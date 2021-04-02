  1. Home
  2. Karnataka imposes fresh restrictions amid covid surge; shuts gyms, swimming pools

Karnataka imposes fresh restrictions amid covid surge; shuts gyms, swimming pools

News Network
April 2, 2021

Bengaluru, Apr 2: Amidst fresh spike in covid cases, the Karnataka government today ordered the closure of gyms and swimming pools and capped the seating capacity in theatres at 50 per cent in a new set of guidelines. 

The new restrictions will be in force till April 20, Chief Secretary P Ravi Kumar said in his order. 

Besides the closure of gyms and swimming pools, the government has ordered apartment complexes to shut common facilities such as party halls and clubhouses. 

“In cinema halls, alternate seating subject to a maximum of 50 per cent seating capacity only shall be allowed in the districts of Bengaluru Urban and Rural, including BBMP, Mysuru, Kalaburagi, Dakshina Kannada, Udupi, Bidar and Dharwad,” the order stated. 

Gatherings and functions are prohibited in places of religious worship, but individuals are allowed to visit them and offer prayers, the order specified. Restrictions on public gatherings and congregations during religious festivals and jathras/fairs will continue, it added. 

The government has also clamped down on rallies, dharnas irrespective of the reason. 

The order stated that classes 6-9, including Vidyagama, will be suspended, but that classes 10-12 can continue. However, physical attendance is not a must. Even college classes will be closed, except those due for board or university exams. 

Similarly, boarding schools and residential hostels will be closed, except for students of classes 10-12 and college-goers appearing for exams, the order stated. 

Public transport will function normally without exceeding seating capacity. 

The new curbs signal the alarm within the B S Yediyurappa administration as the number of Covid-19 cases in Karnataka breached the 10-lakh mark this week. “It has been observed that there has been a persistent rise in the number of Covid-19 cases in the state during the last one month,” the order pointed out. 

In the districts of Bengaluru Urban and Rural, Mysuru, Kalaburagi, Dakshina Kannada, Udupi, Bidar and Hubballi-Dharwad, the number of customers in pubs, bars, clubs and restaurants is capped at 50 per cent. 

“Strict Covid Appropriate Behaviour (CAB) like ensuring wearing of masks, physical distancing, provision of hand sanitiser/hand wash shall be enforced. If there is any violation in pubs, bars, clubs, restaurants, the facility shall be closed till the pandemic is over,” the order stated. 

The above rule will apply to shopping malls, closed markets and departmental stores, which will be closed if violations occur. 

The number of persons allowed for various activities will remain the same: 500 people at marriages if it is an open space, 200 in a hall or a closed space; 100 people at birthday celebrations in open spaces and 50 in closed spaces; 100 people at funerals in an open space, 50 if closed; 50 people at cremations and burials; 100 people in all other congregations; 500 are allowed in religious and political gatherings in open spaces.

Comments

Add new comment

About text formats
  • Coastaldigest.com reserves the right to delete or block any comments.
  • Coastaldigset.com is not responsible for its readers’ comments.
  • Comments that are abusive, incendiary or irrelevant are strictly prohibited.
  • Please use a genuine email ID and provide your name to avoid reject.
coastaldigest.com news network
March 31,2021

Bengaluru, Mar 31: Former Prime Minister HD Deve Gowda said today he and his wife had tested positive for COVID-19 and were self-isolating.

"My wife Chennamma and I have tested positive for COVID-19. We are self-isolating along with other family members. I request all those who came in contact with us over the last few days to get themselves tested. I request party workers and well-wishers not to panic," tweeted Deve Gowda, 87.

The senior Janata Dal Secular leader lives in Padmanabhanagar in south Bengaluru.

Karnataka reported nearly 3,000 new cases of COVID-19 on Tuesday and 21 deaths.

Bengaluru Urban accounted for 1,984 cases.

Comments

Add new comment

About text formats
  • Coastaldigest.com reserves the right to delete or block any comments.
  • Coastaldigset.com is not responsible for its readers’ comments.
  • Comments that are abusive, incendiary or irrelevant are strictly prohibited.
  • Please use a genuine email ID and provide your name to avoid reject.
News Network
March 27,2021

Pratapgarh, Mar 27: A 52-year-old man was beaten to death by a few unidentified men after he allegedly took sugarcane from their field, police said on Saturday.

Additional superintendent of police Surendra Dwivedi said Dhirendra Bahadur Singh's body was found on a road outside Peethapur village.

"Singh had gone to an agriculture field to take sugarcane around 9 when some persons beat him up with sticks, resulting in his death," he said.

The body has been sent for postmortem, police added.

Comments

Add new comment

About text formats
  • Coastaldigest.com reserves the right to delete or block any comments.
  • Coastaldigset.com is not responsible for its readers’ comments.
  • Comments that are abusive, incendiary or irrelevant are strictly prohibited.
  • Please use a genuine email ID and provide your name to avoid reject.
News Network
March 27,2021

Kolkata, Mar 27: Polling began at 7 am on Saturday for the 30 seats in the first phase of the assembly elections in West Bengal amid tight security, officials said.

More than 73 lakh voters are eligible to exercise their franchise to decide the fate of 191 candidates in these seats, most of which are located in the once-Naxal-affected Jungle Mahal region.

The elections are being held following Covid-19 guidelines in all nine seats in Purulia, four in Bankura, four in Jhargram and six in Paschim Medinipur, besides the seven seats in high-stakes Purba Medinipur -- the home turf of BJP leader Suvendu Adhikari.

The elections, which will continue till 6 pm, are being held amid tight security with the Election Commission deploying around 730 companies of central forces, guarding 10,288 polling booths housed in 7,061 premises, officials said.

Each company of the central forces consists of 100 personnel, they said.

Besides, 22,092 state police personnel have also been deployed at strategic locations, they added.

Long queues were seen outside many booths even before polling began with people stepping out early to avoid the sweltering heat, besides the uncertainty of being able to cast their votes in case of violence later in the day.

Most of the voters and political party workers were seen without masks amid a resurgent coronavirus. In some booths, the voters were provided masks, while santisers were made available at all the locations.

The Trinamool Congress is contesting 29 of the 30 seats, while supporting an Independent in the Joypur assembly segment in Purulia as the nomination of its official candidate Ujjwal Kumar was rejected by the EC due to a discrepancy.

The BJP is also contesting 29 seats and backing ally AJSU Party of Jharkhand in Baghmundi.

The Left-Congress-ISF alliance has put up candidates in all 30 seats, even as there are "friendly fights" in some.

Of these 30 seats, 27 were won by the TMC in the 2016 assembly elections, the Congress bagged two and RSP one. However, the equations changed in 2019 with BJP making massive inroads in the tribal-dominated Jungle Mahal region, winning all five Lok Sabha constituencies -- Purulia, Bankura, Jhargram, Medinipur and Bishnupur.

West Bengal has been caught in the throes of violent political clashes between the TMC and BJP supporters which have claimed several lives on both sides over the last few days, prompting the Election Commission to deploy such a massive number of central forces.

Tension was palpable at Tulsidi village in Purulia's Bandwan as an election vehicle was set on fire hours before the polling began. Forces are at present keeping a close vigil in the area, surrounded by forests that were once the hideouts of Maoists, officials said.

Total 73,80,942 voters are eligible to exercise their franchise in the first phase. Of them, 37,52,938 are male and 36,27,949 female, while there are 55 third gender voters.

West Bengal is voting in eight phases for 294 seats. The votes will be counted on May 2.

Comments

Add new comment

About text formats
  • Coastaldigest.com reserves the right to delete or block any comments.
  • Coastaldigset.com is not responsible for its readers’ comments.
  • Comments that are abusive, incendiary or irrelevant are strictly prohibited.
  • Please use a genuine email ID and provide your name to avoid reject.