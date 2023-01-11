  1. Home
  Karnataka: Man breaks barrier to garland PM Modi during roadshow; police say no security breach

Karnataka: Man breaks barrier to garland PM Modi during roadshow; police say no security breach

January 12, 2023
January 12, 2023

PMModi.jpg

Hubballi, Jan 12: A man on Thursday tried to garland Prime Minister Narendra Modi during his roadshow in Karnataka's Hubballi. In a video of the incident, security personnel can be seen pulling away the man after his unsuccessful attempt to garland the prime minister.

The incident happened when PM Modi was travelling from the airport to the venue where the National Youth Festival event is scheduled to be held. The man ran through the crowd and approached the vehicle carrying PM Modi.

The National Youth Festival will be inaugurated by PM Modi at the Railway Sports Ground in Hubballi. It will be attended by Karnataka Chief Minister Basavaraj Bommai, Governor Thaawarchand Gehlot, Union ministers Pralhad Joshi, Anurag Singh Thakur among others. The PM is scheduled to leave for New Delhi after the inaugural event.

The five-day event will last till January 16 and more than 30,000 people are expected to attend the inaugural function where PM Modi will share his vision with them. 

January 10,2023
January 10,2023

girls.jpg

Shivamogga, Jan 10: Bajrang Dal and other hardline Hindutva organisation today forcefully imposed a bandh in Sagar town of Karnataka’s Shivamogga district in protest against the attempt to attack Bajrang Dal activist Suneel who had allegedly harassed a Muslim girl.

Many commercial establishments in the town remained shut since morning and merchants extended support to the bandh call given by saffron outfits. Members of Hindutva organisations took out a protest rally from Ganapathi temple and reached the bus terminal after passing through Shivappa Nayaka market. 

They forced Muslim merchants to shut their shops in the fish market in the town. When they refused, the saffron activists raised slogans in favour of Sri Ram and Muslim youths also raised slogans Allahu Akbar. When the situation escalated, police rushed to the spot and brought the situation under control. 

Eve-teasing

Superintendent of Police G K Mithun Kumar told media persons that Sameer reportedly attacked Bajrang Dal activist Suneel near Abharan jewellery shop in Sagar town on January 8 as the latter had been teasing the former's sister for the past four months. However, Suneel had escaped unhurt.

Despite being warned by Sameer to stop it, Suneel had continued the same. Police have discovered that Suneel had called Sameer and sought the phone number of his sister. Enraged by this, Sameer had planned to attack Suneel.

The SP also made it clear that the incident has no communal link and it was purely personal rivalry. Police have arrested Sameer, Imian and Mansoor on charge of attempt to murder and the investigation is on to find out the role of Imian and Mansoor in the case. 

He also asked people not to take the law into their hands under any circumstance. If there are any issues, people must inform the police immediately so that suitable action can be taken against those who go against the law.

Meanwhile, the Muslim girl, who reportedly faced harassment and threats from Bajrang Dal activist, urged the police to release her brother. “I had complained to my brother against Suneel, who was constantly following me when I was going to college and was asking to remove burkha. My brother had just warned him to stay away from me. He never attempted to kill him. However, now police have registered attempted to murder case against him,” she lamented.

January 12,2023
January 12,2023

bajrangi.jpg

Mangaluru, Jan 12: A 36-year-old man, said to be a member of Bajrang Dal, a hardline Hindutva outfit, was found dead in Netravati river near old bridge of Panemangalore in Bantwal taluk of Dakshina Kannada today morning. 

The deceased has been identified as Rajesh Poojary Sthanamane (36), a resident of Sajipa in Bantwal. Police have not yet confirmed weather it is a case of suicide or accident. 

In fact local residents and passers-by noticed a scooter abandoned on the old bridge in the morning. On receiving information, the local police reached the spot and called fire service. They sought the help of a few local Muslim youths and launched a search operation.  

After an hour of search, they fished out the body of Rajesh Poojary. Divers Mohammed, Goodinabali Iqbal, Harris and Ibrahim M K played key role in search operation and fishing out the body. 

It is suspected that Rajesh Poojary might have fallen into the river after his scooter met with an accident while moving on the bridge. 

A case has been registered at Bantwal town police station and investigations are on.

January 5,2023
January 5,2023

hindumuslim.jpg

Mangaluru, Jan 5: Even as the Bharatiya Janata Party has poised to make so called ‘love jihad’ a prime issue for upcoming Karnataka assembly polls, the Vishva Hindu Parishad, in association with other hardline Hindutva groups, has launched a so called helpline to combat love affairs between Hindu girls and Muslim boys in coastal district of Dakshina Kannada.  

‘Love jihad’ is a term used by anti-Muslim groups, who claim that Muslim men lure Hindu women into relationships and convert them into Islam religion.

“The helpline has already become operational in the district,” said VHP Karnataka Dakshina Prantha joint-secretary Sharan Pumpwell, adding that there are plans to extend it to the entire state in the coming days

“Love jihad-free Hindu society is our objective. It aims at protecting women who are unknowingly falling into the trap of love jihad,” read a poster of the so called helpline with telephone numbers and email address.  The poster is being shared on social media platforms.

“We have shared two mobilephone numbers and an email ID to those in distress to share the details,” he said. The people with information about love jihad cases can dial these numbers to tip off activists.

“After getting information on alleged love jihad, in case of necessity, we will seek police’s help. Otherwise, our team will meet family and speak to the girl who is the victim of love jihad. If needed, the victim will be given counselling by a dedicated team. We have a legal team to fight the cases legally,” Pumpwell said.

All the information will be kept confidential and will not be revealed to public, he said.

