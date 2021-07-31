  1. Home
  2. Karnataka makes RT-PCR report mandatory for travellers from Kerala, Maha

News Network
July 31, 2021

Bengaluru, July 31: The Karnataka government on Saturday announced that people arriving from Kerala and Maharashtra have to mandatorily have a negative RT-PCR test report not older than 72 hours if they are coming to the state.

The order is applicable to all the passengers coming to Karnataka by flight, bus, train and personal vehicles, Additional Chief Secretary Health Jawaid Akhtar said in a statement.

As per the order, airlines shall issue boarding passes only to the passengers carrying RT-PCR negative certificate not older than 72 hours. Railway authorities shall be responsible for ensuring that all passengers travelling by trains carry negative RT-PCR certificates.

For those travelling by bus, the bus conductor shall ensure that they possess RT-PCR negative certificates.

Deputy Commissioners of the districts bordering Kerala -- Dakshina Kannada, Kodagu, and Mysore -- and Maharashtra -- Belagavi, Vijayapura, Kalaburagi and Bidar -- shall establish check posts and make arrangements to deploy necessary staff to ensure that all the vehicles (driver, passengers, helper/cleaner) entering Karnataka are checked for the compliance of the above requirement.

"Also, it's mandatory for students and public visiting Karnataka daily for education, business & other reasons to undergo RT-PCR test once in 15 days & possess the negative test report," the government said in its order.

The passenger's swab shall be collected on arrival in Karnataka with necessary details like phone number, address, etc duly verified with his ID card. On receipt of the RT-PCR test report, further action will be taken as per the State protocol.

Taking to Twitter, former Health and Medical Education Minister Dr K Sudhakar welcomed the decision of Chief Minister Basavaraj Bommai to impose stricter restrictions along the Kerala border.

Kerala is recording more than 20k cases for four days in a row and its alarming. We have stop cross border transmissions at any cost, he said.

News Network
July 26,2021

MediaAcademy.jpg

Bengaluru, Jul 26: The government of Karnataka on Monday appointed Sadashiva Shenoy as the President of Karnataka Media Academy.

The appointed members are Gopal Singappaiah Yedager, Chief Reporter, Kannadaprabha, K.K.Murthy, Shivakumar Bellithatte, Shivananda Tagaduru, President, Karnataka Working Journalists Association President, senior reporters from Mysuru C.K. Mahendra, Koodli Gururaj, Jagannath Baala, Senior Reporter, Jayakirana Dainika, Mangaluru, Devedrappa Kapanuru, Editor, Buddhaloka, Kalaburagi and K.V. Shivakumar, Editor, Nammanadu, Shivamogga.

News Network
July 30,2021

New Delhi, July 30: India logged 44,230 fresh Covid-19 cases taking its tally to 3,15,72,344, while 555 more fatalities pushed the death toll to 4,23,217, according to Union Health Ministry data on Friday.

The number of active cases stood at 4,05,155, constituting 1.28 per cent of the total infections. The national Covid-19 recovery rate has improved to 97.38 per cent with 42,360 more recoveries, the data updated at 8 am showed.

The daily positivity rate increased to 2.44 per cent on Friday. The weekly positivity rate stood at 2.43 per cent, the data showed.

The number of people who have recuperated from the disease surged to 3,07,43,972, it stated.

The total number of Covid-19 vaccine doses administered in the country so far stands at 45,60,33,754.

News Network
July 17,2021

The University Grants Commission (UGC) has recently issued a list of new guidelines regarding the functioning of colleges and universities in the new academic session 2021-22, keeping in mind the current Covid-19 pandemic situation.

Apart from issuing new guidelines for the upcoming academic year, UGC has also issued an updated academic calendar for the same. Dates have been issued for the examinations and admission process for the 2021-22 session.

In the official notice released on Twitter, UGC has stated in its guidelines that the admission process for first-year undergraduate courses should be completed no later than September 30 and the classes for the same should commence by October 1.

The notice also states that the academic session 2021-22 should be commenced by university authorities as soon as possible. The session can commence in online, offline, or blended mode, keeping in mind the pandemic situation in their areas.

 Academic calendar issued by UGC

Several universities and colleges have still not conducted their term-end exams for the 2020-21 session. Noting this, UGC has said that the conduct of the end-term exams is mandatory for all the colleges and universities in any mode possible.

The official notice states, “The Terminal Semester/ Final Year Examinations (2020-2021) will be compulsorily conducted in offline (pen & paper)/ online/ blended (online + offline) mode by no later than August 31, 2021, following the prescribed protocols/ guidelines related to the COVID-19 pandemic.”

The academic calendar issued by the UGC for the academic session 2021-22 is as follows: 

timetable.jpg

Finally, the notice states, “The present guidelines regarding the conduct of examinations and commencement of the next academic session, every Higher Education Institution shall ensure that it is prepared in all respects to carry out the academic activities following necessary protocols/guidelines/directions/advisories issued by the Central/State Governments or competent authorities from time to time, in view of the COVID-19 pandemic.”

