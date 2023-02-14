  1. Home
  2. Karnataka HC drops POCSO & rape charges after accused marries victim

News Network
February 14, 2023

Bengaluru, Feb 14: The Karnataka High Court has cancelled criminal proceedings against a man facing charges under the Protection of Children from Sexual Offences (POCSO) Act and rape charges under the Indian Penal Code (IPC) after the victim and the accused married.

The victim had married him after turning major and the couple even had a child while the case was pending.

The bench headed by Justice K Natarajan, while looking into the petition by a resident of Mandya to quash the POCSO and rape charges under IPC sections against him, gave the verdict on Monday. The bench opined that the decision in this regard was made considering the interest of the child and the mother.

The bench remarked that the victim has attained majority now and is capable of taking independent decisions and selecting a life partner. She had married the accused and had a son out of wedlock. She has also agreed to quash the case against the accused person, the bench said.

Considering the interests of the victim, child and their future, the quashing of the POCSO case against the accused is appropriate, the court stated.

The victim's father had lodged a complaint on January 27, 2021 with the Arekere police station that when the girl had gone to her grandmother's place she went missing. The girl was found later with the accused. The police had lodged a case under POCSO and IPC sections.

The case was under trial in Second Additional District and Sessions Court in Mandya. The accused had made an appeal in the High Court.

The counsel C N Raju representing the accused submitted to the court that the accused had gone to judicial custody and after coming out on bail, married the victim on May 31, 2021. The couple are leading a peaceful life and the wife, who is also the victim, does not have any objection to quash the case.

The public prosecutor submitted that the victim had voluntarily gone with the accused as she could not bear the torture from the father. 

News Network
February 2,2023

bengalurudentist.jpg

Bengaluru: A female dentist from Lucknow committed suicide in Bengaluru after being constantly harassed by a colleague at a prestigious hospital, police said.

The victim worked at the MS Ramaiah Memorial Hospital in Bengaluru.

According to the police, she was being pestered by her colleague, identified as Sumit who worked in the same hospital.

It is alleged that Sumit had forced the victim to marry him and also compelled her to consume alcohol and smoke.

The accused was also pestering the deceased to give him money. But she turned down all his requests, the police said.

Enraged by this, Sumit allegedly spread rumours about the the victim's character at the hospital, following which she took the drastic step.

The incident had taken place on January 25 and the Sanjaynagar police are investigating the case.

coastaldigest.com news network
February 12,2023

sullia.jpg

Mangaluru, Feb 12: The newly built Hajira Hasan Masjid and Sullia Community Centre built under the aegis of Sullia Educational and Charitable Trust (SECT) at Sullia town of Dakshina Kannada was inaugurated on Sunday, February 12.

The exceptionally designed masjid was envisaged and funded by Muhammad Yunus Hasan, an Al-Khobar based NRI entrepreneur and Trustee of Team B-Human. The masjid is named after his departed parents. 

While Muhammad Yunus Hasan inaugurated the masjid, T Arif Ali, general secretary, Jama’at-e-Islami Hind inaugurated Sullia Community Centre. 

Maulana Shoaib Hussaini Nadwi, Khateeb, Kutchi Memon Masjid, Mangaluru; Muhammed Kunhi, Khateb, Masjidul Huda, Thokkottu; Maulana Yahya Thangal Madani, Khateeb, Havva Juma Masjid, Bolangady, Zakariya Jokatte, CEO, Al Muzain Saudi Arabia; M Sharif Bolar, CEO, Whitestone Group, Saudi Arabia were present among others. 

On the occasion Muhammad Yunus Hasan was felicitated by Team B-Human and Sullia unit of Jama’at-e-Islami Hind for his philanthropic work. 

inauguration.jpg

ahmed.jpg

event.jpg

ahmedq.jpg

Shaikh Mohamma…
 - 
Saturday, 11 Feb 2023

This is something which is very important in this lifetime May Allah bless him who has taken initiative and all the others who supported to make such wonderful Masjid.
Inshallah May Allah protect him from evil eye and reward him for his work

Thanks
Shaikh Mohammad iqbal
Dammam

News Network
February 4,2023

youtuber.jpg

Mangaluru, Feb 4: Mangaluru North traffic police arrested a car driver on February 2, who was allegedly responsible for the death of two persons in an accident reported near a petrol bunk in Padupanambur on February 1. 

According to police, the arrested accused is YouTuber Arpith Indravadhan (35), from Indira Nagar 

It is learnt that the incident took place when three men, including the driver of a truck, were engaged in repairing the punctured tyre of the truck that was bound for Kerala, from Madhya Pradesh, when a car rammed them.

Bablu,24, and Achal Singh,27, died due to being run over by a car.

Arpith allegedly fled from the spot, without stopping the car. The Mulky police were searching for the accused and on February 4 arrested him.

Aneesh sustained serious injuries due to being run over. Based on his eyewitness account and CCTV footage, the police arrested the accused.

However, he was released on station bail, and the police seized the car he was driving.

