Karnataka: Lecturer resigns after colleges asks her to remove hijab

Tumakuru, Feb 18: A lecturer of a private college in Tumakuru district of Karnataka resigned after she was requested to remove hijab.

Chandini Naz, who worked at the Jain PU College in the district for more than three years, was told to remove the hijab before entering into the classroom.

In her resignation letter, dated February 16, she said "right to religion is a constitutional right that nobody can deny."

"As I have addressed above, I Chandini, lecturer, department of English, resigning from my position of English subject, as you demanded me to remove my hijab which I have been wearing for three years in your college. The right to religion is a constitutional right that nobody can deny. Thank you. I condemn your undemocratic act (sic),” the letter read.

According to media reports, she said she hasn't faced any problem so far for wearing hijab. "But yesterday, the principal told me that I can't wear hijab or any religious symbol while teaching. But I have taught for the last three years wearing hijab. This new decision is a hit to my self-respect," she said.

Principle of the college, K.T. Manjunath, after the interim High Court order, the college authorities requested her not to wear hijab in the class room. She chose to resign instead.

Manjunath reasoned that if a teacher is allowed to wear hijab, the students will demand that they too should be allowed to do it.