Karnataka: Hindu activist kills college-going sister over inter-faith love; mother too killed during rescue bid

Mysuru, Jan 24: A 22-year-old college-going girl was murdered by her brother, who is a Hindu activist, for loving a person belonging to a minority community in Karnataka. He also reportedly murdered his mother for attempting to rescue the girl.

Dhanushri (19), a second-year Bcom student of a college in Hunsur of Mysuru district and her mother Anitha (40), wife of Sathish, a farmer and native of Hirikyathanahalli are the victims.

The incident occurred at Hunsur rural police station limits of Mysuru district on Tuesday (January 23) night. The bodies were fished out on Wednesday morning.

The accused has been identified as Nithin (22), brother of Dhanushri and son of Anitha. He had had discontinued his education, after high school and worked as a daily wage worker. He is also said to be a Hindu activist.

According to a complaint to police by Sathish, the accused had taken the mother and sister on a bike with the pretext of seeing an ailing relative at Hemmige village on Tuesday evening.

However, he had stopped the vehicle near a lake at Marur village of Hunsur taluk where he pushed his sister into the water body. He also pushed his mother into lake for attempting to rescue his sister.

After committing the gruesome crime, Nithin returned home and informed his father about the incident. The accused even showed his father the place of incident around 10 pm, police said.

Sathish, meanwhile, revealed to the cops Nithin and Dhanushri used to quarrel at home over her relations with the boy she was in love with, who hailed from Hanagodu. Owing to the constant quarrels between the siblings, the former was asked to work and stay away from home.

Nithin used to visit home and was not on talking terms with his sister for the past seven months. Hunsur rural police have arrested Nithin.