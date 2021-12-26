Karnataka imposes night curfew from Dec 28 amid Omicron scare

Bengaluru, Dec 26: The government of Karnataka today decided to impose night curfew across the state from December 28 in amid fears of a rise in the number of Omicron cases.

The night curfew will be in force for 10 days from 10 pm to 5 am.

The decision was taken at a meeting chaired by chief minister Basavaraj Bommai. The high-level meeting was attended by ministers and technical experts to evaluate the Covid situation and decide on the containment measures to be taken over the rise in Omicron infection cases in the state.

Following the meeting, health minister Dr Sudhakar announced that the government has decided to resume night curfew.

The night curfew is further likely to dampen the New Year celebrations, which have already been restricted by the state government.