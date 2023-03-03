  1. Home
  2. Karnataka: Lokayukta cops seize Rs 6 crore from BJP MLA's son after he caught red-handed accepting bribe

News Network
March 3, 2023

bribe.jpg

Bengaluru, Mar 3: After arresting Channagiri BJP MLA K Madal Virupakshappa's son Prashanth Kumar MV, a chief accountant in BWSSB have conducted raids on his residence in Dollars Colony, the Lokayukta police seized around Rs 6 crore in cash from his residence. 

The police also conducted raid on the residence of IAS officer Mahesh M, managing director of Karnataka Soaps and Detergents Limited (KS&DL) in Banashankari, but nothing much was found at his residence.

According to Lokayukta officials, the raids were conducted late Thursday night and are continuing. 

Prashanth was caught red-handed by the Lokayukta police after he accepted a Rs 40 lakh bribe in mStudio on Crescent Road on Thursday evening.

The raids were conducted under the supervision of Dr A Subramanyeswara Rao, Inspector General of Police, and Ashok K V, Superintendent of Police, Lokayukta, Bengaluru.

The total amount seized in the trap and raid is around Rs 8.02 crore as of now. Both Prashanth and his father Madal Virupakshappa, chairman of KS&DL, are accused in the case.

According to sources, the police are going to serve notice to Virupakshappa after completing the raids and are going to question him.

The police are also verifying various documents belonging to the property of Prashanth a nd are also accessing the value of the goldjewellery, silver articles, other household articles, and movable assets.

The police are going to produce before a court Prashanth and four others arrested in the case including his relative Siddesh, his accountant Surendra, and Nikolas and Gangadhar, who had gone to give him Rs 72 lakh when Lokayukta police laid the trap.

Shreyas Kashyap, who runs a private firm supplying raw materials, had filed a complaint with the Lokayukta police. Prashanth had demanded Rs 81 lakh bribe from Kashyap and his partner Murthy. He was caught accepting Rs 40 lakh of the total bribe, which is the 30 per cent commission for a contract for supplying raw materials to KS&DL. 

The bribe was demanded to release the purchase order. Prashanth had collected bribes on behalf of his father according to Lokayukta police.

News Network
February 26,2023

Udupi, Feb 26: A youth collapsed and died while volleyball on a school playground in Kukkundoor village of Karkala taluk in Udupi district yester evening. 

The deceased has been identified as Santhosh, a local resident, who was an electrician by profession.

It is learnt that a few local youths regularly play volleyball on the grounds of the Sri Durga Aided Higher Primary School in Joduraste, Kukkundoor. 

Santhosh, who was also a regular player, collapsed while playing on Saturday. The fellow players immediately rushed him to the local government hospital where he was declared dead.

A case has been registered at Karkala town police station and further investigations are on. 

News Network
February 20,2023

Mangaluru, Feb 20: A young woman and a middle aged farmer were trampled to death by a wild elephant in Munady near Kutrapady village in Kadaba taluk of Dakshina Kannada early hours on Monday.

The deceased have been identified as 23 year-old woman Ranjitha and 50 year-old farmer Ramesh Rai.

The incident took place when Ranjitha was returning home after submitting milk at Peradka Milk Society. 

The elephant after trampling Ranjitha, chased Ramesh and crushed him to death. 

Ranjitha died while being shifted to a hospital in Nelyady, sources added. Forest personnel from Subrahmanya, Kadaba have rushed to the spot.

P A Hameed Padubidri
February 22,2023

quake.jpg

You may come across social media messages requesting for the financial helps and other philanthropic gestures for the victims of recent Turkey - Syria earthquake that claimed thousands of human lives, injured hundreds of thousands and left millions homeless. 

In countries like Saudi Arabia, wherein government has launched official channel to help the quake victims, any such unauthorized messages (by the citizens or residents including NRIs) might land you in serious legal trouble as it goes outside the framework of the KSA's laws and rules.

People in their personal capacities are not allowed to engaging in raising funds publicly or secretly for such cause that crosses the parameter of the Saudi government. 

We can't deny the any possibility of the situation in Syria and Turkey is being misused by some people. Such funds or charities might also reach the wrong hands or into the accounts of extremist organisations. 

Commission of any such act by citizens or residents even in good faith or out of innocence will trigger serious legal consequences as per the provisions of the Saudi Arabian law. None is allowed to give and collect money in the KSA in an unauthorised manner. 

A simple advertisement through emails or messages on WhatsApp, Instagram, Facebook, or fake websites with bank accounts etc showing the pictures of the victims might be used by the wrongdoers to grab the attention of the people and to swindle their money. 

Both fundraisers and donors will be held responsible for such unlawful act unless they prove of their blamelessness.  

The government of Saudi Arabia has agreed on more than 183 million riyals ($48.8 million) worth of projects to help Syria and Turkey after this month’s devastating earthquakes. 

The government also went an extra mile to involve both citizens and residents to donate for this cause through its App named ‘Sahem’. The ‘Sahem’ (or ‘contribute’ in English) online campaign launched by King Salman intends to raise public funds to help the rescue and relief work for the people in Syria and Turkey.

