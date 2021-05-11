  1. Home
Karnataka launches OxyBus to aid covid patients during emergencies

News Network
May 11, 2021

Bengaluru, May 11: Karnataka Chief Minister B S Yediyurappa Tuesday launched an innovative OxyBus service to aid Covid-19 patients during emergencies.

Each makeshift OxyBus supports up to eight patients, he said.

"20 such units will be set up near Govt Hospitals and Triage Centres in Bengaluru, and more units will be set up across the state", Yediyurappa said.

Earlier, the Chief Minister visited the 'Arogya Soudha' in Magadi Road and BBMP (Bruhat Bengaluru Mahanagara Palike) war room in Malleshwaram here to review the functioning of the bed allocation system and citizen helpline.

"We are ensuring transparency & efficiency in the system for timely availability of beds to Covid-19 patients", he added. 

News Network
May 3,2021

Chamarajanagar, May 3: In a major tragedy in Karnataka's Chamarajanagar, several covid-19 patients have died in the last 24 hours as a hospital ran out of medical oxygen. 

According to reliable sources, at least 12 COVID-19 patients died in Chamarajanagar district hospital due to oxygen shortage. A dozen others lost their lives due to severe ailments. A total of 24 deaths were reported in a day at the district hospital.

The patients being treated were on ventilators.

"From Sunday till Monday morning, a total of 24 people have died. We can’t say whether all have died due to lack of oxygen," Dr MR Ravi, Deputy Commissioner said.

Karnataka Chief Minister B S Yediyurappa has spoken to Chamarajanagar district collector over the incident and has called an emergency Cabinet meeting on May 4.
 

This is a second such incident in less than 24 hours. On Saturday, four Covid patients died of oxygen shortage in KBN Hospital in Kalaburgi. Before that, one Covid patient had died in Yadgir government hospital after the power went off.

Over the last few weeks, several patients have lost their lives as hospitals across the country have been facing a massive shortage of oxygen.

Last week, eight patients lost their lives due to a shortage of oxygen at Batra Hospital in Delhi.

Meanwhile, the total coronavirus cases in Karnataka crossed the 16-lakh mark, as 37,733 tested positive in a day, while 217 patients succumbed to the infection on Sunday (May 2).

News Network
May 7,2021

MK Stalin.jpg

Chennai, May 7: Immediately after assuming office, Tamil Nadu Chief Minister M K Stalin on Friday took five decisions, including disbursing the first instalment of the Rs 4,000 promised as Covid-19 relief for rice ration cardholders, and reducing the price of Aavin milk by Rs 3 per litre. 

Stalin, who was sworn-in as Chief Minister at the Raj Bhavan by Governor Banwarilal Purohit, assumed office at his chamber inside Fort St. George, the seat of power of the Tamil Nadu government. The first file that Stalin put his seal of approval related to disbursing of the first instalment of Rs 2,000 of the Rs 4,000 promised as one-time Covid-19 relief for families in the state. 

“The first instalment of Rs 2,000 will be disbursed in the month of May to 2.07 crore rice ration cardholders at a cost of Rs 4,153.39 crores,” a statement from the government said. The next file that Stalin signed was to reduce the price of Aavin milk by Rs 3 a litre from May 16. 

While the first two are election promises, another important decision is that the government will bear the expenses of Covid-19 treatment for patients who get admitted to private hospitals under the Chief Minister's Comprehensive Health Insurance Scheme. 

Stalin also announced the formation of a separate department 'Chief Minister in your constituency' to look into complaints and petitions received from people during his election campaign. The department will be headed by IAS officer Shilpa Prabhakar, who hails from Karnataka. 

The fifth decision is to allow free bus travel for women in town buses. The scheme would lead to an additional expense of Rs 1,200 crore to the transport corporations which will be compensated by the government. 

News Network
May 11,2021

Mangaluru, May 11: Four people have been arrested by the Sullia police in connection with possession of firearms illegally at Chhatrapati, Nalkur Gram Sullia in Dakshina Kannada district.

The arrested have been identified as C H Diwakar Achary (52) from Nalkur, Sullia, Karthik (25) from Kadaba, A Ashok (35) from Bilinele, Kadaba and Chandan (33) from Hanumanthapura, Hassan.

Police said that after getting reliable information about the possession of illegal firearms at Diwakar’s house, the Sullia Circle Inspector Naveen Chandra Jogi and PSI Omana raided Diwakar’s house. During the raid, the police seized an explosive and a gun from Diwakar’s possession.

During the investigation, the accused Diwakar revealed that he was illegally making firearms and selling them. Based on his statement, Karthik, Ashok and Chandan were also arrested. The police have seized an illegal Country-made pistol from their possession.

In this connection, a case has been registered in the Subramanya police station under section 3, 7, 20, 25 (1)(a), and 29 Arms Act 1959. Further investigation is on in this regard.

