Karnataka makes reading Constitution’s preamble mandatory in schools, colleges; drops lesson on RSS founder

News Network
June 15, 2023

Bengaluru, June 15: The Karnataka cabinet on Thursday decided to make it mandatory for all schools and colleges, whether government, aided or private, to read the Preamble of the Constitution daily.

It has also made it compulsory to have a portrait of the Preamble of the Constitution put up at all government and semi-government offices in the state.

"Keeping in mind the freedom struggle, the idea behind writing of the Constitution, the people, especially the youth at schools, colleges and universities -- whether it is government, aided or private -- should compulsorily read the Preamble of the Constitution," Social Welfare Minister H C Mahadevappa said.

Speaking to reporters after the Cabinet meeting here, he said this will motivate the youth to contribute towards nation building and promote brotherhood among all communities.

"Having such a great Constitution, our youth should compulsorily read its preamble every day," he said, adding that all government and semi-government offices should have a portrait of it displayed.

Chapter of RSS leaders dropped

Meanwhile, the Karnataka cabinet has decided to remove the lessons of Rashtriya Swayamsevak Sangh’s (RSS) founder KB Hedgewar from the school textbooks, said state education minister Madhu Bangarappa on Thursday. 

He said that the supplementary textbooks will be provided with revised changes and clarified that new textbooks will not be printed.

Speaking to the reporters after cabinet meeting on Thursday, the minister said, “We have done everything for the better education of school children in Karnataka. We have dropped the lessons on KB Hedgewar which were included by the previous BJP government.” 

Bangarappa further said that the government has reintroduced the old syllabus which was revoked by the erstwhile BJP government in Karnataka. “The previous government has made some inclusions and exclusions in the syllabus. We removed all the changes and just reintroduced the old syllabus. The supplementary textbooks with the changes will reach schools in another 10 to 15 days,” added the education minister.

In the last week of May, over 30 academicians and writers met CM Siddaramaiah in Bengaluru and submitted a memorandum with various demands to reform the education sector, including the controversial revisions in textbooks and ban on hijab in educational institutions. He then promised a strict action against anything that pollutes children’s minds.

News Network
June 2,2023

Washington, June 2: Congress leader Rahul Gandhi on Thursday said the Opposition is pretty well united and a lot of good work is happening on the ground as he asserted that there is a hidden undercurrent building and it will "surprise" the people in the next general elections.

Gandhi, who is in the US for a three-city US tour, made the remarks in response to a series of questions during an interaction with the media at the National Press Club here.

"I think the Congress party will do very well in the next two years. I think it will,” said 52-year-old Gandhi, a former party president.

"I think there is a hidden undercurrent building…I think (the outcome) will surprise people,” he added.

Pointing out the outcome of the Karnataka assembly elections where Congress secured a comfortable majority and ousted the BJP from power, Gandhi said, "Wait and watch the next three or four state elections…. which is a better indicator of what's going to happen.”

Responding to another question, Gandhi said the Opposition in India is pretty well united. "And I think it's getting more and more united. We're having conversations with all the Opposition (parties). I think quite a lot of good work is happening."

"It's a complicated discussion because there are spaces where we have competing also with (other) Opposition (parties). So, it's a little bit of give and take as required. But I'm confident that that will happen,” he added.

Gandhi also answered a range of questions, including on press and religious freedoms in India, the issues faced by the minorities and on the state of the economy.

When asked about the worldwide high levels of popularity of Prime Minister Narendra Modi, Gandhi said there is a "definite capture of the institutions of the country. There's a definite capture of the press in the country. I'm not convinced that you know, I don't, I don't believe everything I hear."

When asked what his party would do to implement to ensure the rights of minorities in India if it came to power, he said, "India has a very robust system already in place, (but) that system has been weakened...You have to have an independent set of institutions that are not pressurized and controlled. And that's been the norm in India. This is an aberration that is taking place in India...If you say that if Congress came to power that they could quickly be restored, quickly."

On weakening press freedom in India, he said press freedom is very, very critical for democracy.

"It's not just press freedom. It's political access on multiple axis, there is a clamp down on the institutional framework that allowed India to talk, that allowed the Indian people to negotiate.... And that structure that allows the negotiation between India's people is coming under pressure,” he added.

On US-India ties, he said the relationship between India and the United States is very, very important.

"It's important to have have a defense relationship. But I think we need to also consider other areas (of cooperation)," he added.

News Network
June 8,2023

Mangaluru, Jun 8: A 25-year-old woman, who had recently returned from abroad and purchased a newly built house at Chitranjalinagar near Kumpala under the limits of Ullal police station, has ended life after writing a 24-page long death note. 

The deceased has been identified as Ashwini Bangera, originally from Farangipete, who had recently shifted to Chitranjalinagar. She was reportedly under pressure following after purchasing the new house. 

The death comes within a week after the housewarming ceremony. 

Ashwini had reportedly shared about her tension with one of her friends through WhatsApp chat on Wednesday, June 7, night. The same friend’s call reportedly went unanswered when she tried contact Ashwini on Thursday, June 8 morning. The worried friend rushed to Ashwni’s house and discovered that she had locked herself in her room.

When the door was forcibly opened Ashwini was found hanging from the ceiling fan in the room. 

Ashwini, who belonged to a middle-class family, was employed abroad. She had returned a-month-and-half ago, sources said. 

After purchasing a newly constructed house from one Sangeeta, she had organised a housewarming ceremony on June 3. She had been residing in the new house with her mother Devaki and two cousins. 

In her death note, Ashwini alleged that she had been deceived during the purchase of the house and was currently being harassed by bank officials. She has requested in her death note to handover her iPhone to her boyfriend.

Police suspect that Ashwini, who got entangled in many difficulties killed herself. The body of Ashwini Bangera has been sent for a post-mortem examination to determine the exact cause of death. A case stands registered at the Ullal Police Station. 
 

News Network
June 11,2023

Mangaluru: BJP state president and Dakshina Kannada MP Nalin Kumar Kateel has demanded the chief minister Siddaramaiah-led Congress government of Karnataka to make arrangement for women to travel for free in private buses as well.

The demand comes as the Congress government is all set to launch Shakti, the free bus travel scheme for women across Karnataka. Women are eligible to travel for free in government-run non-luxury buses operated by BMTC, KSRTC, NWRTC, and NEKRTC from 1 p.m. on Sunday, June 11.

Mr Kateel told reporters here, that more private buses operate in the coastal districts, including Dakshina Kannada. Hence, he demanded that women should be allowed to travel for free in private buses too. “If the government fails to implement this, then the BJP will stage a protest,” he said.

“No criteria were announced when the Congress announced the guarantee schemes. Siddaramaiah had claimed that it would be for all, including himself. However, now the guarantees schemes are being rolled out with a set of guidelines and rules. By issuing a set of guidelines for availing the benefits of Gruha Jyothi scheme, that offers free electricity up to 200 units, the government has cheated people,” Kateel said.

“The guarantee schemes have made staff in the energy and transport departments suffer due to lack of clarity. Meanwhile, the Congress guarantee scheme has also triggered fights between mothers-in-law and daughters-in-law in the state,” he said.

