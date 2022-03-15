  1. Home
Karnataka High Court upholds hijab ban, claims headscarf not an essential religious practice

March 15, 2022

Bengaluru, Mar 15: In a major blow to Muslims in Karnataka, the High Court has upheld the ban on hijab imposed by the BJP government in educational institutions.

Even though holy Quran has ruled that covering head is mandatory for all Muslim women, the High Court went on to claim that wearing of Hijab does not form part of essential religious practice of Islamic faith.

Pronouncing its judgment in a batch of petitions over hijab controversy, a three-judge full bench of the court also held that prescription of school uniform is only a reasonable restriction constitutionally permissible which the students cannot object to. 

Insofar as the challenge to the Government Order dated February 5, 2022, the court said that the state government has power to issue order and no case is made out for its invalidation.

A three-judge bench comprising Chief Justice Ritu Raj Awasthi, Justice Krishna S Dixit and Justice J M Khazi said that it had formulated a few questions and answered them.

The four questions that were formulated were:
1)    whether wearing hijab is a part of essential religious practice in Islamic faith protected under Article 25 of the Constitution,
2)     whether prescription of school uniform is not legally permissible as being violative of Article 19 (1) (a) and Article 21 of the constitution, 
3)    whether the Government Order dated February 5, 2022 apart from being incompetent is issued without application of mind arbitrary and hence violates Article 14 and 15 of the constitution,
4)     and finally whether disciplinary action should be taken against the school staff at Udupi Girls PU College.

“We are of the considered opinion that wearing of hijab by Muslim women does not form a part of essential religious practice in Islamic faith. The answer to second question is, we are of the considered opinion that the prescription of school uniform is only reasonable restriction constitutionally permissible which the students cannot object to. The answer to third question is, in view of above we are of the considered opinion that the government has power to issue the impugned government order dated 5-02-2022 and no case is made out for its invalidation. The answer to fourth question is, we are of the considered opinion that no case is made out in WP 2146/2022 for issuance of a direction for initiating disciplinary enquiry against respondents is rejected being not maintainable,” the bench said.

The bench further said, “Accordingly in the above circumstances, all these writ petitions being devoid of merits are liable to be and liable to be dismissed.” 

After the verdict, CM Basavaraj Bommai urged students to adhere to the Karnataka High Court order. "I request students to give priority to their studies. Come to school, study and attend exams," he said. 

March 12,2022

c M ibrahim.jpg

Senior Karnataka Congress leader and Member of Legislative Council (MLC) CM Ibrahim tendered his resignation from the Congress party and from his position as Legislative Council Member on Saturday, March 12.  

In a letter to the party’s national president Sonia Gandhi, CM Ibrahim said that he was resigning from the party and from his position as MLC with immediate effect. 

"I tender my resignation from the Primary Membership of the party with immediate effect. I am also forwarding my resignation Letter to the Membership of the Karnataka Legislative Council addressed to the Chairman Karnataka Legislative Council through Siddaramaiah. Leader of the opposition in the Karnataka Legislative Assembly," the former MLC said in the letter.

The announcement comes six weeks after CM Ibrahim declared that he would be resigning from the party. The miffed leader said that one of the reasons for his resignation was the fact that he was overlooked for the position of Leader of Opposition in the Karnataka Legislative Council. 

"In the Karnataka Legislative Council if elections would had been held to select the opposition leader or if an opinion had been taken from all our party MLC's, then I would have been definitely elected since 18 members were supporting me but the party selected BK Hari Prased, the most junior member as the Opposition Leader," the letter said.

"Whenever I have raised some basic questions regarding the functioning and development of the party, I have not received proper response. Being a senior leader in the party, I could not speak to you or Sri Rahul Gandhi directly and place the facts before you, but it has to be routed through the In-charge General Secretaries and it is well-known to you how they respond which I do not want to elaborate," the letter to Sonia Gandhi said.

CM Ibrahim had earlier said he was in discussions with several political parties including Janata Dal (Secular), Trinamool Congress, Rashtriya Janata Dal and Samajwadi Party. He is expected to join the Janata Dal (Secular) shortly, according to a source. 

The 73-year-old was first elected to the Karnataka Assembly in 1978 contesting on a Janata Party ticket. He rose to be a minister in the Karnataka government led by the late Gundu Rao. He later shifted to the Janata Dal (Secular) and was a minister and an associate of HD Deve Gowda, the party supremo. 

He held portfolios of Civil Aviation and Tourism and Information and Broadcasting in the Deve Gowda and Gujral government, formed respectively in 1996 and 1997 at the centre. After falling out with JD(S)' leadership, he re-joined the INC in 2008.

March 9,2022

The United States has admitted that Ukraine hosts “biological research facilities,” expressing concern that they could come under the control of Russian forces, as Moscow makes further advances following its military offensive in the country.

US Under-Secretary of State for Political Affairs Victoria Nuland expressed concern during a Senate hearing on Ukraine on Tuesday, after Russia published documents showing that Kiev was ordered to urgently eliminate traces of what was deemed as a biological weapons program, financed by the Pentagon.

“Ukraine has biological research facilities, which in fact we are now quite concerned Russian forces may be seeking to gain control of, so we are working with the Ukrainians on how they can prevent any of those research materials from falling into the hands of Russian forces should they approach,” she said.

US Senator Marco Rubio quickly added that there were ‘Russian propaganda’ reports claiming the discovery of a plot by Ukrainians to release biological weapons, with coordination from NATO. He asked that if a biological or chemical weapon attack were to occur inside Ukraine, whether Russians would be behind it, to which Nuland affirmed saying, “There is no doubt in my mind, Senator.” She said that it is the classic Russian technique to blame the other guy for what they are planning to do themselves.

Earlier, the Russian Defense Ministry said it had found evidence of US-funded biolabs in Ukraine, which had urgently destroyed samples of deadly pathogens when the military offensive started.

The ministry said it had been closely monitoring the bioweapons programs that were developed by the Pentagon in post-Soviet countries, adding that according to new findings, a “network” of more than 30 biological laboratories was formed in Ukraine in particular.

Documentation was received from Ukrainian biological research laboratories on the urgent destruction of dangerous pathogens on February 24, including anthrax, cholera, and the plague, in what could be a cover-up of Biological and Toxin Weapons Convention (BTWC) violations.

The Russian Defense Ministry's spokesperson Igor Konashenkov said that the documents were being analyzed by the military, adding that the Pentagon had been experiencing difficulties in continuing its secret biological experiments with the start of the Russian offensive in Ukraine.

Konashenkov said facilities in Ukraine were developing components for biological weapons, noting that in the near future, the ministry would release its analysis of the received documents.

On February 24, Russian President Vladimir Putin announced a "special military operation" in Ukraine. Russian forces have been advancing in Ukraine since then, overrunning the city of Kherson and besieging the port of Mariupol.

In a recent development, Russia says it has opened humanitarian corridors for civilians to leave the besieged areas.

The military conflict has so far displaced more than two million people in what the United Nations has described as the fastest growing refugee crisis in Europe since World War II.

March 7,2022

Beijing, Mar 7: China's Red Cross will provide humanitarian aid to Ukraine "as soon as possible", foreign minister Wang Yi said on Monday, as he praised his country's friendship with Russia as "rock solid".

China has refused to condemn Russia's attack on Ukraine or call it an invasion while asking Western countries to respect Russia's "legitimate security concerns."

Wang said the causes of the "Ukraine situation" were "complex" and had not happened overnight.

"Solving complex problems requires calmness and rationality, rather than adding fuel to the fire and intensifying contradictions," he told a news conference on the sidelines of the annual meeting of China's parliament.

China is willing to continue to make its own efforts to resolve the humanitarian crisis and the country's Red Cross will "as soon as possible" provide a batch of aid to Ukraine, Wang said, without giving details.

Russian President Vladimir Putin met Chinese President Xi Jinping hours before the start of last month's Winter Olympics in Beijing and they signed a wide-ranging strategic partnership aimed at countering US influence and said they would have "no 'forbidden' areas of cooperation".

Wang said the friendship between China and Russia was "rock solid" and prospects for cooperation bright.

"No matter how sinister the international situation is, both China and Russia will maintain their strategic determination and continuously push forward the comprehensive strategic partnership of coordination in the new era."

