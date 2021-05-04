Karnataka II PU exams postponed; all I PU students to be promoted

Bengaluru, May 4: The Karnataka II PU exams scheduled to start on May 24 have been postponed. New dates will be announced well in advance, informed minister for primary and secondary education, S Suresh Kumar. Around 7.1 lakh students are eligible to take the II PU exam.

“Because of the surge in Covid-19 cases, we have discussed with various stakeholders including parents, teachers, and principals of PU colleges. Additionally, many students have gone back to their natives. The several departments that need to coordinate for the exams are also busy with the Covid work. Taking into consideration all these factors, we have decided to postpone the exam,” the minister said on Tuesday.

Earlier, the practical exams were postponed and were supposed to be held two days after the theory exams end.

“Many states like Maharashtra, Madhya Pradesh, Tamil Nadu, Himachal Pradesh, Chhattisgarh, Rajasthan, Punjab have already been postponed. Students should not be disheartened but continue with their preparation,” he said.

In the meanwhile, all I PU students will be promoted. A bridge course will be provided to them at the beginning of the next academic year.

Lecturers have to work from home. “Be in touch with the students and monitor their progress continuously. Those who are on Covid duty will continue with that,” he added.