  1. Home
  2. Karnataka imposes fresh covid curbs amid Omicron scare. Here’re details

Karnataka imposes fresh covid curbs amid Omicron scare. Here’re details

News Network
December 3, 2021

curbs.jpg

Bengaluru, Dec 3: Amid rising concerns over Omicron cases in Karnataka, the state government banned all events, functions in educational Institutes as more clusters are being identified in these places.

The government said that only 500 people will be allowed in marriage functions until further orders. 

These decisions were taken at a meeting chaired by Chief Minister Basavaraj Bommai with experts following the detection of two cases of the new Covid-19 variant in Karnataka. 

Revenue minister R Ashoka said that citizens would be allowed into theatres, multiplexes, shopping malls only if they are vaccinated with two doses of vaccine. 

The guidelines also state the parents of students who are attending schools and colleges, shall also have received both doses of the COVID vaccine.

The minister said that the government has not taken any decision on regulating New Year celebrations yet. The government will take a suitable decision after taking stock of the unfolding developments, he added.

Comments

Add new comment

About text formats
  • Coastaldigest.com reserves the right to delete or block any comments.
  • Coastaldigset.com is not responsible for its readers’ comments.
  • Comments that are abusive, incendiary or irrelevant are strictly prohibited.
  • Please use a genuine email ID and provide your name to avoid reject.
News Network
November 26,2021

Mangaluru, Nov 27: Police have arrested a government health officer on charges of "flirting" with his female colleagues in Mangaluru, police said on Saturday.

The accused was identified as Ratnakar, a nodal officer in Leprosy Eradication Wing.

Ratnakar was arrested after a social activist lodged a complaint against him at Mangaluru Women's Police station.

The photos and videos of Ratnakar "flirting" with female colleagues at office have gone viral on social media.

Female colleagues alleged that if they did not cooperate with the accused, he targeted them. They also told police that he forcefully took them on tour and forced them to "pose" for photographs.

Mangaluru Commissioner N.A. Shashikumar said that Ratnakar has been taken into custody.

The Inspector of Women's police station has contacted the victims on the issue.

The victim colleagues told the police that they would come forward to cooperate with the police during the time of investigation. However, the victims said they do not want to lodge a complaint against accused over safety issues.

The statements of the victims will be recorded and necessary legal action would be initiated against the accused person, Shashikumar said.

Meanwhile, the Health department has suspended Ratnakar for his indecent behaviour with female colleagues.

Comments

Add new comment

About text formats
  • Coastaldigest.com reserves the right to delete or block any comments.
  • Coastaldigset.com is not responsible for its readers’ comments.
  • Comments that are abusive, incendiary or irrelevant are strictly prohibited.
  • Please use a genuine email ID and provide your name to avoid reject.
News Network
November 30,2021

Udupi, Nov 30: A mechanical diploma student of Dr TMA Pai Polytechnic, Manipal, Udupi has ended his life by hanging himself in the paying guest accommodation.

The deceased has been Sunil Kumar (18), a native of Byndoor. He was staying at Charvik PG in Manipal for last one month.

Victim’s paternal uncle Shivaraya Poojary in his complaint said that Sunil was not interested to stay in the PG but his parents had advised him to stay put in the PG for a year as he was expected to get hostel accommodation in the next year.

Manipal police have registered a case under section 174 of the Criminal Procedure Code and launched investigation.

Comments

Add new comment

About text formats
  • Coastaldigest.com reserves the right to delete or block any comments.
  • Coastaldigset.com is not responsible for its readers’ comments.
  • Comments that are abusive, incendiary or irrelevant are strictly prohibited.
  • Please use a genuine email ID and provide your name to avoid reject.
News Network
December 2,2021

BDAchef.jpg

Bengaluru, Dec 2: The Karnataka Police have served notice to 10 persons, including Congress leader Gopalakrishna, in connection with a case of conspiring to kill three-time BJP MLA and BDA chief SR Vishwanath on Thursday.

Vishwanath is said to be close to former Chief Minister B S Yediyurappa.

Chief Minister Basavaraj Bommai reacted on the issue before flying off to New Delhi and said that the "matter is seized with the police now and after the investigation, a call will be taken to whether the case should be handed over to higher investigative agencies".

A three-minute video clip containing a conversation between Congress leader Gopalakrishna and his associates about 'killing MLA Vishwanath when he goes to farm house', has gone viral. Based on this, Vishwanath gave a complaint to the Rajanukunte police.

Gopalakrishna had lost the Assembly elections to Vishwanath in the Yelahanka constituency.

Preliminary inquiries have suggested that the video was made six months ago. One Kulla Devaraj, an associate of Gopalakrishna is said to have recorded the video and handed it over to Vishwanath. The police are also questioning him.

The police have issued a notice to MLA Vishwanath to provide them with evidence in connection with the case.

Vishwanath has mentioned that Gopalakrishna, who suffered defeat against him twice and came third in the last elections, wanted to eliminate him.

Gopalakrishna has maintained that it is a conspiracy by his former associate Kulla Devaraj to fix him. He also maintained that the video is fake and he would lodge a police complaint in this regard.

Comments

Add new comment

About text formats
  • Coastaldigest.com reserves the right to delete or block any comments.
  • Coastaldigset.com is not responsible for its readers’ comments.
  • Comments that are abusive, incendiary or irrelevant are strictly prohibited.
  • Please use a genuine email ID and provide your name to avoid reject.