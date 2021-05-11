Karnataka launches OxyBus to aid covid patients during emergencies

Chamarajanagar, May 3: In a major tragedy in Karnataka's Chamarajanagar, several covid-19 patients have died in the last 24 hours as a hospital ran out of medical oxygen.

According to reliable sources, at least 12 COVID-19 patients died in Chamarajanagar district hospital due to oxygen shortage. A dozen others lost their lives due to severe ailments. A total of 24 deaths were reported in a day at the district hospital.

The patients being treated were on ventilators.

"From Sunday till Monday morning, a total of 24 people have died. We can’t say whether all have died due to lack of oxygen," Dr MR Ravi, Deputy Commissioner said.

Karnataka Chief Minister B S Yediyurappa has spoken to Chamarajanagar district collector over the incident and has called an emergency Cabinet meeting on May 4.



This is a second such incident in less than 24 hours. On Saturday, four Covid patients died of oxygen shortage in KBN Hospital in Kalaburgi. Before that, one Covid patient had died in Yadgir government hospital after the power went off.

Over the last few weeks, several patients have lost their lives as hospitals across the country have been facing a massive shortage of oxygen.

Last week, eight patients lost their lives due to a shortage of oxygen at Batra Hospital in Delhi.

Meanwhile, the total coronavirus cases in Karnataka crossed the 16-lakh mark, as 37,733 tested positive in a day, while 217 patients succumbed to the infection on Sunday (May 2).