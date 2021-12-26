  1. Home
  Karnataka imposes night curfew from Dec 28 amid Omicron scare

News Network
December 26, 2021

Bengaluru, Dec 26: The government of Karnataka today decided to impose night curfew across the state from December 28 in amid fears of a rise in the number of Omicron cases.

The night curfew will be in force for 10 days from 10 pm to 5 am.

The decision was taken at a meeting chaired by chief minister Basavaraj Bommai. The high-level meeting was attended by ministers and technical experts to evaluate the Covid situation and decide on the containment measures to be taken over the rise in Omicron infection cases in the state.

Following the meeting, health minister Dr Sudhakar announced that the government has decided to resume night curfew.

The night curfew is further likely to dampen the New Year celebrations, which have already been restricted by the state government. 

News Network
December 22,2021

Bengaluru, Dec 22: Two earthquakes of magnitude 3.1 and 3.3 in less than five minutes duration struck Chikkaballapura, about 70 kms North-East of Bengaluru on Wednesday morning, according to the officials of National Centre for Seismology. 

The epicentre of the quake was at Gundlamandikal and Bandahalli villages in Chikkaballapura taluk. However, there was neither any damage nor there were any casualties.

The scientists at the Karnataka State Natural Disaster Monitoring Cell (KSNDMC) also acknowledged the tremors. According to officials, the first tremor was reported at 7:09 am in Gundlamandikal village at a depth of 23 kms and in less than five minutes at 7:14 am, yet another earthquake was recorded with the epicentre at Bandahalli at a depth of 11 kms, according to officials.

Panicked by the back-to-back tremors early in the morning, hundreds of villagers from Gundlamandikal, Addagal and Muddenahalli Gram Panchayat limits came out of their homes.

Villagers at Bandahalli reported cracks in the walls of the houses. "We could feel the tremors for about a minute. While a few of the villagers were working in their fields, we were still at home when we experienced the tremors. Windows rattled and utensils in the kitchen fell off from the shelvs," explained a farmer from Doddapailagurki in Chikkaballapura taluk.

coastaldigest.com news network
December 16,2021

Mangaluru, Dec 16: Customs officials at the Mangaluru International Airport (MIA) on Thursday seized 739 gm of gold from a woman passenger, who arrived here from Dubai.

The passenger arrived here by an Air India flight, customs sources said.

The woman is a resident of Talangere in Kasaragod district of Kerala. The seized gold of 24 karat is valued at Rs 36,43,270.

The passenger had concealed the gold in paste form in a grey paper in her innerwear, the sources said.

News Network
December 22,2021

raya.jpg

Bengaluru, Dec 22: Several pro-Kannada organisations and transport unions have called for a day-long Karnataka bandh on December 31 demanding a complete ban on the activities of Maharashtra Ekikaran Samithi (MES) in Karnataka over its repeated involvement in "anti-Karnataka and anti-Kannada activities" in the recent times.

Demanding a complete ban on the activities of the MES outfit in Karnataka, the organisations have set a deadline of December 29. “If the state government does not order a ban by December 29, we will go ahead with the Karnataka bandh on December 31,” said Vatal Nagaraj, former MLA and Chairperson of Federation of Pro-Kannada organisations. As many as 35 organisations have extended support for the dawn-to-dusk bandh.

“We request everyone to support our call and come out in large numbers in the interest of Karnataka and Kannada. We do not want any moral or virtual support from anybody but we need actual support by joining us on the Bandh day. This would entirely be apolitical and in the interest of the state,” Vatal Nagaraj told media persons.

According to the organisers, all services barring emergency services would be suspended on December 31. Sources told DH that more than 35,000 autorickshaws, 10,000 taxis including Ola, Uber will remain off the roads as the transport organisations have publicly expressed their support to the bandh. 

While more than 35 Kannada and transport organisations have expressed support to the Karnataka Bandh, the Karnataka Rakshana Vedike (KRV) led by TA Narayana Gowda has distanced itself from the bandh. Making its stand clear, Narayana Gowda told media persons that there are several other methods to register our protest. “Observing Bandh is not the only solution. People have already suffered due to the pandemic.

There are several other ways to express our anguish,” Gowda clarified. However, Gowda said that they would support the growing demand for a total ban on the activities of MES in Karnataka and they would carry out different kind of activities on December 31 across Karnataka. 

