  Karnataka: Hindu activist kills college-going sister over inter-faith love; mother too killed during rescue bid

News Network
January 24, 2024

hunsurmurder.jpg

Mysuru, Jan 24: A 22-year-old college-going girl was murdered by her brother, who is a Hindu activist, for loving a person belonging to a minority community in Karnataka. He also reportedly murdered his mother for attempting to rescue the girl. 

Dhanushri (19), a second-year Bcom student of a college in Hunsur of Mysuru district and her mother Anitha (40), wife of Sathish, a farmer and native of Hirikyathanahalli are the victims. 

The incident occurred at Hunsur rural police station limits of Mysuru district on Tuesday (January 23) night. The bodies were fished out on Wednesday morning.

The accused has been identified as Nithin (22), brother of Dhanushri and son of Anitha. He had had discontinued his education, after high school and worked as a daily wage worker. He is also said to be a Hindu activist. 

According to a complaint to police by Sathish, the accused had taken the mother and sister on a bike with the pretext of seeing an ailing relative at Hemmige village on Tuesday evening. 

However, he had stopped the vehicle near a lake at Marur village of Hunsur taluk where he pushed his sister into the water body. He also pushed his mother into lake for attempting to rescue his sister. 

After committing the gruesome crime, Nithin returned home and informed his father about the incident. The accused even showed his father the place of incident around 10 pm, police said.

Sathish, meanwhile, revealed to the cops Nithin and Dhanushri used to quarrel at home over her relations with the boy she was in love with, who hailed from Hanagodu. Owing to the constant quarrels between the siblings, the former was asked to work and stay away from home.

Nithin used to visit home and was not on talking terms with his sister for the past seven months. Hunsur rural police have arrested Nithin. 

News Network
January 22,2024

shivamogga.jpg

Shivamogga, Jan 22: A woman in Karnataka’s Shivamogga was taken into custody by police after he said 'Allahu Akbar' when Hindutva activists were celebrating the consecration of Ram mandir in Ayodhya, leading to a tense situation.

The incident took place at Shivappa Nayaka Circle in Shivamogga on Monday. Hundreds of people had gathered at the Circle. The women were distributing sweets to each other. 

When activists of Hindutva organisations were chanting Jai Sri Ram as part of their celebrations, a Muslim woman said 'Allahu Akbar' and started criticising PM Narendra Modi. It is unclear what triggered the woman to raise a slogan amid hundreds of people.

Police who were present there took her to their custody immediately, and left the spot to prevent untoward incidents.

In a video, the woman is seen accusing PM Modi of corruption and blaming the police for supporting him.

“They leave dacoits and raise their hand on us… Do you have any shame? Because of you people, the country has been destroyed. You people are supporting Modi. You don’t know how Modi has cheated you. You will understand it later,” the woman said in the video.

SP GK Mithun Kumar said she was mentally unstable and was under treatment for a few months as per her father's statement. She is reportedly under medication for the same. The police are investigating it from all angles.

News Network
January 18,2024

Tehran, Jan 18: Iran's foreign minister has said that the country's missile attack on areas in Pakistan adjacent to Iranian borders was directed at the so-called Jaish al-Adl terrorist group and no Pakistani national was targeted.

Speaking at the World Economic Forum in Davos on Wednesday, Hossein Amir-Abdollahian said members of the terrorist group are Iranians who have taken shelters in Pakistan and that Tehran had repeatedly warned Islamabad to prevent their anti-Iran cross-border operations.

"None of the nationals of the friendly and brotherly country of Pakistan were targeted by Iranian missiles and drones," he said.

"The so-called Jaish al-Adl group, which is an Iranian terrorist group, was targeted," he said, adding that this was a response to the recent attacks on Iran by the group, which he said is linked to Israel.

Jaish al-Adl, which was formed in 2012, has carried out several attacks on Iranian soil in recent years.

The group claimed responsibility for an attack in December on a police station in the southeastern city of Rask that killed at least 11 Iranian police officers. On January 10, another attack by the group on a police station in the city killed a policeman. 
On Tuesday, Iran launched simultaneous drone and missile attacks into two bases of Jaish al-Adl.
The strike came after Iran launched missile attacks on spy headquarters and terrorist targets in Syria, and in Iraq's autonomous Kurdistan region.

‘Regional security’

The minister also touched on Iran’s attack into Iraq’s Kurdistan region, saying they were retaliation for recent anti-Iran attacks staged by Israel’s Mossad.

The Iranian minister said Tehran has shared intelligence with Iraq about Mossad activities in Iraq’s Kurdistan, adding that Israel is an enemy of both Iraq and Iran.

He cited a 2023 security pact between Iran and Iraq, saying it obliges Iraqi officials not to allow Iran’s security to be threatened from their soil.

The top Iranian diplomat said Iran respected the sovereignty and territorial integrity of Pakistan and Iraq but would strongly react to any attack on its national security.

"We respect the sovereignty and territorial integrity of Pakistan and Iraq, but we do not allow our national security to be compromised, and we have no compunction about [dealing with] terrorist parties inside Pakistan and Israeli movements in the Kurdistan region of Iraq."

He said the attacks were aimed at protecting the security of Iran, its neighbors, and also the wider region.

"What we did was aimed at boosting the security of Iran, Pakistan, Iraq, and the region. We consider the security of Iraq and Pakistan to be that of the Islamic Republic of Iran," he said.

Self-defence

New Delhi: After Iran carried out missile strikes on two camps of the terrorist group, Jaish al-Adl, in Pakistan, India on Wednesday stated that it understood actions taken by the countries in self-defence.

New Delhi also underlined its policy of zero-tolerance for terrorism.

“This is a matter between Iran and Pakistan,” Randhir Jaiswal, the spokesperson of the Ministry of External Affairs (MEA), said in New Delhi. “Insofar as India is concerned, we have an uncompromising position of zero tolerance towards terrorism. We understand actions that countries take in their self-defence.”

News Network
January 18,2024

fraud.jpg

Mangaluru, Jan 18: A resident of Bantwal in Dakshina Kannada has lost Rs 10.6 lakh after he was invited on social media to make investments in the share market.

The complainant said that he had noticed an advertisement for share market investment on Facebook. Using the link, he joined a WhatsApp group. As suggested in the group, he downloaded an app and opened a trading account in the name of his wife.

He and his wife had given all the details pertaining to Aadhaar number, mobile number and bank accounts. Later, he transferred Rs 11.1 lakh to various accounts. 

Of this, Rs 55,000 was credited to his account. When he failed to get the remaining money back, he filed a complaint. A case has been registered at the CEN polie station in this regard.

