyank Kharge sought a ban on RSS' activities in public places.

Kharge, son of Congress president Mallikarjun Kharge, in a letter to Siddaramaiah on October 4, alleged that the RSS has been conducting its 'shakhas' in government and government-aided schools, as well as on public grounds, where "slogans are shouted and negative ideas are instilled in the minds of children and youth."

Authorities in Chittapur, the home constituency of Priyank Kharge, then denied permission for the RSS route march on October 19, citing the possibility of disruption of peace and law and order.

The RSS then filed a petition in the Karnataka High Court, which asked its representatives to file a fresh application seeking permission to hold its route march in Chittapur on November 2.

Comments

Add new comment

About text formats
  • Coastaldigest.com reserves the right to delete or block any comments.
  • Coastaldigset.com is not responsible for its readers’ comments.
  • Comments that are abusive, incendiary or irrelevant are strictly prohibited.
  • Please use a genuine email ID and provide your name to avoid reject.
coastaldigest.com news network
October 30,2025

BengaluruSummit.jpg

Coastal Digest is thrilled to announce its official association as a Media Partner for the Bengaluru Skill Summit 2025. This flagship event by the Government of Karnataka’s Department of Skill Development, Entrepreneurship and Livelihood (SDEL) is set to be the largest, most influential platform dedicated to crafting India's future-ready workforce.

From November 4th to 6th, the Summit will bring together the top minds in policy, industry, and academia to co-design strategies that will future-proof the state's talent for the next decade.

Why This Summit Matters: Workforce 2030

The world of work is rapidly changing due to AI, green technologies, and Industry 4.0. This summit is Karnataka's proactive response, focusing on Scale, Systems, and Synergy to ensure its youth are equipped with globally competitive skills, moving beyond traditional education models.

As your trusted news partner, Coastal Digest will be providing comprehensive coverage, bringing you direct access to the policy shifts, innovative models, and key announcements that will shape employment and entrepreneurial opportunities across the region.

Key Highlights & Essential Information
This is your opportunity to connect directly with the forces driving Karnataka's economic and talent strategy.

Participants:    3,000+ Delegates 
Speakers:    100+ Visionary Leaders and Policymakers
Exhibitors:    100+ Showcasing cutting-edge Skilling Technologies

Focus: Emerging Skills (AI, Green Jobs), Innovation, Global Mobility, and Inclusive Skilling

•    Inaugural Ceremony (By Invite Only): 4 November 2025

•    Summit Open to All: 5–6 November 2025 (Two full days of sessions and exhibition)

•    Venue: The Lalit Ashok, Bengaluru

Coastal Digest encourages all stakeholders—students, entrepreneurs, educators, and working professionals—to attend and be part of this massive movement for skill development!

Don't miss the chance to engage, network, and gain insights that will define the future of careers in India's technology and knowledge capital. 

Also Read: Future-Ready Karnataka: Bengaluru Skill Summit 2025 to Address Workforce 2030 Challenges

Comments

Add new comment

About text formats
  • Coastaldigest.com reserves the right to delete or block any comments.
  • Coastaldigset.com is not responsible for its readers’ comments.
  • Comments that are abusive, incendiary or irrelevant are strictly prohibited.
  • Please use a genuine email ID and provide your name to avoid reject.