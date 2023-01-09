  1. Home
  2. Karnataka: Hindutva outfits enforce bandh in support of Bajrang Dal member who harassed Muslim girl

News Network
January 10, 2023

Shivamogga, Jan 10: Bajrang Dal and other hardline Hindutva organisation today forcefully imposed a bandh in Sagar town of Karnataka’s Shivamogga district in protest against the attempt to attack Bajrang Dal activist Suneel who had allegedly harassed a Muslim girl.

Many commercial establishments in the town remained shut since morning and merchants extended support to the bandh call given by saffron outfits. Members of Hindutva organisations took out a protest rally from Ganapathi temple and reached the bus terminal after passing through Shivappa Nayaka market. 

They forced Muslim merchants to shut their shops in the fish market in the town. When they refused, the saffron activists raised slogans in favour of Sri Ram and Muslim youths also raised slogans Allahu Akbar. When the situation escalated, police rushed to the spot and brought the situation under control. 

Eve-teasing

Superintendent of Police G K Mithun Kumar told media persons that Sameer reportedly attacked Bajrang Dal activist Suneel near Abharan jewellery shop in Sagar town on January 8 as the latter had been teasing the former's sister for the past four months. However, Suneel had escaped unhurt.

Despite being warned by Sameer to stop it, Suneel had continued the same. Police have discovered that Suneel had called Sameer and sought the phone number of his sister. Enraged by this, Sameer had planned to attack Suneel.

The SP also made it clear that the incident has no communal link and it was purely personal rivalry. Police have arrested Sameer, Imian and Mansoor on charge of attempt to murder and the investigation is on to find out the role of Imian and Mansoor in the case. 

He also asked people not to take the law into their hands under any circumstance. If there are any issues, people must inform the police immediately so that suitable action can be taken against those who go against the law.

Meanwhile, the Muslim girl, who reportedly faced harassment and threats from Bajrang Dal activist, urged the police to release her brother. “I had complained to my brother against Suneel, who was constantly following me when I was going to college and was asking to remove burkha. My brother had just warned him to stay away from me. He never attempted to kill him. However, now police have registered attempted to murder case against him,” she lamented.

News Network
January 3,2023

Actor, choreographer and reality show contestant Gayathri Raghuram, who also was a functionary of the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP), took to Twitter Tuesday and announced that she was quitting the party as there was no safety for women under the Tamil Nadu BJP state president K Annamalai.

Raghuram, who had been at loggerheads with the party leadership for over a period of time, once served as the head of the party’s arts and cultural wing. She was suspended from the party last November for six months for bringing disrepute to the party.

“I have taken the decision with heavy heart to resign from TNBJP for not giving opportunity for an enquiry, equal rights and respect for women. Under Annamalai leadership women are not safe. I feel better to be trolled as an outsider (sic),” she tweeted.

In her Twitter thread, Gayathri alleged that no one cares about true ‘karyakartas’ and the only goal of Annamalai is to chase away true karyakartas. Wishing the best for Prime Minister Narendra Modi and Home Minister Amit Shah and calling them as her ‘vishwaguru’ and ‘chanakya guru’, Gayathri added that she has taken the ‘hasty decision’ due to Annamalai.

She further accused the state president as a “cheap tactic liar” and an ‘adharmic leader.”

Thanking all her fellow party workers with whom she has worked for eight years, she said that hurting others is not Hindu dharma.

“I cannot continue under Annamalai leadership. Cannot expect social justice. Women stay safe don’t trust someone will save you. No one is going to come. You are on your own. Never stay where you are not respected,” (sic) she tweeted.

Further, Gayathri said she was ready to file a police complaint against Annamalai and submit all the videos and audio clips against the BJP leader.

Annamalai had served as superintendent of police of Udupi and Chikkamagaluru districts before befriending BJP leaders and then formally joining the party. 

coastaldigest.com news network
January 7,2023

Kasaragod, Jan 7: In another case of suspected food poisoning, a 19-year old girl has died after allegedly consuming 'Kuzhimanthi' – a Kerala style biryani dish in from a restaurant in Kasaragod district.

The victim is Anju Sree Parvathi (19), daughter of late Kumaran Nair of Perumbala Acheeram Veedu and Ambika from Thalaklayi in Kasaragod district. Anju Sree, who was pursuing her degree course had reached her house at Thalaklayi for the Christmas vacation. 

According to the police, Anju Sree had eaten 'Kuzhimanthi' which she purchased online from a restaurant named Romansia at Kasaragod on December 31 and was undergoing treatment since then. 

The Kuzhimanthi was consumed by four people including Anjus Sree. Three of them, excluding Anju Sree's brother fell ill and they had availed treatment at a private hospital. 

It is learnt that on the New Year eve, the family ordered Kuzhimanthi through an online food delivery app and had the dinner together. Though all of them felt uneasy after having food, the condition of Anju Sree deteriorated and she was rushed to a hospital at Kasaragod. She was shifted to a private hospital in Mangaluru on Friday morning as her health condition worsened. She breathed her last at a hospital in Mangaluru at 5 am on Saturday.

The mortal remains of Anju Sree has been brought to Kasaragod General hospital from where it will be shifted to Government Medical College Hospital in Pariyaram for postmortem examination. The family has lodged a complaint with Melparamba police regarding the incident. Police have registered a case for unnatural death.

This is the second death due to food poisoning reported in the state of Kerala within the past five days. Resmi, a 33-year-old nurse had died after consuming Kuzhimanthi and al-faham in Kottayam on January 3. Around 20 people had fallen ill after consuming these dishes from the same restaurant.

On December 29, around 100 people had complained of food poisoning after consuming food served at a baptism feast in Pathanamthitta district. 

Health Minister Veena George has ordered an investigation into the incident. The minister has sought a report from the Food Safety commissioner on the recurring incidents of death due to food poisoning. 

The food safety department has initiated action against 36 hotels in Kochi city for not adhering to safety norms. The department has ordered closure of 6 hotels and imposed fine on 19 hotels.

News Network
January 2,2023

Bengaluru, Jan 2: A 19-year-old girl was stabbed to death allegedly by a youth at the Presidency University in Bengaluru on Monday after the former rejected the latter's advances. 

After attacking the girl, the accused also stabbed himself and is being treated at a private hospital. Rajanakunte Police rushed to the spot and registered a case.

The deceased was identified as 19-year-old Layasmitha, a native of Kolar. She was a first-year BTech student at Presidency engineering college.

The attacker has been identified as Pawan Kalyan, a first-year BCA student at Nrupathunga University in Bengaluru.

Pawan sneaked into the Presidency University and attacked Layasmitha after she reportedly rejected his proposal. She succumbed on the spot after being stabbed multiple times by Pawan. After attacking the girl, he also stabbed himself in the stomach and chest.

The college staff rushed him to a nearby hospital and later shifted him to Bowring Hospital, where he is said to be in critical condition.

Layasmitha's body has been brought to Yelahanka Government Hospital for post-mortem.

Pawan is also said to be a native of Kolar. Police are at the spot and are questioning college staff and Layasmitha's friends. Incident at Rajanakunte Police Station Limits.

