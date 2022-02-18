  1. Home
  2. Karnataka: Lecturer resigns after colleges asks her to remove hijab

News Network
February 18, 2022

Tumakuru, Feb 18: A lecturer of a private college in Tumakuru district of Karnataka resigned after she was requested to remove hijab.

Chandini Naz, who worked at the Jain PU College in the district for more than three years, was told to remove the hijab before entering into the classroom.

In her resignation letter, dated February 16, she said "right to religion is a constitutional right that nobody can deny."

"As I have addressed above, I Chandini, lecturer, department of English, resigning from my position of English subject, as you demanded me to remove my hijab which I have been wearing for three years in your college. The right to religion is a constitutional right that nobody can deny. Thank you. I condemn your undemocratic act (sic),” the letter read.

According to media reports, she said she hasn't faced any problem so far for wearing hijab. "But yesterday, the principal told me that I can't wear hijab or any religious symbol while teaching. But I have taught for the last three years wearing hijab. This new decision is a hit to my self-respect," she said.

Principle of the college, K.T. Manjunath, after the interim High Court order, the college authorities requested her not to wear hijab in the class room. She chose to resign instead.

Manjunath reasoned that if a teacher is allowed to wear hijab, the students will demand that they too should be allowed to do it.

Comments

Add new comment

About text formats
  • Coastaldigest.com reserves the right to delete or block any comments.
  • Coastaldigset.com is not responsible for its readers’ comments.
  • Comments that are abusive, incendiary or irrelevant are strictly prohibited.
  • Please use a genuine email ID and provide your name to avoid reject.
coastaldigest.com news network
February 8,2022

princi.jpg

Udupi, Feb 8: Devidas Naik, principal of MGM College Principal in Udupi, said that the college will take a decision after High Court pronounces its judgement on the row over hijab. 

Speaking to media persons, the principal said that holiday has been declared for students in the college to avoid untoward incidences.

Asked about provocative slogans raised by the saffron clad students who are protesting against Muslim girls wearing hijab, the principal said that it was completely a new development. 

“There was no tension in the college so far. Today some of our students were provoked due as the hijab row has become an issue across the state,” he said. 

News Network
February 7,2022

Udupi Feb 7: Like every day, a few students wearing hijabs walked into Kalavara Varadaraj government College in Koteshwara town of Karnataka’s Udupi district today morning. 

Upon seeing this, other students began wearing saffron shawls as a sign of protest. The principal convinced them to not wear the saffron shawls and they entered. The principal asked the girls to remove their hijabs too.

Not willing to budge, the three Muslim girls with hijabs walked out of the college.

On Friday, Hindu groups allegedly forced boys to wear saffron shawls in pre-university college classrooms in Udupi.

The incident was reported by the Government Pre-University College in Udupi district’s Byndoor town.

According to reports, this incident took place after Muslim girls in the college removed their hijabs before entering the campus. The principal, however, intervened in the matter to stop Hindu outfits from enforcing a ‘saffron shawl campaign’.

News Network
February 13,2022

Udupi, Feb 13: In an apparent bid to prevent Muslim girls from protesting against the hijab ban, Udupi Deputy Commissioner Kurma Rao has imposed prohibitory orders under Section 144 of the Criminal Procedure Code within a 200-metre radius of high schools in the district from 6 am of February 14 to 6 pm of February 19.

The sessions for classes 9 and 10 will reopen Monday after the government issued an order for holiday following a row over hijab and saffron stoles in various educational institutions.

The prohibitory order was issued in the wake of protests and agitations in various parts of Karnataka in connection with the enforcement of a dress code in schools and colleges. 

The High Court, in its interim order, has restrained all students, regardless of their religion or faith, from wearing saffron stoles, scarves and religious flags within the classroom, until further orders.

The DC's order restricts people from holding protests or staging agitations near any high school. Gathering of more than five people, shouting slogans are banned.

