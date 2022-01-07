  1. Home
  2. Karnataka likely to issue green passes for Covid-19 vaccinated people

Karnataka likely to issue green passes for Covid-19 vaccinated people

News Network
January 7, 2022

Bengaluru, Jan 7: The Karnataka government is mulling issuing green passes to identify those fully vaccinated against coronavirus, Health Minister K Sudhakar said on Friday. "We are planning to issue green passes to those who are fully vaccinated," the minister told reporters after chairing a high level meeting with the officials of his department.

He added that those who test positive will be placed under mandatory physical or tele-triaging to assess requirement of hospitalisation, the minister said.

Sudhakar said 10,000 medical and nursing students would be roped in for triaging the infected people.

He also said that the government will release a uniform treatment protocol, discharge policy and quarantine guidelines. "Government is ensuring preparedness in every aspect to mitigate third wave," Sudhakar said.

According to him, responsibilities have been allocated to officials and instructions have been given to ensure coordination between other departments.

Comments

Add new comment

About text formats
  • Coastaldigest.com reserves the right to delete or block any comments.
  • Coastaldigset.com is not responsible for its readers’ comments.
  • Comments that are abusive, incendiary or irrelevant are strictly prohibited.
  • Please use a genuine email ID and provide your name to avoid reject.
News Network
December 29,2021

Panaji, Dec 29: The Goa government will make it mandatory for people to be fully vaccinated or carry a Covid-19 negative report to attend parties or enter restaurants in the coastal state, Chief Minister Pramod Sawant said on Wednesday.

Speaking to reporters, Sawant said district administrations will issue a notification to this effect by Wednesday evening.

He said organisers of various events in the state would have to ensure that the guests carry these certificates.

The Goa government on Tuesday decided not to impose night curfew in the coastal state for now so that the tourism business amid the Christmas-New Year festival season is not affected. Sawant had said his government was monitoring the Covid-19 positivity rate and stringent decisions would be taken during the meeting of the task force scheduled to be held on January 3 in case this rate rises.

Ahead of the New Year celebration, there is currently about 90 per cent occupancy in hotels in the state, while beaches are already overcrowded with revellers, tourism industry stakeholder said. Chartered flights from the UK have already started arriving in the state, after a nearly year-long gap due to the Covid-19 pandemic.

Travel and Tourism Association of Goa (TTAG) president Nilesh Shah said there have been five to seven per cent cancellations in hotel bookings, but the season is “overall good".

“The end of the year has always been a good season for the tourism industry. The hotel occupancy is around 90 per cent during these days, which will increase by the New Year,” Shah told PTI. “It is a good sign that we are getting back to normalcy,” Shah said, adding that the tourism industry has learnt to do business with Covid-19 protocols in place.

He said the commencement of the chartered flights has provided work to musicians, other artists and tourist guides in the state during the current tourist season. On Tuesday, Goa reported a sudden spike in coronavirus cases with 112 people testing positive for the infection, the state health department said.

On Monday the coastal state had recorded 67 cases. The caseload on Tuesday rose to 1,80,229, while the death toll reached 3,520 with one patient dying due to the infection, as per official data. 

Comments

Add new comment

About text formats
  • Coastaldigest.com reserves the right to delete or block any comments.
  • Coastaldigset.com is not responsible for its readers’ comments.
  • Comments that are abusive, incendiary or irrelevant are strictly prohibited.
  • Please use a genuine email ID and provide your name to avoid reject.
News Network
December 30,2021

Benagluru, Dec 30: Karnataka Congress president DK Shivakumar has termed the BJP government’s plan to free Hindu temples from laws and rules pertaining to them as “a historic blunder”.

Shivakumar was responding to Chief Minister Basavaraj Bommai who said that a new law would be introduced to keep Hindu temples out of the state’s control. 

“They’re doing a historic blunder,” Shivakumar said. “How can Muzrai temples be given to local people for administration? Temples are the wealth of the government, a wealth of the treasury. Crores of rupees are collected by these temples. They’re trying to take a political stand by looking at other states. We won’t allow it,” he said.

Shivakumar said that Congress will take a formal stand on the issue after a meeting of senior leaders on January 4. 

That Hindu temples should be freed from state control is a long-standing demand of various Sangh Parivar groups. 

Bommai’s promise is seen as him pushing the Hindutva plank further ahead of the 2023 Assembly polls, after bringing the Anti-conversion Bill.

Karnataka has 34,563 temples under the Muzrai department. Of them, 205 are in the ‘A’ category with annual revenue of over Rs 25 lakh. There are 139 temples in the ‘B’ category (Rs 5 lakh and Rs 25 lakh). The remaining 34219 temples are in the ‘C’ category. 

The Banashankari temple in Bengaluru, the Kollur Mookambika temple in Udupi and the Kukke Subramanya temple in Dakshina Kannada temples are some famous temples under Muzrai. 

Temples in the ‘A’ and ‘B’ categories earned Rs 1383.63 crore between 2018 and 2020.

Comments

Add new comment

About text formats
  • Coastaldigest.com reserves the right to delete or block any comments.
  • Coastaldigset.com is not responsible for its readers’ comments.
  • Comments that are abusive, incendiary or irrelevant are strictly prohibited.
  • Please use a genuine email ID and provide your name to avoid reject.
News Network
December 27,2021

BJPtrio.jpg

Raichur, Dec 27: A complaint has been lodged against Chief Minister Basavaraj Bommai, state Home Minister Araga Jnanendra, Speaker Vishveshwara Hegde Kageri and all BJP legislators in connection with presenting of the controversial Karnataka Protection of Right to Freedom of Religion Bill, 2021 popularly known as the anti-conversion bill.

The complaint has been lodged by a social activist R. Manaiah with Lingasugur police station in Raichur district, police said on Monday. The complainant has sought legal action against all state BJP honchos in his complaint.

The complainant has stated that the ruling BJP while tabling the Anti-conversion Bill has shown the people of the Scheduled Caste and Scheduled Tribe communities in poor light.

"The Anti-conversion Bill has shown the people of these communities as vagabonds, beggars and portrayed them to be the ones who get converted to other religions with the lure of money, cloth, enticements and acts of donations," the complainant stated.

The complaint has sought action in this backdrop for portraying particular communities in bad light in the Karnataka Protection of Right to Freedom of Religion Bill recently presented in the Assembly session.

When the Bill was presented by the state Home Minister Araga Jnaendra, all BJP MLA's banged on their desks in the Assembly welcoming the Bill in the House. The complainant has sought in the complaint that action should be initiated against the Karnataka Chief Minister Basavaraj Bommai and others.

The complainant has asked for registration of the case against all of them under the Scheduled Caste and Scheduled Tribe (Prevention of Atrocities) Act, 1989.

The controversial Anti-conversion Bill was passed by voice vote in the Assembly on December 23 in the recently concluded Belagavi winter session. The Bill is yet to be presented in the council. Law Minister Madhu Swamy has stated that the government has an option to get the Bill passed in the council during the next legislature session to be held in January or February of 2022. In case of delay of session, the option of promulgating the ordinance will be taken.

The government can promulgate an ordinance of the pending Bill if it is not rejected in any of one of the two Houses. But, it must get the approval of the legislature for the Bill in the immediate next session after promulgating the ordinance.

Meanwhile, the Congress has announced that it would do whatever it takes to defeat the Bill even after promulgation of the ordinance. The party has also stated that it would repeal the Bill as soon as it comes to power.

Comments

Add new comment

About text formats
  • Coastaldigest.com reserves the right to delete or block any comments.
  • Coastaldigset.com is not responsible for its readers’ comments.
  • Comments that are abusive, incendiary or irrelevant are strictly prohibited.
  • Please use a genuine email ID and provide your name to avoid reject.