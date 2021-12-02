Karnataka imposes fresh covid curbs amid Omicron scare. Here’re details

Bengaluru, Dec 3: Amid rising concerns over Omicron cases in Karnataka, the state government banned all events, functions in educational Institutes as more clusters are being identified in these places.

The government said that only 500 people will be allowed in marriage functions until further orders.

These decisions were taken at a meeting chaired by Chief Minister Basavaraj Bommai with experts following the detection of two cases of the new Covid-19 variant in Karnataka.

Revenue minister R Ashoka said that citizens would be allowed into theatres, multiplexes, shopping malls only if they are vaccinated with two doses of vaccine.

The guidelines also state the parents of students who are attending schools and colleges, shall also have received both doses of the COVID vaccine.

The minister said that the government has not taken any decision on regulating New Year celebrations yet. The government will take a suitable decision after taking stock of the unfolding developments, he added.