Karnataka makes reading Constitution’s preamble mandatory in schools, colleges; drops lesson on RSS founder

Bengaluru, June 15: The Karnataka cabinet on Thursday decided to make it mandatory for all schools and colleges, whether government, aided or private, to read the Preamble of the Constitution daily.

It has also made it compulsory to have a portrait of the Preamble of the Constitution put up at all government and semi-government offices in the state.

"Keeping in mind the freedom struggle, the idea behind writing of the Constitution, the people, especially the youth at schools, colleges and universities -- whether it is government, aided or private -- should compulsorily read the Preamble of the Constitution," Social Welfare Minister H C Mahadevappa said.

Speaking to reporters after the Cabinet meeting here, he said this will motivate the youth to contribute towards nation building and promote brotherhood among all communities.

"Having such a great Constitution, our youth should compulsorily read its preamble every day," he said, adding that all government and semi-government offices should have a portrait of it displayed.

Chapter of RSS leaders dropped

Meanwhile, the Karnataka cabinet has decided to remove the lessons of Rashtriya Swayamsevak Sangh’s (RSS) founder KB Hedgewar from the school textbooks, said state education minister Madhu Bangarappa on Thursday.

He said that the supplementary textbooks will be provided with revised changes and clarified that new textbooks will not be printed.

Speaking to the reporters after cabinet meeting on Thursday, the minister said, “We have done everything for the better education of school children in Karnataka. We have dropped the lessons on KB Hedgewar which were included by the previous BJP government.”

Bangarappa further said that the government has reintroduced the old syllabus which was revoked by the erstwhile BJP government in Karnataka. “The previous government has made some inclusions and exclusions in the syllabus. We removed all the changes and just reintroduced the old syllabus. The supplementary textbooks with the changes will reach schools in another 10 to 15 days,” added the education minister.

In the last week of May, over 30 academicians and writers met CM Siddaramaiah in Bengaluru and submitted a memorandum with various demands to reform the education sector, including the controversial revisions in textbooks and ban on hijab in educational institutions. He then promised a strict action against anything that pollutes children’s minds.