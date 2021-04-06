  1. Home
Karnataka govt warns KSRTC employees of strict action if they launch agitation

April 6, 2021

Bengaluru, Apr 6: Karnataka Chief Secretary P Ravi Kumar on Wednesday warned KSRTC employees from going ahead with their indefinite agitation from April 7, saying that strict action will be taken against those who participated.

"The government will not negotiate any more. Employees should not go on strike," he underlined.

After a meeting with Chief Minister B S Yediyurappa, he said that while the government has fulfilled eight of the nine demands of the labour unions, it cannot fulfill their demand of wages as per the 6th Pay Commission recommendations, on par with other government employees.

The Chief Minister has said that the government will deal with the strike strictly. "There is no question of hiking the salary more than what is already offered," he said, noting that the Transport department had offered to hike their salaries by 8 per cent as an interim relief.

Protesting employees will be dealt with as per the provisions of law. Sections under Disaster Management Act, which prohibit any gatherings during a pandemic and provisions of IPC will be invoked, Kumar said, adding that the government was also thinking of invoking the stringent essential Services Maintenance Act. “There will be a ‘no work, no pay’ policy," he added.

He said that Private buses and maxi-cabs will be allowed to ply and carry passengers. Other alternate arrangements will also be made to help travellers. Since it is the vacation season, we are also requesting the railways to run special trains towards Hubballi, Gulbarga and Mysuru.

Kumar said that he had already written to the Election Commission to allow the government to implement an 8 per cent revision of wages for transport employees, citing the strike call by them.

"We will implement the announced hike if EC allows it," he said, failing which it would be implemented once the Model Code of Conduct for the by-polls in the state is withdrawn.

March 24,2021

Bengaluru, Mar 24: Finance Bills were passed by the Karnataka Legislative assembly on Wednesday amid din over the sex scandal allegedly involving BJP leader and former Minister Ramesh Jarkiholi, which continued to rock the proceedings for the third consecutive day.

Opposition Congress members who have been protesting from the well of the House since Monday, continued to disrupt the proceedings today as well under Leader of Opposition Siddaramaiah's leadership, demanding a court-monitored probe into the sex scandal, and to book Ramesh Jarkiholi for rape. They also demanded that six ministers, who moved the court for an injunction against the publication or broadcast of any unverified news about them, resign, saying they are "morally unfit".

Chief Minister B S Yediyurappa whose reply on the Budget discussion was continuously disrupted by the protesting legislators, condemned Congress's conduct and said people were watching the developments and will teach them a lesson in the days to come.

As the House met for the day, Congress members trooped into the well of the House to continue with their protest by raising slogans against the government. Senior BJP MLA K G Bopaiah, objecting to the protest, questioned the Opposition as to how the government can ask the Chief Justice to monitor any probe. "Can the government write such a letter to the Chief Justice, Judicial probe is a different matter."

As Congress members continued their protest with slogans like "Down Down BJP government" "Down Down CD government", some BJP legislators questioned the grand old party's morality. Intervening, Law and Parliamentary Affairs Minister Basavaraj Bommai said the Congress was unnecessarily disrupting the proceedings and infringing on the rights of the other members who want to participate, and called it 'anti-democratic', 'anti-constitutional' and against the law. Industries Minister Jagadish Shettar too said Congress should be ashamed of their conduct as he questioned their morality by accusing them of hushing up the sex scandal, involving former minister H Y Meti, while in power.

As his repeated requests for cooperation in conducting the business of the House went unheard, Speaker Vishweshwar Hegde Kageri said that he was tabling the answers of the question house, and requested the Chief Minister to begin his reply on the Budget discussion.

Yediyurappa read out his reply to the Budget discussion amid continued sloganeering by Congress MLAs from the well, against the government. At the end of his reply on the Budget, Yediyurappa hit out the Opposition Congress and its leaders for unnecessarily protesting and wasting time, aimed at disrupting the budget session. "As they don't have any issue they are doing it, I condemn it. People of the state are watching you and will teach a lesson in the days to come, you can't achieve anything from it," he said.

After the CM's reply, the Speaker put the appropriation bills, supplementary estimates, and related financial bills including Fiscal Responsibility (Amendment) Bill 2021 that were tabled, to vote, and they were passed amid the din.

The Karnataka Transparency in Public Procurements (Amendment) Bill, 2021 was also passed by the assembly. Announcing that the Budget and related finance bills have been passed, the Speaker said he was pained as the Congress MLAs are not cooperating in conducting the proceedings of the House. Noting that the passage of the Budget and making the legislations are the most important responsibilities on the members of this House, he said, "You not cooperating for is unfortunate. If you have a difference of opinion with the government you can do anything outside the House, allow the House to function." As his repeated appeals went in vain, the Speaker then adjourned the House for post-lunch.
 

March 23,2021

ProfAbubaker.jpg

Mangaluru, Mar 23: Prof M Abubaker Thumbay, the principal of the Scholars Indian High School, Ras al Khaima, United Arab Emirates, passed away today morning at his residence in UAE following a massive cardiac arrest. He was 59.

He is survived by his wife and three children including two daughters.  

Having served in the field of education for four decades including two decades in the gulf nation, Prof Abubaker was an Official CBSE Counsellor in the UAE. 

The Bearys Welfare Forum had honoured him for his contributions in the field of education. He was also a Director of the Diamond International School located in his hometown in Brahmarakootlu.

Born on 15 August, 1962 in Bantwal taluk of Dakshina Kannada, Prof Abubaker began his teaching career as a teacher in 1982 in Mangaluru’s Badriya Primary School, and worked there for five years. Then he became an Executive Manager at the B.A Group Thumbay for a brief period. Within a year, he returned to teaching field and served as the principal of Thumbay B A College from 1988 to 1995.

He became the principal of Kotekar Muslim Residential School in 1996. The very next year he shifted to UAE and became the principal of the NIMS Institution. Thereafter, he became the principal of the Scholars Indian School and served there till his demise. 

April 5,2021

desh.jpg

Mumbai, Apr 5: Amid a major controversy and allegations of corruption, Maharashtra Home Minister Anil Deshmukh has resigned in the wake of the Bombay High Court order instituting a CBI probe against him following allegations made by former Mumbai Police chief Param Bir Singh.

Deshmukh called on NCP supremo Sharad Pawar and held discussions. Deputy chief minister Ajit Pawar too met Pawar Senior.

NCP spokesperson Nawab Malik said that Deshmukh is on his way to meet Maharashtra Chief Minister Uddhav Thackeray and formally hand over his resignation.

Earlier, Param Bir Singh had alleged that Deshmukh fixed a Rs 100-crore collection target for suspended assistant police inspector Sachin Vaze.

Deshmukh (70), a senior politician from Vidarbha, is a loyalist of NCP supremo Sharad Pawar and a confidante of party’s general secretary Praful Patel.

