  2. Karnataka II PU exams postponed; all I PU students to be promoted

News Network
May 4, 2021

Bengaluru, May 4: The Karnataka II PU exams scheduled to start on May 24 have been postponed. New dates will be announced well in advance, informed minister for primary and secondary education, S Suresh Kumar. Around 7.1 lakh students are eligible to take the II PU exam.

“Because of the surge in Covid-19 cases, we have discussed with various stakeholders including parents, teachers, and principals of PU colleges. Additionally, many students have gone back to their natives. The several departments that need to coordinate for the exams are also busy with the Covid work. Taking into consideration all these factors, we have decided to postpone the exam,” the minister said on Tuesday.

Earlier, the practical exams were postponed and were supposed to be held two days after the theory exams end.

“Many states like Maharashtra, Madhya Pradesh, Tamil Nadu, Himachal Pradesh, Chhattisgarh, Rajasthan, Punjab have already been postponed. Students should not be disheartened but continue with their preparation,” he said.

In the meanwhile, all I PU students will be promoted. A bridge course will be provided to them at the beginning of the next academic year.

Lecturers have to work from home. “Be in touch with the students and monitor their progress continuously. Those who are on Covid duty will continue with that,” he added.

News Network
April 28,2021

Mangaluru, Apr 28: The twin coastal districts of Dakshina Kannada and Udupi reported as many as 1,328 covid-19 cases in last 24 hours. Both the district reported 664 cases each. 

Dakshina Kananda also recorded four new deaths today. With this the district’s total covid death toll mounted to 755. While Udupi’s death toll stood at 194. 

Meanwhile, Dakshina Kannada Deputy Commissioner Dr Rajendra K V on Tuesday said that there was no shortage of beds, oxygen and Remdesivir for the treatment of Covid-19 patients across the district.

“Total beds reserved in government and private hospitals in the district is 4,816. Of these beds, 783 are occupied. As many as 4,033 beds are available. Among 783 patients undergoing treatment in hospitals, 83 are at Wenlock Hospital,” he told reporters. 

There was a shortage of Remdesivir in private hospitals for the past two days, the DC said, adding that 1,000 vials of Remdesivir received by district administration were distributed among private hospitals.

coastaldigest.com news network
April 25,2021

Udupi, Apr 25: In the wake of the rising Covid cases in Karnataka, BJP Lok Sabha member Shobha Karandlaje has urged Chief Minister BS Yediyurappa to declare a health emergency in the state.

She has also urged the government to take over 50 per cent of beds in private hospitals so that Covid patients can be treated.

She has also asked the government to provide details relating to the availability of the vital Remdesivir and oxygen on a daily basis in order to ensure there is no anxiety among patients on likely shortage.

News Network
May 1,2021

Mangaluru, May 1: The intensity of the second wave of the covid-19 has forced the Mangalureans to rush to the vaccine centres. All the vaccination centres are witnessing long serpentine queues.

Many eligible beneficiaries had gathered in large numbers in front of District Wenlock Hospital and at Urban Health Care Centre in Bejai to receive the vaccine. The Covid-19 situation has reached an alarming stage in Dakshina Kannada, with the district reporting as many as 1,175 positive cases on Thursday.

In the meantime, the Dakshina Kannada district administration has made it mandatory to register online to receive the first dose of vaccine for Covid-19.

“The vaccines are not available as per the demand. There is pressure to administer the first dose, along with the second dose, for the eligible. Hence, the district administration has made online registration mandatory for receiving the first dose,” said officials.

A few had reached Wenlock hospital as early as 7 am to receive the token for the vaccine. RCH Officer Dr Rajesh, who is in charge of vaccines, said, “500 people availed vaccinations by availing token at Wenlock Hospital. Those who had availed the first dose of vaccine should avail the second dose within the time frame.”

